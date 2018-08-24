Barrick's 'All-In Sustaining Costs': Fact Or Fiction?

We take a look at these numbers and point out what they can and what they cannot tell you.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) is a popular choice for investors who want to leverage the price of gold. We recently dug into this sector and found that gold stocks making up the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) in general have chronically diluted their shareholders while having lower and lower production per share. We still came away with the conclusion that considering gold stocks had an "all-in sustaining cost" (AISC) of around $800/oz, the corporations had a decent amount of cash flow at these prices.

Source: Barrick.com

We did, in that piece, accept the corporations' version of AISC. However, during the discussion on that article, we had a few thoughts on whether AISC might be a true and honest measure. We decided to look into ABX and assess whether this measure is indeed accurate. We report our findings below.

AISC

The first thing to note about this measure is that it is not a GAAP or an IFRS measure. It is a measure that has been arrived at by the World Gold Council, which poetically is funded by 23 gold mining companies around the world.

Source: Barrick.com

At the surface, though, this does look like a good measure as it includes sustaining capital expenditures, general and administrative costs, and mine site reclamation costs.

A brief description of the measure

The best way to do that is to show you a reconciliation of the AISC as done by ABX. For this, we will use 2016 annual report (although any recent year would be fine).

The first thing we would like to point out is that depreciation is backed out, and mine sustaining capital expenditures are added into this measure. Now, we have seen similar adjustments, in REITs, for example, for depreciation is more of an accounting issue rather than a real loss of value of the property. Depreciation is backed out, and often, maintenance capital expenditures are added. Again, we see similar adjustments with pipeline companies such as Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP). Going from Net Income to cash available for distribution, depreciation is added back, and maintenance capital expenditures are subtracted. So, what is the issue?

No accounting for interest

As REITs and pipeline companies start at net income, interest has already been subtracted. Adding back depreciation and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures gets us to a true measure left for the owners of the company. However, gold companies start with "Cost of sales related to gold production" and as you can see above, interest is left out. Just adding interest/finance costs to the equation, as we believe it should be included, jumps the total AISC by about 20%.

So, that would make an $800-850/oz cost into $960-1,020. Suddenly, the margin on $1,200 gold price looks a lot less than previously.

Should depreciation be really backed out?

Bear with us while we explain this. We are all for removing out depreciation and adding real sustaining capital expenditures in businesses where true costs are not reflected by depreciation. However, can we say that that is the case with ABX?

ABX's production is falling year after year, so does backing out depreciation really make sense?

Sure, we added back some capital expenditures, but for whatever reason, it was insufficient to keep production even static. Can you imagine if ENB tried to pass off something like that while the pipelines carrying oil got progressively smaller each year? Would you accept their distributable cash flow as true distributable cash flow? At the minimum, we think the difference between the two (depreciation and mine site sustaining capital expenditures) should be added back to AISC when total production is falling. Adjusted for these two measures, AISC would be 33% higher or between $1,064 and $1130 on a forward basis. Also, considering that the production is falling, it might not be a bad idea to use all capital expenditures, instead of just the subset labelled as mine site sustaining capital expenditures.

Conclusion

The AISC is a good start to getting a number that helps investors wrap their minds around what it costs to operate these mines. But, in our opinion, the measure is lacking some elements to be effective. It was not our intention to pick on ABX, as this measure is applied in a similar fashion across the board among gold mining companies. We hope that investors from now on will view these numbers with skeptical view and try and reach the answer as to what is the final cost per ounce of gold for themselves.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

