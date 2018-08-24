Buckle Inc.: A Short Seller's Trap

Buckle (BKE) comparable store sales continue to slide, with the latest July sales update showing a 0.9% decrease year-to-date. While shorting Buckle may appear attractive, in our opinion Buckle is not an attractive short target given the factors propping up its share price. We will first take a look at why Buckle would superficially appear as an attractive short target, before going into the reasons why I think shorting Buckle won’t be very rewarding and finally we will attempt to do a valuation of the company.

Why short Buckle?

For those who are unaware, Buckle operates as a primarily brick-and-mortar clothing retailer in the United States, with a heavy focus on denim and tops accounting for 70% of total sales. It being a retail company already acts as a first strike to short sellers looking to profit off of the “retail apocalypse”. What they are looking for in Buckle is a classic business model failure to ride all the way down to $0 per share. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. Let’s first talk about the classic targets of short selling.

Most short selling targets fit into one of three categories, a “Fab Three” if you will, consisting of Fads, Frauds and Failures. Short selling fads turns a profit when the overwhelming novelty of something “trendy” fades and withers. An example of this would be Crocs from the 2015-2017 period, though it appears to be in the midst of a resurgence as of the time of writing. Frauds make money for short sellers when they spot something that appears too good to be true and do their homework, digging deeper into the numbers on the off chance they find conclusive proof that something’s amiss. Famous cases of frauds include the infamous Enron, Worldcom, Tyco and a whole host of smaller offenders. Astute readers will have noticed something linking the two short selling methods outlined above: They require a whole lot of work. That is not to say that identifying ‘failures’ does not require due diligence. Rather, since most of the information involved in identifying business failures is more public, it is just easier for speculators to single out companies that seem to be in terminal decline and thus most short selling activity is targeted at failures, rather than fads or frauds, even ignoring the relative rarity of the latter two. So why would Buckle be singled out as a failure?

Besides the hype over what’s seen as the coming ‘retail apocalypse’, there are specific reasons why Buckle in particular looks very vulnerable. The first is that Buckle is operating in an business environment which simply isn’t very favorable. Over 40% of Buckle’s sales come from denim products, which are essentially fungible. A pair of jeans from one brand is not substantially different compared to a pair of jeans from another. That means that Buckle’s products will not be able to command a premium and that the company is operating in a commodity business, whatever management says about providing “a unique store environment by maintaining a high level of personalized service” (2017 Buckle 10-K SEC Filing). The data supports my conclusion about the nature of Buckle’s business: in 2017, average denim price points for the company fell 5.7% and in 2016, the decline was 5.2%. If the company had a competitive advantage, regardless of its nature, we’d see some degree of pricing power. But that isn’t the case here. So price deflation is a very real threat for the company, and what makes matters worse is that the declines for denim are occurring at a much faster pace than for the company’s other products. The second reason why Buckle looks weak is related to the first, and it’s because Buckle mostly doesn’t sell its own products in its stores. In fact, only about 35% of its sales are from private label products. Why is this significant? Buckle’s position as a middleman for most of its sales means its margins are squeezed since its private label clothing generally offers better margins than branded products. This means that Buckle’s profit margins are more vulnerable than peer companies like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) and Guess (NYSE: GES) that carry a product mix of 100% private label clothing. Buckle also runs the risk that some of its more popular brands that it carries will go the direct-to-consumer route and simply disregard the company, especially once they’ve built up enough of a store presence that they can effectively compete with Buckle. This is not a theoretical risk: Rock Revival, which accounted for 18.2% of Buckle’s 2017 sales, has about half the number of physical stores that Buckle has in the United States. Clearly, the optimal strategy for a company like Rock Revival would be to leverage Buckle’s distribution network in areas where they haven’t expanded, and aggressively try to promote themselves in areas where they have via price cuts, which because of their fatter margins they can do without endangering profit margins. This is not wishful thinking on my part: we have seen this scenario play out in other segments of the retail market, like with Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) and Nike (NYSE: NKE), where Foot Locker is getting hurt because of Nike’s expanding store presence directed at customers.

Another thing to note is the fact that expanding its store base has not benefited Buckle for quite some time. In fact, increasing its store numbers has been a net drag on revenues for the past five years (since 2013). That means that the company is not likely to be able to leverage further expansion to make money on volume, which is falling. At the same time however, margins are falling. Buckle is a company in a rut, and it doesn’t look like it's going to get any better. Nevertheless, I’m going to argue that it’s actually not a good stock to short. And here’s why.

Why you shouldn’t short Buckle.

Buckle is a company that holds all of its store locations on a short term lease basis. In 2019 alone, a fifth of their outstanding stores’ leases are expiring. While abnormal, it’s actually an excellent capital management strategy on behalf of company management. It means that large amounts of money are not tied up in money losing locations and if necessary, can be used to expand in promising areas. Since expansion hasn’t worked out for Buckle, the fast expiry on the leases holds out the prospect that Buckle will not renew less profitable locations and simply fall back on a core of higher margin stores or return the capital to shareholders. And all of that could happen, but it’s merely theoretical risk. I’d argue that the real reason why shorting Buckle is unlikely to pay off is the reason most investors hold Buckle: income from its dividends.

Most of Buckle’s dividend payout comes from special dividends declared at the end of the year and this special payout varies from year to year but the average dividend per share over the last five years is $2.42, a payout ratio of 88.4% over the average earnings per share over those same years. I've included a table below to illustrate the impact of the special dividend on Buckle's total dividend payout.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Special Dividend 1.20 2.77 1.00 0.75 1.75 Total dividend 2.02 3.66 1.94 1.75 2.75 Special Dividend as % of total dividend 59.4 75.6 51.5 42.8 63.6

If we assume that long term dividends from Buckle in the future will trend towards its average payout over the last five years, then we end up with an expected yield of about 9% ($2.42 dividend on a stock price of $26.80 at the time of writing) at a time when the S&P 500 (one of the most well-known equity indexes and hence a number that is more likely to stock in the minds of investors) has a dividend yield of less than 2%. That makes Buckle look very attractive from a yield standpoint, and means that there is a concrete lower bound below which Buckle stock is unlikely to fall, unless the dividend suffers a severe cut. Accordingly, to analyze the risk-reward payoff for shorting Buckle, we must first assess the possibility of Buckle reducing its dividend.

Management’s stated intention to halt expansion and close down under-performing stores is a good start since additional expansion would likely only drag EPS further down, cutting into their ability to pay out dividends. Besides that, the company’s balance sheet looks solid, with net current assets alone able to maintain the dividend payments for the next two and a half years even if no further cash comes in from the company’s operations. All this means that the company is very likely to be able to maintain its current dividend payout level since its store base requires a relatively low level of reinvestment. But that tells us nothing about an appropriate value for Buckle’s stock.

Valuing Buckle

I’m going to value Buckle under two scenarios, a more optimistic one under which earnings stabilize at last year’s levels forever and one under which earnings continue to decline at the average rate of decline for the last five years and stabilizes there. The discount rate I’m using will be the 10-year Treasury bond rate (2.88% as of the time of writing) plus the implied equity risk premium (4.78% for the trailing 12 months as of 1st August 2018) for a total of 7.66%. I won’t be adding any country risk premiums to the discount rate because Buckle operates solely in the USA. If you think that the zero growth scenario is too optimistic, simply go with the second valuation I’m going to present.

Scenario 1 (no growth) :

With a long term expected growth rate of 0%, a trailing twelve months earnings per share of $1.89 and a discount rate of 7.66%, my discounted cash flow valuations comes up with $24.67 per share.

Scenario 2 (earnings decline) :

In the last five years, Buckle’s earnings went from $3.39 to $1.85, a compounded annual decrease of 12.9%. Assuming earnings decrease at that rate for five years before stabilizing (at slightly over half of TTM earnings), we end up with a value of $9.70. Adding book value gives us $17.84 per share.

So which value seems more likely? That’s for you to decide, but with the stock trading at $26.80 an important thing to remember is that the stock is priced at a level that implies future growth in earnings is expected. That might make the stock seem overpriced, but given that its expected yield is much higher than its peers like American Eagle Outfitters, the stock price could well be bid higher on the basis of dividends alone. Despite rising yields in the treasury bond market, an expected dividend yield of 9% looks incredibly tempting for income-hungry investors especially with the S&P 500 only yielding the equivalent of 1.9%. Even if the price does drop sharply, management still has almost half of its share repurchase allocation still free, which would have the dual effect of propping up its share price while also increasing EPS, assuming earnings don't deteriorate too much.

Personally, I view Buckle as a trap for short sellers. Its fundamentals make it look like a tempting target to make easy money off of shorting, but its limited reinvestment needs and strong balance sheet means that its high dividend payout ratio can be maintained for the foreseeable future. As long as the dividend is maintained, its stock is unlikely to fall significantly. That means short sellers are in for a long wait. Since about 20% of outstanding shares are currently being used for shorting (according to the Wall Street Journal), we can infer that shorting costs are likely to be significant. When I refer to shorting costs I include the share borrowing costs, opportunity costs and the dividend payments, since short sellers have to pay the dividend out of their own pocket. In this case, while the share borrowing costs are not likely to be very high, the fact that the share price is being propped up by its yield implies that a long wait is needed before a short position will pay off, meaning that the opportunity costs and dividend payments for the short seller will be quite expensive especially is Buckle continues its tradition of a high dividend payout to net income ratio. As such, Buckle is a trap because short sellers are likely to hold on, getting more and more encouraged by the slowly deteriorating fundamentals, all the while having their capital eaten into by shorting costs for a payoff that will take years to reap. The likely result? A return that, even if positive, is very unattractive from a risk-adjusted perspective.

My recommendation would be to avoid shorting Buckle, and if its stock price drops below $18, to strongly consider it as an income investment. At that price, you would have an expected yield of 13% which in my view more than compensates for the risk of holding the stock.

