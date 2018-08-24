Can Allied Properties Maintain Its Top And Bottom Line Growth?

The company should be able to maintain its same-asset NOI and AFFO growth rates thanks to favourable leasing spreads, and its healthy development pipeline.

Investment Thesis

Allied Properties REIT (OTCPK:APYRF) (TSX:AP.UN) had an excellent Q2 2018 with strong same-asset net operating income and AFFO growth rates. The company’s focus in major urban office properties helps it to consistently deliver above average performance than its peers. The company should be able to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to favourable leasing spreads, and its healthy development pipeline. It currently pays a monthly dividend with a dividend yield of 3.54%. However, its shares are currently trading at a premium valuation.

Allied Properties’ strong growth in Q2 2018

Allied Properties delivered strong Q2 2018 earnings with 10.4% growth in its same-asset NOI year over year. This was much better than last year’s low single-digit 1.9% growth rate. Its occupancy ratio of 95.4% in Q2 2018 was an improvement of 40 basis points sequentially and an improvement of 220 basis points year over year. Its adjusted funds from operation of C$0.45 per unit also increased by 7% year over year. These are strong numbers that we have not seen in many years.

Reasons why we think Allied Properties can continue its growth trend

Favorable leasing spreads trend

The table below shows Allied Properties’ weighted average in-place rental rates and average market rental rates of its lease expiry properties. As can be seen from the table, Allied should be able to renew its properties at a much higher rental rates. For example, the company should be able to renew its remaining lease expiries in 2018 with C$27.58 per square feet rental rate. This would be much higher than its in-place rental rate of C$19.87 per square feet. Similarly, the company can renew its expiring gross leasable areas in 2019 with an average rental rate of C$28.41. This would be much higher than its average in-place rental rate of C$24.55. Thanks to a strong economy, we believe the demand for high quality properties in major urban centers will continue to push the average market rental rate higher in 2019. This will further increase the leasing spreads.

A focus in major urban centres in Canada

Allied Properties has a portfolio of properties located in major urban centers in Canada. As the map below shows, most of its properties are located in Toronto (42%) and Montreal (37%). As we know, these two major urban centers are important business hubs in Canada. As such, demand for office properties are very strong in these two regions. Therefore, its properties typically enjoy above average occupancy ratios and higher rental rates.

The table below shows 2018 economic forecasts in Canada’s urban centers. As can be seen from the table, Toronto's real GDP growth forecast of 2.5% and employment growth forecast of 2.3% are expected to lead other major cities. Since employment growth rate is a good indicator of office space demand, we believe Allied Properties will continue to benefit from healthy office space demand in Toronto. According to the report compiled by Urban Land Institute, Toronto’s office boom shows no sign of stopping. In fact, demand will likely exceed supply in the next 1~2 years.

Projects under development will significantly increase its NOI

Allied Properties currently has 7 projects under development (see table below). Most of these PUDs should be completed before 2021. Excluding 2 projects that do not have an estimated annual NOI, its 5 projects should help it to expand its annual net operating income by C$64.25 ~ C$74.06 million. For reader’s information, Allied Properties’ NOI in 2017 was C$250.34 million. This would be an increase of 25.7% ~ 29.6% in 4 years.

Urban intensification will significantly increase its GLA

Allied Properties has many underutilized lands in its portfolio. Below is the table that shows Allied Properties’ estimated potential GLA in its Toronto and Montreal portfolio after intensification. As can be seen, its Toronto portfolio has the potential to grow its GLA from 4.6 million square feet to 11 million square feet. Its portfolio in Montreal is not as underutilized as its Toronto portfolio. Hence, its potential GLA after intensification is expected to only increases from 4.1 million square feet to 5.4 million square feet. Readers should keep in mind that to be able to fully reach the potential GLA, it would take at least several years of development, as it requires zoning applications, and most importantly the capital to build the projects.

Total Number of Properties Current GLA Potential GLA after intensification Toronto 79 4.6 million square feet 11 million square feet Montreal 17 4.1 million square feet 5.4 million square feet

Strong balance sheet to help fund its development projects

Allied Properties has a healthy balance sheet with staggered mortgage maturity. The company is underleveraged with total indebtedness ratio of 29.9%. Its interest coverage ratio of 2.9 is also quite low. Allied Properties also has self-imposed a limit to the cost of its properties under development to be 15% of its gross book value. At the end of June 30, 2018, the cost of its properties under development was 9.5% of GBV. This helps to make sure that the company does not overextend itself from developing too many properties in the same time.

Valuation at a Premium

Allied Properties currently trades at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 23.4x. This is significantly higher than the 15.1x average of its peers. We believe this is warranted because its high quality assets are located in urban markets where demands are robust. However, its unit price of C$43.91 per unit is higher than its net asset value of C$41.70. On the other hand, its peers are trading at a 14% discount to their NAVs.

Allied Properties currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.13 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.54%. As the chart below shows, the company frequently increases its dividend. Looking forward, we believe Allied Properties will continue to increase its dividend at about 2% per year.

Risks and Challenges

While we recognize that Allied Properties has the potential to grow its GLA significantly through urban intensification, investors need to be aware that the entire development process may take longer depending on macroeconomic conditions as well as supply and demand in the local markets. When the economy is running at full capacity, the demand for office space will be high. This will typically trigger more constructions. By the time the constructions are completed, the economy may fall into a recession and result in an over supply.

Investor Takeaway

Allied Properties’ focus in major urban centers and its healthy development pipeline should help it to maintain its strong growth rate. However, its shares are trading at a significant premium to its peers. Although the company pays a consistent growing dividend, we believe investors should apply some margin of safety. Given its portfolio’s high-quality assets, we believe any pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

