Wheaton Precious Metals: New Projects Offset Operational Risks

Wheaton shares are more attractive to value investors because of a more balanced portfolio of precious metals and the stock's low valuation as compared with its closest peers.

Material uncertainty was identified regarding San Dimas continuing as a going concern, and revisions were suggested to the silver purchase agreement.

Investment Thesis

Over the past year, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) has experienced operational risks from its San Dimas mine. There is material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue as a going concern, as well as suggestions that revisions to the silver purchase agreement between it and WPM may be appropriate and/or necessary.

WPM appears to be a buying opportunity, but it clearly sounds like an industry laggard because of its operational risks in San Dimas. Is it worth owning? The company has lagged its peers over the past five years, and the stock is down almost 10% as compared with its closest rival Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), which is up over 60%.

WPM has inked over 20 metal-purchase contracts with a total contract value of $8.0 billion in cash and stock. The streaming arrangements granted WPM the right to purchase entirely or only a percentage of the silver and/or gold production from 22 operating mines and 8 development stage projects over life-of-mine at a low fixed cost, which is subject to adjustments on annual inflation rate. They award quarterly dividends equivalent to 20% of the average operating cash flow over the previous four quarters.

That said, I remain positive that WPM shares will outperform, as the company's diversified risk portfolio and potential new projects coming along (Rosemont or Salobo expansion) should offset the current operational risks.

Company Overview

Formerly called Silver Wheaton, WPM is known for being the largest metals-streaming company in the world. Currently, it derives approximately 50% of its revenues from gold, and the other half from silver.

San Dimas Mine Update

Despite the investment, exploration at San Dimas has failed to identify any replacement for the depleting Roberta and Robertita veins. Also, in the absence of suitable alternatives (or changes to the operating environment), mining rates may not be sustainable, in which case it may not be able to comply with its financial obligations to lenders. Thus, its mine life may become significantly shorter as a result of its consequent inability to invest in exploration and development.

According to Deutsche Bank, silver output at San Dimas fell by 60% to 0.9 million ounces last 2016 due to new safety standards being implemented ("Precious Metals Review", March 2018; subscription required). However, the addition of ground support resulted in a modified mine plan for the remainder of 2016, with the company targeting higher grade stopes at lower tonnages. As a result, a long-planned mill expansion to 3,000 tons per day was deferred.

After recovering to something close to normal operating conditions, production at San Dimas was affected by high unplanned worker absences and a failure to achieve mine plans in 2016, which resulted in reduced development rates and also a number of delayed ventilation improvement projects.

Silver vs. Gold

What Has Changed?

The company is now on track to lowering risk within its asset portfolio at San Dimas. It is modestly generating free cash flow and will possibly have options to improve its portfolio in the coming years.

Last May, First Majestic finalized the acquisition of Primero, and the new stream agreement with WPM for San Dimas is now in place. WPM will receive 25% of gold production, plus an additional 25% of gold equivalent production from silver (fixed ratio of 70:1), at the lower price of $600 per ounce or the prevailing market price. WPM also received 20.9 million common shares of First Majestic, implying a market value of approximately $151 million, according to Deutsche Bank.

Trial Date Set

A trial date has been fixed for September 2019 for a period of two months regarding the taxation years of 2005 to 2010. Some uncertainties remain in terms of additional steps that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) could request. However, analysts believe WPM is taking a sensible, patient approach. Still, updates on taxation years beyond 2010 are still pending and no timing has been communicated at this stage.

Management has indicated that they are currently exploring about six to eight new opportunities, all in the size range of $100 million to $600 million (source: Annual Report 2017). Their strategic focus is on strong assets which are positioned in the lower half of the cost curve.

Financial Leverage

By the middle of 2017, WPM had $76.6 million in cash (ex-dividend) and $953.0 million of debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving credit facility. It attracted an interest rate of Libor plus 120 to 220 basis points that matured in the same year. The company has a total net debt of $876.4 million, after $124.7 million of cash inflows from operating activities. As measured against equity, this level of net debt equates to a financial gearing ratio (or net debt/equity) of 19.7% and a leverage ratio of 16.4%. This is well within the tolerances required by its bank covenants (source: Annual Report 2017).

WPM is expected to be net debt free approximately midway through 2019, all other things being equal and contingent on it making no further major acquisitions (which is unlikely). Self-evidently, such a level of debt is well within the tolerance required by its banking covenants that: (1) net debt should be no more than 0.75X the tangible net worth which reached around $5,030 million, and (2) interest should be no less than 3X covered by EBITDA. Interest was 22.7X covered in 2017, per Deutsche Bank ("3Q17 result: Guidance re-affirmed despite ongoing issues at San Dimas", November 2017; subscription required).

Stock Valuation

Based on the forecast estimate of Edison Investment Research, WPM shares have historically traded at an average P/E multiple of 27.1X, with long-term consensus analyst EPS forecast of $1.41 a share in 2020. Analysts have a buy recommendation with a target price of 26 Canadian dollars a share.

Analysts expect that net debt position will diminish organically to $750.8 million after a payment of $70 million in respect of its Rosemont stream by the end of 2017. This translates to a gearing ratio of 14.8% and leverage of 12.9%.

Share Price, 2015 - 2017

My Takeaway

In my opinion, the major downside risk is lower-than-expected silver and gold prices. The company has no control over the mining operations. They are highly dependent on the owner’s ability to run the mines in an efficient way.

Currently, the mining operator’s financial condition (which is bearing the risk of insolvency); project execution issues; changes in mining legislation (taxes and royalties); environmental risks; and geopolitical risks may even lead to temporary or permanent closure of mines. New deals appear to be expensive and tough to acquire due to competition and reluctance of mine owners to give up revenue streams.

Introduction of new tax laws in Canada, changes to existing laws, or the manner in which these are interpreted or applied can have an adverse impact on the company. WPM pays minimal taxes by virtue of its corporate structure and nature of business.

WPM is clearly a different mining company today as compared with what it was just five years ago. I believe that investors are looking for a balanced portfolio of precious metals, and WPM has a high exposure on silver, so this could be perceived as investor-confidence booster.

Gold accounted for 25% of the company’s production in 2013, although Deutsche Bank notes that gold’s share of production has since risen to 50% ("Dividend Increased; San Dimas Issues Ongoing", August 2017; subscription required). That level of gold exposure is less so than the gold exposure levels of either Royal Gold (RGLD) or Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV). Each of these generate more revenue from their gold streaming deals than from any other source.

I recommend WPM shares particularly to value investors. Heavy exposure to silver, which has lagged in recent years, has hampered the profitability of the company. However, given WPM's strategy of adjusting its portfolio - and now that silver and gold are more evenly balanced in their portfolio - it could attract value investors seeking a broader precious-metals exposure.

This is not to mention that WPM shares are even more attractive because of their low valuation as compared with the company's closest peers. It is not apparent, though, that investors are giving WPM much credit for the improvements it has achieved (especially among shareholders). That could spell a buying opportunity for value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.