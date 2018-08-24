Air Lease Corporation: Investing Record Figures In Future Growth

The stock of Air Lease Corp. (AL) has been range-bound for the last six months but has been making a strong run since its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Report and looks primed to break out of that range:

The Earnings Report was solid across the board as revenues grew 4.4% from a year ago while the company's expenses have been decreasing. The combined effect of this top line growth and margin expansion led to diluted EPS growth of 13%. The operational performance of the three months preceding that report, while relevant, should not be the only thing investors take away from Air Lease's Second Quarter. Three commanding themes made themselves apparent to me as I read the Quarterly Earnings Call and dug through the company's position:

Industry Dynamics Future Investments Valuation

Industry Dynamics

Since the recent extended run in crude oil prices, many once-bullish investors have revisited their positive stance on the industry as a whole. While I am by no means trying to downplay the impact oil prices have on profitability in the industry, I believe some have jumped to overly pessimistic conclusions.

Source: Air Lease Q2 2018 Earnings Report

As you can see by the image above, rumors of the airline industry's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Investors sometimes tend to focus on the movement in oil prices rather than consider the holistic picture of the industry which has several tailwinds such as increased air traffic (outlined above) and the impact that corporate consolidation has had on the industry. A tangential element of this industry that bodes well for a very specific niche (as I'm sure you guessed, Air Lease fits within this niche) is the increasing role that aircraft lessors are playing over time.

This isn't something that comes to mind for many when discussing the airline industry, but it is a drastic shift in the method of revenue generation within the industry. Based on the statistics provided by Air Lease about lease conditions as well as passenger traffic growth, it's understandable to believe its lease-based revenue will continue to grow.

Future Investments

2018 will prove to be a transformative year for Air Lease as the growing company has set records for its capital expenditures - and plans to keep doing so. The following excerpt from Q2 2018 Earnings Report details that assertion:

And to that point on growth, we are very excited, because over the next 18 months Air Lease will achieve the highest CapEx growth since its inception. Accordingly, we will see significant growth in assets, revenues and earnings. Between now and the end of 2019, our current schedule shows delivery of 109 new aircraft from our order book, with CapEx of $8.5 billion. Each of these 109 aircraft are already spoken for today by an existing or new ALC customer. In 2019, alone, our CapEx is forecast to be about $6.4 billion as compared to our expected final total CapEx for 2018 of about $3.9 billion.

- Air Lease CEO John Plueger

Plueger then goes on to note the company's strong balance sheet and investment grade credit rating leaves AL "more than well prepared" for the acceleration in purchasing, ensuring investors that it will not have too much of an adverse effect on the company's liquidity and financial stability. While the company has been growing its top line, that is not entirely responsible for AL's ability to pay such large sums. Contributing to this is the increased efficiency within the company's operating model. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue has fallen from 6.3% to 5.4% year-over-year, with CFO Greg Willis reiterating his belief that revenue growth will outpace SG&A expense growth even more in the future. The other major contributor is the drastic decline in AL's effective tax rate, which came in at 21.8% compared to 35.3% a year ago. This newfound financial flexibility will help drive future profitability.

Valuation

As mentioned at the onset of this article, Air Lease's stock hasn't been the most impressive on the market recently. I first wrote about AL in January when the stock was just under $50/share and believed it to be a good investment then. My position on the company has not changed since as all the fundamentals are still in place. This realization made me want to take a refreshed look at AL's valuation. The table below contains EPS estimates from the Wall Street Journal:

Year EPS P/E FY18 $ 4.58 10.0 FY19 $ 5.67 8.1 FY20 $ 6.65 6.9

Price-to-earnings ratios were calculated using $46/share as an approximate price.

Now, looking at these numbers makes me think of all the times recently that I've heard how extended stock valuations are and how high equities are trading when compared to historical valuation. It's easy to forget that just because a statement applies to most of the population in your data set, there will still be outliers. If being overvalued is considered "normal", then Air Lease is most certainly an outlier. Wall Street analysts agree as well with the median price target set at ~$58/share or 26% higher than current levels.

Conclusion

Air Lease is a strong company in a strong industry that is on the path to significant growth. Take that baseline, then factor in a massive corporate tax cut and continued economies of scale and the result is something that investors should be excited about. The airline industry - and stocks associated with it - haven't had the best year in 2018 but eventually, the profit figures that AL is marching towards will emerge as the real determinant of valuation. I recommend investors get in now before the stock really takes off.

