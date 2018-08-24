Facebook And Twitter: Fall In IV Creates Options Opportunity

As time has passed since this drama, Implied Volatility has fallen in both stocks, providing options traders an opportunity to profit through the use of options.

Both Twitter and Facebook shares were smashed by over 20% on fears of a slowdown in user growth on both platforms.

The Shock

Much to the shock of many investors, Facebook (FB) stock plunged after Q2 results, revealing a revenue miss and a projected slowdown in both revenue and global daily active users for the remainder of 2018, at one point falling almost 25% in a single session:

Meanwhile, Twitter (TWTR) shares crashed by a similar amount, suggesting that the market response to Twitter's quarterly results was mostly due to Facebook's results rather than any failure by Twitter's management:

Such dramatic sell-offs in two market leaders in a lucrative field provide investors with an opportunity to profit from the likely near-term rebound using options to limit maximum loss in case of further market panic.

Bearish Arguments

It is important to recognize that the bears do have legitimate points. However, even in the face of such arguments, the dramatic falls in both stocks reek of fear rather than logic. Facebook advised it expected its revenue growth to be lower than the year prior, especially over 2H, where management expects the decline to be as much as high single-digit percentages. This was due to Facebook increasing its investment in 'Stories', which has lower levels of monetization, as well as improving privacy features as a result of GDPR and other user demands. Although Facebook global DAU rates were up 11 percent year over year - with growth led through users in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines - it was less than the consensus forecast for the quarter, leaving analysts concerned about the remaining growth in user numbers from key demographics in the West:

European DAUs were down from 282 million last quarter, potentially related to the effect of the enactment of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. The set of regulations gives users more control over their online data. (Source: CNBC)

The primary reason GDPR has not had a significant revenue impact this quarter is because it was not fully implemented, and as such, investors are concerned there could be more risk for decreased numbers in Europe moving forward. North American DAUs remained flat despite the negative publicity caused by the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Investors are also concerned about Facebook's limited user growth potential due to its current dominant position:

Further negative news was released when it was revealed that China cancelled the recently reported approval for Facebook to open a local subsidiary:

A database that showed the approval has seen the registration disappear, and references to the subsidiary have been partially censored in Chinese media -- and now that approval has been withdrawn, according to the report. The removal comes amid a disagreement between provincial officials in Zhejiang (where Facebook's local unit was to be set) and the Cyberspace Administration of China. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Success in China via a subsidiary would have provided a fantastic catalyst for renewed growth, and it now seems that avenue will be permanently shut off, limiting access to the region's 1.3 billion population.

Why A Rebound Is Likely

Despite the poor market reaction, Twitter's Q2 results were positive, with average revenue per user in the North American region rising to $25.91 per user (from $23.59 during Q1). Twitter's EPS of 0.16 and revenue of $655 million also beat analysts' expectations, resulting in Twitter's second-straight profitable quarter (also the second ever profitable quarter). Management also projects a profitable 2018 due to growing advertising revenue as international marketing budgets shift from television to the digital space. Twitter has experienced several strong quarters in a row over the last 12 months, suggesting that the strong growth the company has displayed in the past is not yet finished.

Facebook's revenue growth is still substantial, as income from operations rose 33% over Q2 to $5.86B (however, operating margin dipped slightly to 44% from 47%):

Both Twitter and Facebook have prioritized improving their user experience, including targeting 'fake news' and bot accounts:

We shouldn't be "in the business of having people at Facebook who are deciding what is true and what isn't," Mark Zuckerberg declared, but clarified where "divisive information" was maliciously spread the company had a responsibility to step in. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While this has (arguably) resulted in a drop in user numbers, both Twitter's CFO and a Goldman analyst have argued that the net user impact is minimal and will provide growth moving forward as disenfranchised users return:

While concerns around the impact the company's information quality initiatives could have on reported user metrics have weighed on the stock in recent days, our advertiser checks and 3rd party traffic data suggest the impact of these ongoing efforts on user and advertiser engagement will be net positive. (Source: Markets Insider)

To boost revenue and combat the bears, Facebook still has the potential to continue increasing the monetization of Instagram and WhatsApp. Continued strength in pricing and growth in Instagram offers upside, with advertiser checks showing higher prices for Instagram ads, and the recently launched IGTV offers new monetization potential. Facebook also recently announced a partnership between AMC Theatres that will allow for ticket-buying directly on the social network. That comes via a new platform set up by Facebook for ticket-buying; there, users can search for movie showtimes and (in this case) choose the AMC ticket platform and finish the transaction at the AMC Theatres page. This provides an example of the future potential for further monetization on the platform. Facebook has also given investors a preview into the newfound priority given to its live streaming content by winning the exclusive rights to broadcast live Premier League soccer matches in Southeast Asia:

Facebook has outbid BeIN Sports and Fox Sports Asia to secure coverage of English soccer's top flight in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos for the three-year period covering 2019 to 2022.Financial terms of the deal have not been officially released, but The Times says the contract is worth UK£200 million (US$265 million).(Source: SportsPro Media)

An increased focus by Twitter's management on international growth provides a lucrative avenue for growth moving forward, and the early signs are encouraging, with particular strength shown in growth within the Asia-Pacific region during Q1. If management continues to successfully target the international market, this could widely offset the slowdown in domestic MAU and return that key metric to strong growth, countering one of the bears' strongest arguments.

Heath Terry, GS Tech Analyst - We continue to believe that consensus expectations underestimate Twitter's ability to 1) drive incremental engagement through new features and information quality initiatives, 2) better monetize engagement as advertisers leverage newer targeting and measurement functionality, and 3) show significant operating expense leverage as incremental revenue flows to the bottom-line (Source: Markets Insider)

During Q1, Twitter signed more than 30 new live-streaming, highlight, and VOD partnerships, including a deal with Fox Sports for a unique live FIFA World Cup recap show and highlights of every FIFA World Cup goal, MLB (Baseball) for live games and highlights, MLS (Soccer) for live games and highlights, and People TV for a new nightly interactive live series called "Chatter." In total, Twitter streamed more than 1,300 live broadcasts in Q1, with approximately 80% of those reaching a global audience. Adding more unique content will continue to add value to Twitter's current audience and convince more potential audiences to sign up.

Continued investment into securing popular content such as this is a good avenue to pursue both in terms of adding value to existing users and furthering efforts to grow both Facebook and Twitter's international user numbers.

Trading The Rebound

As time has passed since the extreme volatility in both stocks has occurred, the implied volatility in both stocks has fallen, giving options strategies better returns than if entered immediately following the Q2 aftermath:

Facebook Implied Volatility:

Twitter Implied Volatility:

This chart provides an extremely simplified illustration of the possible risk/returns on this example for each day up to expiration (excluding option skew). The numbers represent the percentage of total trade size either returned/risked at each price/date.

With a properly executed long call trade, the maximum risk is simply the initial size of the trade, while the maximum return is infinite (but for practical purposes, I have limited this chart to a ~25% movement in both stocks price over the period):

Facebook

Twitter

If I had to choose between the two, Facebook's lower implied volatility (hence better returns on call options) is more attractive to me. However, Twitter also presents a viable option.

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of dates and potential underlying prices and are based on implied volatility which is calculated from the current price of Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) options and the current price of its underlying stock. The overall P/L for any given point in time and price is the exit value less the total entry value. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV). Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation. However, since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also, note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

Due to both Twitter and Facebook's strong fundamental story and potential for further growth through both organically increasing user numbers and via targeted acquisitions and the increased focus on adding valuable content suggest to me that a near-term reversal is from the recent crashes in both are likely. To limit exposure to any further onset of further market panic, options present a useful alternative to simply purchasing the underlying stocks.

