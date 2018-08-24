L Brands - This Looks Ugly

L Brands (LB) just can't catch a break. The company just revealed its second quarter earnings. Even though the company did beat EPS estimates, the stock got sold off due to lower profitability and a bad outlook. Personally, I find it really hard to come to a different conclusion than to stay away from this stock.

Source: L Brands

EPS Beat, But Nobody Cared

The Columbus OH based apparel retailer reported EPS of $0.36. This is 2 cents above expectations but 25% lower on a year-on-year basis. It is the second consecutive quarterly earnings decline. It would be the 8th consecutive decline if it were not for the 4% increase in Q4 of 2017.

Source: Estimize

Sales came in at $2.98 billion which is in line with expectations. The year-on-year growth rate is currently at 8%.

Comparable store sales growth hit 3% both in the second quarter and on a year-to-date basis. It is also a sign that the US consumer is doing quite well while the company managed to turn negative comps growth in 2017 into low comps growth in 2018. It is also interesting to note that the company's positive comps were solely provided by online sales. In-store comps are down 1% in the second quarter and down 2% on a YTD basis.

Source: L Brands Q2/2018 Earnings Press Release

So far, it does not look good, but it certainly does not look terrible. Until you dig deeper. One of the problems the company faces is the obvious trend towards online retailing. L Brands is still mainly focusing on mall-based sales which is currently taking its toll.

Additionally, the company is suffering from what used to be its biggest tailwind. The Pink brand is currently offering massive discounts on its products which is making analysts nervous as the quote below shows. On top of that, the CEO of Pink, Denise Landman, is leaving the company.

The chain has helped bolster growth for Victoria's Secret for five years, according to Randal Konik, an analyst at Jefferies. He pointed to a $3 underwear deal as a sign that Pink was struggling to move inventory.

Regardless what the effects of a new CEO might be, we see that the company's discounts along with rising input inflation are pressuring margins. Operating margins declined to 7.65% versus 10.92% in Q2 of 2017. Net margins hit 3.3% which is 1.7 points lower compared to one year ago.

And it does not end there, the company's most important quarter during the holiday season is expected to be weaker than expected. L Brands lowered its full year EPS guidance from $2.70 - $3.00 to $2.45 - $2.70.

In other words, not only did the company get into trouble in the second quarter by blowing an earnings beat, investors also got a lower profit guidance in what should be a game changing second half. The market reacted accordingly as you can see below. The stock dropped to its lowest level since 2011 after a more than 13% sell-off.

Before I go any further, we have to acknowledge that L Brand's troubles are not an indicator of slower economic growth. Advance retail sales (ex. food services) are currently up 6.0% which is one of the highest levels since 2011. Consumer spending is red hot in the US. That said, clothing and clothing accessory stores are reporting 6.4% retail sales growth. Not only are clothing stores doing very well, they are outperforming total retail sales for the first time since 2014.

The effect of these numbers is clearly visible when looking at the retail ETF (XRT). This ETF just hit a new ATH. We also see that L Brands and XRT are in a big divergence since the start of this year.

Source: TradingView

At this point, there is only one trade that make sense in my opinion. I would consider a long position in a different retailer to benefit from the strong US consumer. I would even suggest to buy the XRT ETF for people who want to avoid stock picking in the massive retail industry. When it comes to L Brands, I would argue that the only bull case is a better than expected second half (holiday season). Expectations are currently being lowered which is visible by the underperforming stock price and the fact that the short float is currently at 8%. I could see a short squeeze after the third quarter if the company somehow manages to beat estimates and maybe even raises fourth quarter expectations. However, this trade is just too risky and I would suggest to just stay away from L Brands. There is absolutely nothing that could convince me that this company is a sustainable mid-term or even long-term buy.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.