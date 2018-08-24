Natural Grocers: Where Can It Go From Here?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) reported a strong third quarter, carrying on the momentum from earlier in the year, and the stock is now up roughly 30% in the past month, and more than 100% YTD. Investors should be encouraged by what they've seen in these last two quarters, but at this level it's hard to see how the stock can go much higher in the short term. NGVC looks fairly valued.

Figure 1: Stock Performance Graph

Source: Morningstar

Q3 Review and Valuation Discussion

Revenues in Q3 grew 9.5% to 213.13M, beating estimates by 3.01M. For the second quarter in a row, daily average comparable store sales accounted for the majority of the increase, growing 5.2% y/y (compared to 0.4% in the prior year period), while newly opened stores contributed ~5%. This organic-driven growth is a reversal of recent trends: over the last three years NGVC's store count increased 17% annually, on average, while same store sales averaged 2.5% growth (last year they were flat), and management's decision to slow down development and prioritize performance at existing stores looks like a smart one.

EBITDA grew 20.7% in the quarter to 11.1M as the improved operating expense leverage from higher traffic more than offset the decline in gross margin caused by promotions. This strategy of using promotions to drive traffic and fixed cost leverage is common in the grocery store/supermarket space, and when margins do improve (even only slightly) it can have a huge impact on the bottom line since profit margins are so thin. For instance, in Q3 NGVC's operating margin only increased 90 bps, but this 90 bps increase doubled the company's operating margin compared to last year (from 0.9% to 1.8%), leading to a tripling of EPS from $0.03 to $0.09, which beat estimates by $0.06.

But offering promotions indefinitely isn't a viable long-term strategy, and problems occur when companies become reliant on promotions for traffic growth rather than use them as a temporary tool to attract new (and hopefully permanent) customers. This strategy works best at companies that are differentiated. This differentiation creates "sticky" customers, giving said company leverage to raise prices in the future.

But there doesn't appear to be anything that distinguishes NGVC from the competition. In fact, the company is noteworthy due to its lack of differentiation. This wasn't always the case, but competition in the natural/organic food space has increased significantly in recent years, not only from the likes of Sprouts (SFM), Trader Joe's, Whole Foods and other organic grocery stores, but also from traditional supermarkets such as Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and Safeway.

One might argue that NGVC offers a wider range of dietary supplements than its competitors, making it a one-stop shop of sorts for all things organic/supplements, but plenty of competing grocery stores offer supplements as well, and it's not enough to distinguish NGVC. The bottom line is that food, even organic food and supplements, are commodities, so the sector primarily competes on the basis of convenience and price. It's telling that, once the competition really started to heat up, it took lower prices to attract new customers. What will happen to traffic when NGVC eventually stops promoting or starts to raise prices again?

NGVC currently trades at a P/CF of 12x, compared to a multiple of 10.9x for SFM, 8.1x for KR, and 10.2x for WMT (peer average of 9.7x). The premium reflects expectations for higher SSSG and earnings growth compared to peers, and while NGVC will in all likelihood outperform peers on these metrics this year (NGVC is expected to grow comps and EPS 5% and ~60% respectively compared to ~2% and 7% for the peer average), how long will this be the case? If NGVC really is dependent on promotions for traffic and margin expansion then it may not be for long.

An investment at the current valuation only makes sense if you believe that the recent SSSG and margin improvements are sustainable (beyond just this year). We think that the upside here is limited. NGVC lacks pricing power, so margin expansion must come from fixed cost leverage or efficiency improvements. But NGVC is much smaller than its peers: SFM, its closest public competitor, has almost twice as many stores, and this lack of scale limits margin upside in two ways: 1) by reducing the potential for administrative/overhead cost leverage, and 2) making it difficult to bargain with suppliers (more than 60% of NGVC's purchases last year came from a single supplier). Then there's the fact that SFM's EBITDA margin is only about 100 bps higher than NGVC's (and less than 50 bps higher, on average, over the last 5 years). So even if NGVC does manage to expand margins more than the market expects, it doesn't look like there's a lot of upside potential.

Conclusion

Q3 was another strong quarter and management made the right decision to slow down the pace of new store development to focus on optimizing performance at existing stores. But organic growth is being driven by promotions, and it's not clear what will happen to traffic (and profit margins) when NGVC tries to raise prices. There's nothing that really differentiates NGVC from the competition, and the company's lack of scale limits what was already very limited margin upside to begin with. Shares are fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.