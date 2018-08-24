Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2018

Lithium company news - Greenbushes expansion plan. SQM sells out of their Cauchari project share (with LAC), and Ganfeng Lithium steps in.

Lithium market news - The Benchmark Minerals megafactory tracker is now at 41 in the pipeline.

Welcome to the August 2018 edition of the lithium miner news. What a busy month! This past month saw China spot price falls accelerate (but no panic) and plenty of great lithium market and company news. Perhaps the biggest news was SQM exiting their partnership with LAC at Cauchari, only to be replaced by Ganfeng Lithium. Other notable news was all the major lithium producers reporting outstanding revenue and profit growth results. Added to this we welcomed three new lithium spodumene producers from Australia.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During August, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 9.77%. Global Lithium Carbonate Equivalent contract prices are around USD 16,000/tonne, and are up about 20% on 2017 prices. SQM reported their average LCE contract price in Q2 2018 were "slightly higher" than their Q1 figure of US$16,400/MT. As expected in 2018 we have seen China spot prices decline from lofty levels and global contract prices rise. SQM state: "Prices could be slightly lower in the second half of the year but significantly higher than average prices reported last year."

Lithium China Spot prices

Source: Lithium Americas August 2018 company presentation

On August 20 Benchmark Minerals wrote: "China’s lithium price decline is not the full picture to an industry surging. The growing separation between China and rest of the world lithium prices was not sustainable and slower than anticipated demand growth in H1 2018, coupled with increased domestic production (in particular from Qinghai’s lithium brines) finally brought an end to the excessive price premiums in the Chinese market by Q2 2018. The subsequent decline in Chinese lithium carbonate prices, which slipped over 9% to $14,500/tonne for technical grade material and $16,500/tonne for battery-grade material in July 2018, is expected to continue over the coming weeks. It’s critical to note this is not the case for the rest of the world or for lithium hydroxide."

The graph below shows despite China spot prices falling, the world lithium average prices (red line) have remained reasonably strong.

Source: Benchmark Minerals

Benchmark Minerals lithium price forecast chart

My interpretation of the chart below. It shows Benchmark Minerals see lithium prices remaining high until about 2022 (due to lack of Chinese conversion capacity), then some small declines, before rising again (strong lithium demand as EVs take off).

Source: Benchmark Minerals

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

On July 27 Investing News reported: "Talison gets green light for AU$516-million Greenbushes expansion. A new lithium concentrate plant will be constructed as part of the expansion, and it will be capable of producing 520,000 tonnes per year of chemical-grade lithium concentrate. A new crushing plant and necessary infrastructure also will be added. Work on the newest expansion is set to start in 2019’s first quarter, with commissioning of the new lithium concentrate plant planned for 2020’s fourth quarter."

On July 30 Orocobre released their updated view on the lithium market as follows:

During the June quarter ex-China lithium carbonate contract prices continued to edge higher, closing the gap with stagnant and declining China spot prices. The spot prices in China experienced decline during the quarter as a result of subsidy policy changes having an effect on demand due to the need for cathode and battery manufacturers to adjust to the new requirements and the need for raw material producers in China to move excess inventory. Key South American suppliers have guided toward strong H2 2018 pricing citing robust demand, particularly from cathode customers amidst a shortfall of battery grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide. The market had expected improved supply conditions with expansions expected to come on line in 2018 from Australian hard rock projects and Chinese conversion plants. But despite growing imports of Australian concentrate and direct shipping ore through Chinese ports, the overall supply/demand balance continues to be tight as conversion plants reported significant technical difficulties commissioning new capacity and converting new supply.

On August 13 Mining.com reported: "Auto industry’s use of lithium-ion batteries to grow seven-fold by 2025. The use of lithium-ion batteries by automakers is expected grow seven-fold by 2025, helped mainly by their dropping costs as well as by subsidies and incentives in many countries, particularly in China, to encourage sales of electric vehicles. According to Will Adams, Metal Bulletin’s Head of Research for the battery materials, base metals and precious metals markets, demand for lithium-ion batteries will soar to 650 GWh by 2025, from only 70 GWh last year."

On August 16 Chris Berry stated regarding lithium - "With the long-term demand story still fully in tact, I’ve never seen a larger disconnect between investor perception and reality in my career."

On August 18 Mining.com reported: "Lithium and cobalt use in consumer electronics to rise mildly. Battery raw materials for consumer electronics suffers a third consecutive quarterly decline, according to IDC statistics a global market intelligence firm. With CE accounting for more than half of all lithium-ion battery application, CE sales directly affect battery consumption and demand for battery raw materials. The global smartphone market accounts for the largest CE segment, accounting for around half of its market share. Worldwide smartphone shipments of 342 million units in the second quarter of this year was down by 1.8% from 348.2 million units a year earlier."

Lithium market and battery news

A recent Morgan Stanley report - "Auto industry braces for electric shock" also is a good read. One quote is: "By 2050, there may be one billion electric vehicles on the road worldwide, bringing opportunities - and challenges - for automakers and the supply chain. Cathode manufacturers are gearing up for substantial increases in production but could face associated pressure on their pricing levels. Demand for battery components like copper, cobalt and lithium could increase sharply, as could prices."

On August 5 Benchmark Minerals released a report titled: "Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gigafactory to be world’s biggest battery plant, but China will dominate electric vehicle lithium ion production for next decade. The global build out of lithium ion battery capacity is occurring at an increasingly rapid pace via the construction of battery megafactories – defined by Benchmark as super battery plants that are over 1GWh in capacity. “Since the team at Benchmark defined the term battery megafactories in 2014 and started tracking their global progress, we have gone from 1 plant to 41 in the pipeline,” explained Benchmark’s Managing Director, Simon Moores."

On August 10 Reuters reported, "Chile's SQM says to overtake Albemarle as world's top lithium producer by 2022. Chilean miner SQM said on Wednesday it would overtake competitor Albemarle as the world’s top producer of lithium by 2022, boosting its production capacity that year to 28 percent of the world’s total versus the U.S.-based Albemarle’s 16 percent. Albemarle is currently the globe’s top producer of the white metal, with capacity to produce 29 percent of the world total versus SQM’s 23 percent, according to SQM’s data."

On August 22 GreeTechMedia reported: "Lithium-ion storage installs could grow 55% every year through 2022. Here's a new prediction: Global lithium-ion battery deployments over the next five years will grow by 55 percent annually, according to a new report from GTM Research. In other words, annual lithium-ion installations will grow more than eightfold, from 2 gigawatt-hours in 2017 to 18 in 2022."

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On August 7 Albemarle Corporation announced: "Albemarle reports strong growth and raises guidance - Lithium powers ahead." Highlights include:

"Second quarter net sales were $853.9 million, an increase of 16% over the prior year; earnings were $302.5 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, an increase of 197% over the prior year.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $258.6 million, an increase of 18% over the prior year; adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.36, an increase of 20% over the prior year.

Closed the sale of the polyolefin catalysts and components portion of the PCS business to W.R. Grace & Co. for net cash proceeds of approximately $417 million on April 3, 2018.

Initiated $250 million accelerated share repurchase program, retiring approximately 2.4 million shares in the second quarter."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On August 13 SQM announced: "SQM sells its participation in Minera Exar. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. informs that together with its subsidiary SQM Potasio S.A. (SQM Potasio) it has signed a contract (the“Contract”) with Minera Exar [EXAR], Lithium Americas and GFL International Co. Ltd. (Ganfeng). SQM and SQM Potasio will receive an approximate amount of US$87.5 million. The Contract is subject to certain conditions and should close during the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, SQM Potasio and a subsidiary of Ganfeng will sign an agreement in which a deferred amount of US$50 million will be paid to SQM Potasio, subject to compliance with certain product sales targets of the Project."

On August 22 SQM announced: "SQM reports earnings for the six months ended June 30 2018 of US$247.7million (US$0.94per ADR), an increase from US$204.4 million (US$0.78per ADR), representing a 21.2% increase compared to the earnings reported for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Gross profit (2) reached US$417.1million (36.0% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30, 2018, higher than US$357.8 million (35.0% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Revenues totaled US$1,157.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, representing an increase of 13.0% compared to US$1,023.9million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2017."

SQM’s Chief Executive Officer, Patricio de Solminihac, stated:

Our results for the first half of 2018 were positive, led primarily by the lithium business. We expect our sales volumes in the lithium business line to be almost 50% higher in the second half of the year, compared to the first half, bringing total sales volumes to over 50kMT during 2018. Average prices in this business line were slightly higher during the second quarter. We see demand growth in 2018 surpassing 20%; as expected, new supply has been entering the market, mostly from Australia. Considering our higher sales volumes and the new supply, prices could be slightly lower in the second half of the year but significantly higher than average prices reported last year.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On August 1 FMC announced: "Second quarter 2018 results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue of $1.3 billion, up 92 percent versus Q2 '17.

Consolidated GAAP earnings of $0.96 per diluted share, up 71 percent versus Q2 '17.

Consolidated adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.78, up 271 percent versus Q2 '17.

Agricultural Solutions segment revenue of $1.2 billion, up 8 percent versus Q2 '17, on a pro forma basis.

Agricultural Solutions segment EBITDA of $344 million, up 202 percent versus Q2 '17.

Lithium segment revenue of $108 million, up 46 percent versus Q2 '17.

Lithium segment EBITDA of $51 million, up 85 percent versus Q2 '17.

2018 adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $5.90 to $6.20. per diluted share, up 123 percent at the mid-point versus 2017."

An outstanding result.

Catalysts:

October 2018 - IPO of FMC's lithium business.

Note: FMC plans a $500 million IPO of lithium business on NYSE in the fall.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On August 20 Investing news reported: "Tianqi Lithium set to raise US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO. Tianqi says 90 percent of the listing proceeds will be used to partially repay debt for the US$4.07-billion SQM deal."

Construction is ongoing at their Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia, and is expected to be finished in late 2018.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On July31 Neometals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Integrated Lithium Business Unit

"Strong operational performance at Mt Marion mine–109kt of concentrate produced (~65% of 6% Li2O and 35% of 4% Li2O) with shipments totaling ~95kt (13% increase QoQ). Flotation circuit expansion progressing.

Neometals Lithium Hydroxide production process validated by vendor test results from run-of-mine spodumene concentrates. High-purity battery quality lithium hydroxide chemical produced.

German engineers M&W Group engaged to complete Front-End Engineering Design Study for the production of Lithium Hydroxide at a new Lithium Refinery - Results will be integrated into a Feasibility Study.

Option agreement executed with City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder for sub-lease of 40-hectare site for the proposed Kalgoorlie Lithium Refinery.

Azure Capital engaged to advise on the financing of the Lithium Hydroxide Refinery.

Completion of Mt Edwards lithium project acquisition (transaction also included nickel rights).

Mt Edwards lithium project interim and updated JORC 2012 nickel resource delineated (7.4Mt at 1.7% nickel for 123,340t of contained nickel)."

On August 16 Neometals announced: "Neometals to demerge Barrambie Titanium‐Vanadium Project and associated non‐lithium technology assets, subject to shareholder/regulatory approvals and third‐party consents. Neometals shareholders to receive shares in the new entity via an in‐specie distribution. Demerger expected to be completed in the March 2019 quarter, subject to approvals and consents."

Regarding Neometals investors can read my recent article, "Neometals Offers Four Great Opportunities For The Price Of One", and my CEO interview here.

Investors can also read my article on International Lithium here, and former CEO interview here.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On July 31 Orocobre announced: "Quarterly report of operations for the period ended 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Olaroz Lithium Facility (ORE 66.5%)

June quarter

"Production for the quarter was the second highest on record at 3,596 tonnes of lithium carbonate, up 28% on the March quarter.

Record realised average price achieved of US$13,653/tonne on a free on-board basis [FOB] 3 .

. Record gross cash margins of US$9,853/tonne were up 7% QoQ, demonstrating the profitability and cash generation capability of the Olaroz operations.

Total sales revenue for the year to 30 June 2018 was a record US$148.9million, up 24% on the previous year.

A US$40 million early works program has commenced as part of the Stage 2 expansion with the construction of ponds, roads and camp infrastructure. The US$40 million forms part of the total capital expenditure of US$285 million for Stage 2. The expansion will add 25,000 tonnes per annum [tpa] of lithium carbonate and bring Olaroz total production capacity to 42,500tpa.

Orocobre and Toyota Tsusho Corporation continue to advance plans for the proposed 10,000tpa Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant to be built in Japan. Negotiations continue for the Engineer, Procure and Construct [EPC] contract and are expected to be completed in the September quarter."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On August 6 Galaxy Resources announced: "POSCO transaction ahead of schedule. Galaxy Resources Limited refers to the announcement dated 28 May 2018, where it advised that it had entered into a non-binding agreement with POSCO to sell a package of tenements located on the northern area of the Salar del Hombre Muerto in Argentina, for a cash consideration of US$280 million. The tenement package is situated to the north of Galaxy’s world class Sal de Vida Project (“Sal de Vida” or the “Project”) in Argentina. This non-binding agreement was conditional on completion and execution of definitive documentation and receipt of POSCO approval at their upcoming Board Meeting, the date of which has now been set ahead of the anticipated schedule. It is intended that definitive documentation will be executed immediately following this final Board approval."

On August 20 Galaxy Resources announced: "Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource and exploration update." Highlights include:

"Updated Mineral Resource estimates as at 1 June 2018.

A total of 88% of the Resource now classified as “Measured” or “Indicated.”

Measured and Indicated Resource increased by 14% on post mining-depleted tonnes basis.

Extensive regional greenfield and brownfield exploration campaign to be continued over the next 12 months."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2018 - POSCO deal should complete.

2018 - Mt Cattlin resource upgrade. James Bay Feasibility Study.

2018/19 - Announcements to commence construction of Sal De Vida.

2020/21 - Sal De Vida production to begin.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited ("AMAL") [SP:AMS]/Tawana Resources (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW] (OTCPK:TWNAF)

On July 31 Tawana Resources announced: "Bald Hill achieves commercial lithium production. Operations now in commercial production with commissioning of the plant completed."

On July 31 Tawana Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the quarter to 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Bald Hill Mine, Western Australia, Operations

"Production of 19,218wmt (1) (approximately 18,800dmt) of spodumene concentrate.

Sales of 9,012wmt (8,859dmt) of spodumene concentrate. June Resource/Reserve Upgrade (2).

Lithium Resources increase to 26.5Mt at 1.0% Li2O (using 0.3% Li2O cut-off), including lithium Indicated Resources of 14.4Mt at 1.02% Li2O.

Lithium Ore Reserve of 11.3Mt at 1.0% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5– representing an increase of 105% in contained lithium from the July 2017 reserve estimate."

Investors can read the Tawana company presentation here or a CEO interview here. Tawana/Alliance has a binding five-year off-take agreement with Burwill Commodity Limited.

Alliance Mineral Assets/Tawana Resources Bald Hill lithium mine commences production

Source

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On August 8 Altura Mining announced: "First Lithium concentrate hits the road for Port Headland. Altura Mining Limited is pleased to announce it has started trucking lithium spodumene concentrate from the Altura Lithium Mine to Port Hedland in readiness for the first shipment."

On August 9 Altura Mining announced: "The Board of Altura has determined that on account of prevailing market sentiment towards listed lithium companies and the fact Altura is commissioning Pilgangoora and transitioning from a development to production company, any change of control transaction would be unlikely to deliver an appropriate valuation outcome for our shareholders. Consequently, Altura has determined to suspend any activity regarding any control transaction allowing the Directors and Management to concentrate on ramping the Pilgangoora Project up to full production over the coming months."

Investors can read my article "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain" (back at AUD 0.15). Investors can also read a company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018 - Production ramp up.

Altura Mining Pilgangoora lithium mine commences production

Source

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On July 30 Pilbara Minerals announced: "June 2018 quarterly activities report. Pilbara Minerals on track to become a major global lithium producer with the Pilgangoora plant commissioning underway, first concentrates produced, and first DSO shipped to China; Stage 2 DFS nearing completion, supported by substantial resource upgrade."

On August 3 Pilbara Minerals announced: "Outstanding DFS results support Pilgangoora expansion. Exceptional financial outcomes and robust economics from the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for the Stage 2, 5Mtpa Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum project outline a compelling case for the expansion to proceed following recent commissioning of the Stage 1,2Mtpa facility. The expansion has the strong support of Pilbara Minerals’ offtake partners and will be further enhanced by the potential to significantly grow ore reserves following the recent resource upgrade." Pilgangoora Stage 2 (5Mtpa) expansion (to reach a full capacity of 800-850ktpa of 6% spodumene). Post-tax NPV10% of A$2.160B. LOM cost of production estimated at US$263/t CIF, CapEx of A$231M). LOM 17 years.

Upcoming catalysts:

2018/2019 - Production ramp and a decision on Phase 2 expansion.

Pilbara Minerals Pilgangoora lithium mine commences production

Source

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On August 2 AMG announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports second quarter 2018 results." Highlights include:

Revenue increased by 26% to $329.3 million in the second quarter 2018 from $262.0 million in the second quarter 2017.

Gross profit was $79.2 million in the second quarter 2018, an increase of $24.8 million, or 46%, over the same period in 2017.

EBITDA (2) was $50.7 million in the second quarter 2018, a 59% increase over the same period in 2017.

was $50.7 million in the second quarter 2018, a 59% increase over the same period in 2017. Profit before income tax increased by 77% to $36.7 million in the second quarter 2018 from $20.8 million in the second quarter 2017.

EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 29% to $0.54 in the second quarter 2018 from $0.42 in the second quarter 2017.

Annualized return on capital employed increased to 30.6% in the second quarter 2018, as compared to 23.9% in the second quarter 2017."

Upcoming catalysts:

Mid 2018 - Production to begin at the Mibra mine in Brazil (initially 90ktpa).

End 2019 - Stage 2 production (additional 90ktpa) to begin.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) (NYSE:LAC) (LACDF)

On August 13 Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas announces strategic transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to jointly advance Caucharí-Olaroz."

"Highlights:

GFL agrees to purchase SQM’s interest in Caucharí-Olaroz. GFL has agreed to purchase SQM’s interest in Caucharí-Olaroz and enter into a new shareholders’ agreement with LAC to govern Minera Exar.

LAC increases its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz to 62.5%. LAC will increase its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz from 50% to 62.5% with GFL holding the remaining 37.5% interest.

GFL has agreed to provide LAC with a new US$100 million unsecured, limited recourse, subordinated loan facility. With this new source of financing, to be provided as part of the Transaction, LAC expects to have more than sufficient financial resources to fully fund its 62.5% share of the capital expenditures for Stage 1 of Cauchari-Olaroz.

Construction remains on track for first production in 2020. Construction continues with over 400 employees and contractors mobilized in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further optimization expected. LAC’s and GFL’s technical teams expect to immediately collaborate on ways to improve design efficiencies and leverage GFL’s technical and project execution expertise including experience producing battery quality lithium carbonate from concentrated brine.

LAC and GFL enter Strategic Collaboration Agreement to explore future partnership opportunities. LAC and GFL have agreed to collaborate and explore future opportunities to jointly develop lithium resources across North and South America."

Investors can read my articles:

Upcoming catalysts:

Q3 2018 - Pond construction and filling at Cauchari-Olaroz.

2019 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2020 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025).

NB: LAC now owns 62.5% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On August 20 Nemaska announced: "Nemaska Lithium finalizes a 5-Year supply agreement with Northvolt. On April 27, 2018 Nemaska Lithium announced an agreement in principle with Northvolt. This agreement is now superseded by a definitive 5-year supply agreement. Under this agreement, Nemaska Lithium agrees to supply, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., and Northvolt agrees to purchase, on a take-or-pay basis, up to 5,000 but not less than 3,500 metric tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced at the Corporation's commercial plant in Shawinigan, for a 5-year supply period commencing upon the start of commercial production at both the Shawinigan Plant and Northvolt's projected Skellefteå factory in Sweden (the "N Factory"). Under this agreement, Northvolt has agreed to deliver to the Corporation a EUR 10M promissory note (please see April 27, 2018 press release)."

On August 22 Nemaska announced: "LG Chem and Nemaska Lithium announce signature of an initial 5-Year supply agreement for Lithium Hydroxide."

On August 22 Nemaska announced, "Nemaska Lithium completes its CAD 1.1 billion financing package."

You can read more on my article on Nemaska Lithium here, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2018 - Possible further off-take agreements.

2019 - Project construction.

Q3, 2019 - Commence production and sale of spodumene.

Q3 2020 - Plan to start lithium carbonate and hydroxide production.

Promising lithium juniors

Other juniors include AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS] (OTCQB:AISSF), American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV:LIT] (OTCQB:PNXLF), Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] (OTC:ARYMF), AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF), Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] [AIM:BCN] [GR:1BQ] (OTC:BCRMF), Birimian Ltd [ASX:BGS] (OTC:EEYMF), Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF), Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Enigri (private), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA) (OTCPK:ERMAY), European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Force Commodities [ASX:4CE], Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] [GR:6KR], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC] (OTC:LSSCF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF), NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF), North American Lithium (private), Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (OTC:PLLLY), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTCPK:DMNXF), Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV], Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF), Sigma Lithium Resources, and Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] (OTCQB:WMLLF).

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$31.91

The LIT fund moved slightly down for the month of August. The current PE is 20.03.

(Source: Nasdaq)

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Conclusion

August has been a landmark month with an enormous amount of profits and deals happening in the booming lithium sector. Unfortunately the "disconnect" between lithium fundamentals and lithium miner stock prices continues. My highlights for a tremendously busy August were:

Benchmark Minerals - "China’s lithium price decline is not the full picture to an industry surging."

Orocobre - "The overall supply/demand balance continues to be tight as conversion plants reported significant technical difficulties commissioning new capacity and converting new supply."

Chris Berry stated regarding lithium - "With the long term demand story still fully intact, I’ve never seen a larger disconnect between investor perception and reality in my career."

Metal Bulletin - "Auto industry’s use of lithium-ion batteries to grow seven-fold by 2025."

GTM research - "Annual lithium-ion battery storage installations forecast to grow more than eightfold from 2017 to 2022." A 5 year CAGR of 55%.

The Benchmark Minerals megafactory tracker is now at 41 in the pipeline.

Morgan Stanley - ""By 2050, there may be one billion electric vehicles on the road worldwide."

Albemarle/Tianqi - Talison gets green light for AU$516-million Greenbushes expansion to 520,000tpa - Commissioning of the new lithium concentrate plant planned for Q4 2020.

SQM sells out of their Cauchari project share (with LAC), and Ganfeng Lithium steps in.

Tianqi Lithium set to raise US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO.

Alliance Mineral/Tawana Resources - Bald Hill achieves commercial lithium production.

Altura Mining - "First Lithium concentrate hits the road for Port Headland."

Pilbara Minerals - First concentrates produced. Outstanding DFS results for Pilgangoora Stage 2 (5Mtpa) expansion (to reach a full capacity of 800-850ktpa of 6% spodumene). Post-tax NPV10% of A$2.160B. Cost of production estimated at US$263/t CIF, CapEx of A$231M). LOM 17 years.

Lithium Americas increases its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz to 62.5%, new partnership with Ganfeng Lithium.

Nemaska - LG Chem and Nemaska Lithium announce signature of an initial 5-Year supply agreement for Lithium Hydroxide.

As usual all comments are welcome.

