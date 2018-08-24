Xylem's Strategy Has A Flaw

M&A has been a major part of the company's strategy, but the balance sheet appears stretched.

Xylem is an industrial company specialized in the transport and treatment of water and wastewater in over 150 countries. It has seen a steady increase in share price over the last few years and reported a 25% increase in sales for the last full year, with the Q1 & Q2 earnings showing 13% and 14% YoY growth.

Xylem is a water infrastructure play that is showing good growth and is active in an industry profiting from a long-term secular trend for an increasing water demand, but I see the stretched balance sheet as an issue.

Water will be a key commodity in the future

Xylem can expect water demand (and related with that the demand for water infrastructure) to continually grow in the next two decades.

In its 2017 Global Risk Report, the World Economic Forum noted a water crisis as one of the top 5 challenges in the future.

The world bank linked water scarcity with mass emigration from Middle Eastern and some Asian countries being a very plausible future scenario.

But looking at our current newspapers shows, that this not only a future threat, it is already a current issue. California experiencing record droughts, Capetown almost running out of water and Irish farmers, based in a country usually blessed with rain, see signs that investments into irrigation might be the only way to secure their future.

While our planet has an abundant supply of water, less than 97.5% is seawater unfit for human consumption. With an increase in wealth in developing countries and the increasing demand for meat and agricultural products global water demand is forecasted to drastically increase.

There’s an infinite amount of estimations and while the expected doubling of consumption every 20 years, as stated in Xylems latest K-10, is at the very top range of what I’ve seen, the overwhelming consensus is that providing water at the required location will be a long trend working in Xylem’s favor. Additionally, there’s no substitute for water, this trend will not slow down.

Xylem is invested in all major water infrastructure areas

The company’s business is structured into three divisions: Water infrastructure, Applied Water & Measurement & Control Solutions.

Xylem 10K 2017

The company’s 10K summarizes their business better than I ever could:

We compete in areas that are pivotal to improving water productivity, water quality and resilience. Water productivity refers to the more efficient delivery and use of clean water. Water quality refers to the efficient and effective management of wastewater. Resilience refers to the management of water-related risks and the resilience of water infrastructure. Our customers often face all three of these challenges, ranging from inefficient and aging water distribution networks (which require increases in “water productivity”); energy-intensive or unreliable wastewater management systems (which require increases in “water quality”)

Among their businesses, water infrastructure is the most relevant to the major challenges described in the previous section. The water infrastructure segmend is concerned with collecting & treating water and returning wastewater.

Water Infrastructure is the most valuable segment

While 2017 showed a bit of a lackluster performance in this area, in 2018, water infrastructure is the segment with the highest organic growth rate (11% YoY in the latest quarter, 9% YoY in Q1 2018). To sweeten this for the investor, water infrastructure also has the highest segment operating margin with 17.8%. This is the field where I expect most of the growth story to play out.

In the recent 10K, Xylem describes several factors contributing to the increased demand in this segment:

Increase in bith the type and amount of contaminants found in the water supply Increasing environmental regulations Need to increase system efficiency to reduce energy cost Retirement of an aging water infrastructure Build out infrastructure in emerging markets.

Applied Water and Measurement & Control Solutions support the core business

The applied water segment contains encompasses the use of water, such as fire pumps, boilers, beverage dispensing, sumbersible pumps and many more. This is the segment most visible to consumers, as residential buildings would include these products. One of the biggest competitors in this area is Pentair, which is not actually a competior for Xylem as a whole but only in this area.

Measurement & Control tries to help the industrie to use water intelligently helped by Smart Meters and communication of measurement points. This area is crowded which drives the margin in this segment below 10%.

Noteworthy is that the measurement segment also provides some diversification from the water industry as their measurement solutions are also available for gas & electricity.

Xylem's strategy is focused on M&A and emerging markets

In the recent past there were two major acquisitions: In 2016 Xylem acquired Sensus for $1.7 billion and in late 2017 it announced that it was acquiring Canadian company Pure Technologies, currently annual sales of $100 million, for $400 million. Additionally, the company is occasionally doing smaller acquisitions like EmNet, a software and data analytics provider for water utility companies.

Xylem mentions in their 10K the interest in further acquisitions in both core and adjacent markets.

Another piece of their strategy is to focus on emerging markets.

In comparison with competitor Pentair, who derives more than 60% if its turnover from the US, Xylem is also geographically more diversified. While this might cause some issues in the short term due to the rising US Dollar, I think in the long run this will play to Xylem’s advantage as Asia Pacific and Middle East are forecasted to be hit hard by water shortage according to the World Bank.

While Xylem has a production facility in China, the output of that plant is mostly sold in the Asian market and is therefore not affected by any US tariffs.

There is some risk from the tarrifs though as part of the companies raw materials used in the US plants are sourced from China.

While Xylem's business profits from the underlying increase in demand and the company notes only a modest level of seasonality, "wheather conditions, including heavy flooding, droughts, and fluctuations in temperatures, which can positively or negatively impact portions of our business" (2017 10K, p. 90.

M&A activity supports rising profitability…

The Sensus acquisition was the main driver behind the 25% jump in revenue last year, mostly attributable to the Measurement & Control Solutions segment.

Xylem 10K 2017

In addition to a wider reach in the measurement & control solutions segment, Xylem expects $50 million in annual cost savings to be achieved by 2019 from the Senus deal.

The company states, that further acquisitions are part of their long-term growth strategy, but after the last two “smart-water” acquisitions I would like to see the company strengthening the water infrastructure segment.

Xylem Q2 Earnings Release Slides

The last quarter was a good one from my point of view. While EPS was negatively affected by rising costs, the organic growth of 8% confirms that the company has the strength to capitalize on the long trend water trend, even without further acquisitions.

…but leaves its mark on the balance sheet

And it's crucial that the company can grow, even without further acquisitions, because the balance sheet is not in the best shape. Despite being able to pay around $700 million of the Sensus acquisition price from their cash, the debt/equity ratio stands at 1.93 (competitor Pentair shows 0.71).

Debt/EBITDA stands at a hefty 4.2, even when considering their adjusted figures. EBITDA estimate is based on the Q2 YTD figures and the assumption, that 55% of total EBITDA will be achieved in the 2nd half of the year (based on 2017 EBITDA split).

Even when doing the calculation with net debt (considering $308 million in cash), the ratio still stands at 4.4 and 3.9 respectively.

On the bright side, the interest coverage ratio stands at a solid 6.8 as of 31.12.17.

Xylem 10K 2017

While none if this is dramatic yet, I could imagine Xylem having to bear higher funding costs if it wanted to stem another acquisition the size of Sensus. Considering further M&A activity has been mentioned by management as an essential part of their strategy, this does worry me a bit, considering all the above figures do not include the $400 million acquisition of Pure technologies yet.

The cash flow doesn’t excite either

Xylem Q2 Earnings Release Slides

I was disappointed to see that the total operating cash flow also dropped by $5 million, ignoring the Sensus acquisition cost. I am very curios about the next two quarters as, just like EBITDA, most of the cash flow is being made in the 2nd half of the year. I do hope Xylem can increase the cash flow compared to the previous year.

A steep price to pay

XYL data by YCharts

With a forward PE ratio 26.3, Xylem is trading at the higher end of it’s forward PE ratio range.

While management has confirmed its guidance of 8-10% sales growth for 2018, I’m reluctant to jump in at the current price of $76 before the company can delever the balance sheet.

Since they quote M&A as part of their long-term strategy and mention that in water infrastructure, their most important segment, they are competing in a highly fragmented environment (2017 10K, p.6) I do worry that their balance sheet might make the miss out should attractive opportunities arise.

While I do think that water demand & infrastructure are going to be major topics going forward and that Xylem should be able to profit from the increasing demand, I can’t get myself to pull the trigger.

I am keen to get into some water-infrastructure related shares as I believe in the long-term demand trend, but for now I’ll keep looking for other investment opportunities. The current price tag and stretched balance sheet make Xylem a hold for me at the moment.

