The Bull Market That Just Won't Quit

With everything the stock market has been through this year, one could be forgiven for thinking that surely the bull market’s strength must be waning. From the ongoing threat of a trade war with China to trouble in the emerging markets, U.S. equities have faced stiff headwinds for the last several months. Instead of getting weaker, however, there is abundant evidence which shows the U.S. market is actually getting stronger. What’s more, results from the latest earnings season have given the bull market a new lease on life, as we’ll discuss in today’s comments.

It has surely been a frustrating year for the bears. Starting in January, it looked like the bears might finally get their wish of a significant across-the-board correction in equity prices. Instead of a bear market, though, what happened was a short-lived decline which bottomed in February and spent two more months consolidating before most sectors turned up again in April. Since then the major averages have trended higher and some have gone on to make new highs, including the Nasdaq Composite Index shown below.

Source: BigCharts

Many thoughtful analysts believed that Q2 reporting season would contain enough negative news on the earnings front to at least derail the upward trend. Yet the final results have actually provided ample reason for the bull market to power ahead. Consider that in the second quarter, revenues of S&P 500 companies rose to record highs with a 10.3% increase over last year’s Q2 revenues.

Source: Yardeni Research

Meanwhile the S&P 500 earnings trend continues to rise into record territory, as can be seen in the following graph.

Source: Multpl.com

Both metrics mentioned above are illustrative of the powerful fundamental underpinning of this bull market. Further, they remind us that there is currently no major fundamental reason for being bearish on the intermediate-term (3-9 month) S&P 500 Index outlook.

One of the catalysts for the stock market’s strong performance in most of this year is the favorable business climate provided by last year’s tax cuts. While some pundits believe the equity market has already priced in the positive impacts of lower tax rates, an argument can be made that the repercussions of tax reform are only now starting to be felt and may take another year to be fully discounted. Many analysts have seemingly overlooked the tendency for tax reform to have a delayed impact as consumers and producers alike gain confidence in the longer-term economic outlook. This is why it’s foolish to assume that something as huge as tax reform can be quickly discounted by investors.

There is another reason why equities are still in strong demand besides the favorable tax climate. The continued expansion of the economy has made the U.S. one of the most attractive destinations for global investors. This is especially true for investors who are looking for a strong and stable country to park capital while fleeing from the turmoil in the emerging markets. Not only does the strong U.S. economy serve as an argument for investing in the U.S., but a relative strength comparison of the U.S. stock market with the equity markets of other countries quickly reveals where the greatest strength lies.

Consider the following graph as Exhibit A. It shows the relative strength of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) measured against the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). Although there have been long periods in recent years when the emerging markets have been stronger than the U.S. in relative terms, the S&P 500 has clearly outperformed the emerging markets in the last few months. The sharp angle of ascent in this relative strength chart is a telling argument in favor of investing in the U.S. instead of overseas.

Source: StockCharts

Another argument in favor of the U.S. stock market is the relative strength of equities compared to other asset categories, including Treasury bonds. For many years after the 2008 crash, U.S. Treasuries were in such high demand that bonds actually outperformed stocks on a relative basis. That relationship abruptly changed in 2016 when the stock/bond ratio turned decisively in favor of stocks. Since then the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has outperformed the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), as shown in the chart below. When foreign investors look at the U.S., they can’t help but see the relative strength of the equity market versus other assets. Thus the stock market has another argument in its favor.

Source: StockCharts

One objection to this sanguine view of the U.S. equity market outlook is that the trade dispute between the U.S. and the rest of the world might soon have a positive resolution with a truce being declared. This outcome would undoubtedly remove a significant headwind for China and the emerging markets by allowing for a turnaround in the emerging economies and possibly even allow them to return to a position of relative strength versus the U.S. Assuming this happens, however, the U.S. stock market will still have in its favor remarkable forward momentum and fundamental strength. This in turn will continue to serve as a powerful argument in favor of the U.S. equity bull market continuing.

Turning our attention to the short-term outlook, the internal momentum of the NYSE broad market is still favorable for another rally before summer is over. Shown here is the daily cumulative new 52-week highs and lows, which provides an excellent indication of how much incremental demand there is for equities. This indicator is trending higher at a sustainable rate, and this means the internal path of least resistance for stock prices is up. A sharp and unexpected reversal of this indicator’s upward trend would obviously call my summer rally projection into question and force me to pull in my horns in the short term while raising cash and trimming exposure to stocks and ETFs. But as long as the cumulative NYSE new highs-new lows are trending higher, a bullish short-term stance is warranted.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.