Atos - IT Space Winner; Global Play

Atos (OTCPK:AEXAY) (ATO:FP) is strategically positioned to reap the rewards of heightened spending in the IT space with its strong product portfolio. Its growth strategy is on track catering to companies' heightened need for cybersecurity, processing big data, and cloud storage. Atos targets growth of 2-3% through 2019, and I see this as potentially on the lighter side as it looks for ways to deploy capital. North America should recover due to its recent acquisition of Syntel and the company should be set to gain market share across the pond.

I give Atos an outperform recommendation with a price target of €134 due to the stable revenue streams as a result of its contract pricing model, a bullish informational technology environment, and the potential for mergers and acquisitions across Eurozone and America. This is also based on the company's growth target of 2-3% through 2019.

Atos is a leader in the information technology services industry, headquartered in Bezons, France. With offices worldwide, the company specializes in cloud, big data, cybersecurity, hi-tech transactional services, and unified communications. The majority of its sales are in Europe, accounting for 72% of total sales. The information technology business is a competitive and dynamic business comprised of several large players. The table below illustrates the top companies within the industry:

Atos aims to capture the growing cloud, cybersecurity, and big data markets in the upcoming years. As we become more technologically advanced within our workplace, there will be a growing need for solutions to provide the capabilities to process and store this data in efficient ways. Atos aims to grow its digital products in the forthcoming years from 23% to 40%, driven by market demand and through mergers and acquisitions.

Atos Showing Positive Signs

Atos reported its first-half year results on July 23, 2018, which confirmed increasingly strong demand in the IT space. Revenues were €6,005 million, up 3.4% at constant exchange rates. Order entry was €7,051 million, building a book-to-bill ratio of 117%. Operating margin increased 10.2% to €1,292 million. Atos also announced its plans to acquire Syntel, a US information technology company for €3.4 billion. This move enhances Atos' presence in the US information technology market. It reiterated growth guidance of 2-3% on top-line growth.

Atos is showing signs of positive growth throughout the company as companies boost spending on IT services throughout the world. In recent years, Atos has made acquisitions and restructured its business to capture the shift to a more digital environment. Its focus in this environment is big data and cybersecurity, both of which have shown strong growth signs (6% of revenues). 2017 saw a strong digital buy-in, which should continue and will also provide dividends for years to come. Customers now have the ability to fully integrate their workplace from multiple devices and several communications systems.

The digital transformation shift is seen through the effect on the book-to-bill ratio of 117%, thus this is a strong indicator of the company's belief that digital and cloud offerings are imperative to a future business landscape. This implementation should continue to remain robust as customers realize the strong potential that these offerings carry for value creation. Atos aims to remain at an industry average of investments to continue growth going forward. These capital expenditures will be focused on improving the cloud offerings, cybersecurity technologies, and payment platforms.

As consumers store more data, cybersecurity is becoming a growing issue that many companies have begun to address. Currently more than 3 million data records are stolen each day, and this number is expected to rise to 2 trillion annually by 2019. Governments are imposing stricter regulations requiring thresholds to companies' data security levels. One regulation coming into effect is the General Data Protection Regulation, which aims to give citizens more control over the use of their data and require companies to take the necessary steps to reduce risk in data loss. This regulation was implemented on May 25, 2018, and should boost Atos' cybersecurity division in coming years.

Operating margin increased 10.2% to 1,292 million euros beating 2016's operating margin of 8.9% at constant exchange rates. This was led by a shift to cloud spending which carries higher margins along with the synergies that came with Equens and Unify. Management expects this trend to continue as customers continue to show favorability to new, higher-margin businesses. In addition, total headcount decreased from 100,096 to 97,267 led by more implementation of automation in the workplace along with a heightened focus on the digital transformation. The chart below shows the trend in increasing margins in relation to a shift in digital platform spending:

Syntel Acquisition

On July 22, 2018, Atos announced it would acquire Syntel for 3,602.25m USD. Syntel is an American IT service provider with revenues in 2017 of 924m USD. Syntel derives 40% of its revenues from a suite of digital and proprietary solutions around cloud, social media, mobile, analytics, internet of things, and automation. This portfolio is highly complementary to Atos' portfolio and will significantly enhance its digital offerings. The acquisition of Syntel is also seen as a way to enhance Atos' presence in North America, with 89% of Syntel's revenues coming from North America and also help recover from a weak first half in America. This move is strategic because not only will Atos benefit from Syntel's strong sales, but it will also benefit from being able to offer Syntel's current customers a broad range of Atos products, which will drive sales in a new territory.

In some sense this was a response to Capgemini's (OTCPK:CGEMY) purchase of IGATE in 2015. IGATE is a mid-size IT vendor based in America that specializes in digital offerings. The Atos-Syntel deal brings Atos to scale in the United States allowing it to compete better in the North American market. We should see more M&A activity from Atos in the coming years as it looks to propel growth in key business areas. Atos will be not only looking in the digital areas of the IT space but also the payment processor space. This is an industry that is highly fragmented, but through strategic acquisitions, Atos aims to consolidate this industry. It has approximately 4 billion euros that it can spend on acquisitions in the coming years.

Digital Disruption

Today's workplace is increasingly connected with companies requiring more solutions to protect and process the growing amount of data being produced. Atos pinpoints 4 possible sources of digital disruption in the coming years: Ways of working (how people will collaborate with people, machines and virtual "beings" in entirely new ways); business models (how companies are taking advantage of digital technologies to find new markets, business models and revenue streams); disruptive technologies (how certain specific technologies may single-handedly create a notable societal and economic disruptions); and evolving challenges (topics like security, whose constant evolution demands radically new reexaminations). All of these disruptions are technology enabled and require significant investment to adapt and confront. These digital shockwaves will interact with each other in unexpected ways going forward, and therefore will create an uncertain future. Atos needs to strategically plan going forward to capture these opportunities and use them to drive growth going forward.

Valuation

My analysis of Atos SE points to an outperform rating based on a target price of €134. I valued Atos using a discounted free cash flow model with a 3% revenue growth rate, the higher end of management's guidance. I chose to use the higher end of the guidance due to the recent acquisition of Syntel, which should drastically improve the company's performance in the United States (16% of revenues). I also believe this figure is relevant due to an increase on digital spending in the Eurozone. Cybersecurity should continue to post strong results not only due to the increase in attacks on companies' data but also the implementation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. Below is a chart that depicts estimates for the company's financials in the coming years:

Risks

A risk that large onshore IT companies face is the shift to offshoring their IT needs to India. This is a trend that has recently picked up steam as some firms see it as a necessary cost-saving measure. On average, the cost of a full-time IT employee in India is about 4.2x less than in Europe. Although some segments of the industry have been hurt by this, offshoring has not done well in the public sector and in the payment processing industry. As spending continues to pick up in these areas, Atos should not be negatively impacted by offshoring in the near term. Offshore companies also typically do not have the same capabilities in terms of offerings as an onshore IT company would and thus this should provide a moat as the workplace becomes more complex and digitally integrated. Exchange rates have also negatively impacted the company by 187 million euros due to the depreciating pound and dollar vs. the euro. This is a risk that continues into the future that Atos will try to hedge out as global uncertainties continue to persist. One of these uncertainties is the outcome of Brexit. Atos' revenues are highly concentrated across the Eurozone with the UK and Ireland being the largest at 19% of sales. This will be something to watch closely as Brexit unfolds which could pose several hurdles for Atos to run efficiently across borders.

Investment Thesis

Atos seems to have figured out how to strategically position itself in an ever changing IT environment. It has built up a strong order book which should continue to pay dividends for many years to come. I recommend buying this name as a value play and holding long-term.

