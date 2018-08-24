AGNC Investment: Our View

Like competitors, book value has been hit, but the deeper the discount grows the larger the margin of safety you have for an investment.

It has been over a year since we checked back in on the performance of one of our oldest and longest holdings, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC). This name remains one of the worst-performing stocks we have ever owned, thanks to our initial entry into the stock in 2012-2013. However, with every successive dividend payment, we are clawing our way back to even. So long as the dividend holds firm and the stock doesn't implode, eventually I will get back to a breakeven point with the strong 11% plus yield here.

Of course, in the last few months, the stock has been more positive, and is well off the 52-week lows of $17.84. Further, the name has been pretty stable over the last few months. We want to check back in on the name and discuss some of the key metrics to ensure the dividend is secure. That said, Q2 earnings were stronger than we expected, given our coverage of other competitors in the sector. As you will see, there has been a strong divergence in how the Street is valuing this name. The long-standing discount has narrowed tremendously. Ultimately, we believe the stock is a very comfortable hold at these levels for income. Let us discuss the critical metrics, summarized in the table below:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q2 2018 book value and % change from Q1 2018 $18.41 (-1.2%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 2018 1.35% Dividend (yield) $0.54 (11.2%) Q2 Net income per share $0.70 Q2 Net spread/dollar roll income per share $0.63 Dividend covered? Yes 52-week share price range $17.84-21.94

Now make no mistake it was another challenging quarter for the company to operate in given the volatility in rates to end the quarter. A lot of competitors faced significant pressure. However, AGNC held up better than we expected, in large part thanks to a more diversified portfolio than in years past.

AGNC did deliver a few key positives and some negatives. Let's start off with the headline numbers. The company reported net spread and dollar roll earnings per share of $0.63, which actually beat estimates by $0.02. That is great. Who doesn't like a beat versus what analysts expected? We are happy so long as the company is covering the dividend with this metric.

In years past you will recall the income metrics kept falling and coming up short of the dividend payouts, resulting in dividend cut after dividend cut. The last cut was to $0.18 in the dividend monthly, where it has held ever since. So far into 2018 it seems more than secure. What we think is the best news here is that the $0.54 paid out was easily covered by the net spread and dollar roll income figure. This is the figure by which the company uses to gauge for covering its dividend. It is important to note that this $0.63 does exclude a $0.03 "catch-up" premium amortization cost but includes a $0.17 per share dollar roll income. The company did have a comprehensive gain of $0.34 which all things considered over the last two years, is quite strong.

Results in context

We must delve into the key metrics to put these results in context. Let us start by highlighting the constant prepayment rate. We have anticipated this rate too cool as prepayments are unlikely given that rates have begun their move higher, unlike a year or so ago when there was a rush to refinance. Recall, this measures the average risk for the percent of loans to be prepaid over a period of time. The higher this number the worse, because the company misses out on interest from the loans. While the actual rate is dependent on the portfolio mix across companies, in general the higher the rate the worse it is for the company. It turns out that the constant prepayment rate has been on the decline overall versus last year, and this quarter came in at 9.7%, versus 10.9% last year. This is higher than we would like to see, but it is also worth noting that the average projected constant prepayment rate for the life of the portfolio is down from 8.6% just last quarter, to 7.1% now. This is promising.

The constant prepayment rate directly impacts the all-important net interest rate spread. Recall this spread is the difference between the portfolio yield and the cost to acquire the funds. The average cost of funds fell to 1.67%, down a basis points from Q1's 1.68%. Factoring in the strong rise in average yield on assets (3.02%, up from 2.94% in Q1), the net interest rate spread for the quarter was 1.35% compared to 1.26% for Q1. This was a positive move, and we suspected a slight widening given the decline in prepayments.

What about valuation? We saw good dividend coverage as a lower CPR and net interest rate spread benefited earnings. But we always say book value is a close predictor of share prices in mREITs, although the Street assigns a premium or discount-to-book based on expected future performance. A historic look over the last two years shows this trend.

More recently this year, the first quarter of 2018 saw book value get crushed again, falling to $18.63, a huge $1.06 fall. Let us be clear. The entire sector saw a shellacking on book values in Q1 as rates moved incredibly wildly. Here in Q2 2017, we saw some stabilization, but book value fell another $1.2% to $18.41. This was a notable weakness in the quarter, but what is most interesting is that it hasn't really impacted share prices. Instead, the Street has assigned a slight premium-to-book, implying the Street believes that there are better days ahead. This makes sense considering the solid dividend coverage and the stability in share prices. At the present share price of $19.30, the stock trades at a $0.89, or 4.8% premium-to-book.

Bottom line? It was a good quarter for one of our longest holdings. The dividend is safe after these results. We are pleased to collect the payout which we are reinvesting. At this point, we cannot recommend a buy in shares. The stock is 'pricey' relative to book value. While best-of-breed names often trade at a premium or near book value, we want to wait until there is a clear discount to buy. When buying a quality mREIT, you get a margin of safety by waiting until there is a nice discount-to-book. This is especially true when the dividend looks to be maintained. Hold the stock.

