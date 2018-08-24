Dream Global REIT: The Dream Run Continues, More To Come?

After a busy first few years, the REIT is entering a more mature phase.

Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF), which trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker DRG.UN.TO but has its assets in Western Europe, has delivered stellar total returns to shareholders over the past 18 months.

The recently released Q2 results showed further improvement in the REIT's metrics, with both the payout ratio and leverage moving in the right direction.

There is still some room to increase FFO, as Dream Global further optimizes its portfolio, but it cannot keep growing at the same rate and the shares now look fairly valued.

Note: figures in this article are in CAD, Dream Global's reporting currency.

A quick look in the rearview mirror

I discovered Dream Global REIT in January 2016, when looking for babies thrown out with the bathwater during the oil rout. With the WTI benchmark trading below US$30, Canadian stocks were being hammered almost indiscriminately. Dream Global, which at the time was only listed in Toronto, was no exception despite holding a portfolio of German properties that had nothing to do with oil, nor Canada for that matter. The REIT found itself trading at a significant discount to German peers.

Investors have since been rewarded handsomely, as Dream Global made all the right moves and benefitted from a supportive real estate market in Germany and the neighboring countries. From a REIT lacking diversification - it started with a Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY) portfolio - and with a payout ratio that seemed hard to sustain, Dream has turned into a well-diversified REIT with assets in 4 countries, a variety of tenants, and comfortable coverage of its distributions.

(Source: Dream Global REIT's June 2018 investor presentation)

As the oil-related fears subsided, and with the company's risk profile improving, the market re-rated the shares in spectacular fashion:

Q2 2018 results show further improvement

The Q2 2018 results released in August confirmed the strength of Dream Global's operations. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit showed significant improvement from the same period last year.

(Source: Dream Global REIT's Q2 financial report)

Interestingly, the growth was both external and organic: the Dutch property portfolio acquired in July 2017 has proven accretive, and comparative properties saw their rental revenue increase as well:

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, comparative properties NOI increased by €1.94 million, or 3.7%, from the comparative period in 2017. The increase was driven by increased occupancy, increased in-place rents, and higher recovery rates in 2018. (Source: Q2 financial report)

Meanwhile, the weighting of the Deutsche Post legacy portfolio continued to shrink to the extent that it no longer poses a significant risk to the REIT's rental revenues. Some leases were recently renewed, further reducing potential adverse exposure.

From an original portfolio of 292 assets at €740 million, by next year approximately 50 will be left. And we've redeployed the proceeds of those sales in to the high quality portfolio we have today. (Source: CEO Jane Gavin, Q2 earnings call)

As of June 30, 2018, the REIT had a highly diversified tenant base:

(Source: Q2 financial report)

On the debt front, leverage was down to 43% (including jointly-owned properties) at the end of Q2, continuing the trend seen in previous quarters:

(Source: June 2018 investor presentation)

The REIT has a target leverage of 40%. Valuations in its real estate markets are rich at the moment, and I think a conservative 40% makes sense to avoid seeing the ratio jump in case of a downturn and declining valuations.

Is there still scope for FFO growth?

With these positive developments in mind, let us now see whether Dream Global's FFO (and distributions) has further room to grow. At the moment, the payout ratio is 80%, based on the Q2 AFFO of C$0.25 and current distributions of C$0.20 per quarter. This is comfortable but leaves little room for higher distributions in the short term, as Dream Global will prioritize deleveraging as we mentioned above.

For distributions to be raised, growth will have to come from an increase in rents, higher occupancy rates, and/or accretive acquisitions:

Rent growth has been strong in recent years across Dream Global's markets. In Germany, its key market, rents were up 4.3% year-on-year, as vacancy rates decreased to 4.5%. The fundamentals have been supportive, with supply struggling to keep up with a healthy demand:

New office completions in the Big 7 office markets declined by approximately 20% in the first half of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017. Full capacity utilization in the construction industry is restricting the volume of new office supply. Over the last 12 months, prime rents increased in all cities in the Big 7 apart from Cologne, where rents remained stable. The biggest increases were registered in Berlin (+13%), Stuttgart (+7%) and Munich (+4%) (Source: Q2 financial report) Expecting further rent increases in excess of the CPI is always speculative, but we could use the "market rents above in-place net rents" as an indicator of upside potential. It is around 5% as per Dream Global's Q2 financial report:

Occupancy rates have little scope for improvement in the Core/Core+ category where they currently stand at 95%. Upside potential is more significant in the Value-add class. According to Dream Global's Alex Sannikov:

Our core and core plus assets generally are stabilized. We see some occupancy upside potential in those assets, but at 95% occupancy rates [...] we can probably move it by another 1%, but then it reaches kind of a normalized, stabilized level. And then with the value-add portfolio, that's where we see more occupancy upside as it's just under 70% right now, we think it can get to a 90% range over time. (Source: Q2 earnings call)

As of June 30, the value-add category represented about 8% of the portfolio's rental income:

(Source: Q2 financial report)

Applying a 28.5% increase (from 70% to 90%) to 8% of the portfolio equates to a 2.3% rise overall. Adding up a possible 1% increase (from 95% to 96%, as suggested by A Sannikov) to the Core category assets, we can consider that the current portfolio has about 3% upside potential from occupancy.

Acquisitions: In a competitive market where valuations have increased a lot in recent years, accretive acquisitions will be hard to find. I would not expect much upside in this area.

To sum up, a back-of-the-envelope calculation could factor in a 5% rent increase (price effect) and a 3% growth rate from occupancy. Under these assumptions, it's reasonable to assume that AFFO could rise by 8%, taking it to C$0.27.

In such a scenario, distributions could conceivably increase by 10% to 15%, to C$0.22 or C$0.23. Achieving more than that would take further transformative steps by management.

Conclusion

The easy money has obviously been made in Dream Global REIT. The markets where the REIT operates are very competitive and finding accretive acquisitions will become more challenging going forward.

During the Q2 earnings call, management mentioned a Net Asset Value of €9.27 per share, which equates to C$14 at current exchange rate. At the time of writing, the shares in Toronto traded for C$14.63, slightly more than NAV.

That being said, distributions can probably grow by 10% to 15%, and Dream Global looks fairly valued, not overvalued. To use REIT terminology, we could say that in the past, Dream Global was a value-add component in an investor's REIT portfolio. It had relatively high risk and significant upside potential. These days, it is more of a Core holding, de-risked but with limited upside potential.

