Nordstrom: The Best Yield In Retail?

In a sector that moves rather quickly and is quite volatile around earnings season, investors need to focus on high-quality plays with resilient earnings stories in order to have outperforming portfolio constituents. Nordstrom (JWN) is a name that stands out to me following a solid earnings season, increased guidance, a larger buyback, and an inexpensive valuation. I think investors should take the opportunity to pick up shares of Nordstrom as the expected total return has been increased following management’s great execution.

Source: Constant Contact

The Buyback Is Critically Important

Nordstrom announced a $1.5 billion buyback, which is normally something that I’d glance over because every company these days seems to have a billion-dollar buyback, but let’s put this in context of the total return opportunity. The previous repurchase program had $327 million left authorized, so this is a net increase of roughly $1.17 billion. The error, here, that investors may be eager to make is to simply divide the buyback by the market cap and apply it to the total return potential. In that regard, you’re looking at a 14.8% boost to total return, which is quite high and likely not the intention of the company. It needs to be viewed with time in mind. Rather, they’d prefer to have either passive support, incrementally buying throughout the calendar year or supporting the float on dips.

The stock already yields 2.44% on a 5.4% five-year net growth rate. Thus, this buyback steps up the total yield of the stock, but to an uncertain percentage because the authorization period for the buyback is open-ended. With no expiry, your yield is quite random unfortunately, but still better than before. Take the first six months of this year, for example. On the current authorization, they bought 1.8 million shares for $87 million. As a percentage of the market cap, that’s about 0.85% and took place in the first six months of the year. If you carried that forward, then you get an additional 1.7% yield thanks to the buyback, which pushes the total yield to 4.14%. That’s quite good, in my opinion, even though the $87 million repurchase amount may seem low.

Now that the buyback is being increased by nearly $1.2 billion, you may see the same amount repurchased each year (which gives this repurchase program an extremely long lifetime), or you may see an increase in the pacing. My bet is certainly on the latter, however I feel it’ll be more a function of volatility. Should JWN shares dip, I’d expect the management team to step in and support the stock. However, do consider that management doesn’t have a stagnant pacing at $87 million. Last year in the first half, the company repurchased $211 million worth of stock. That implies a yield, by itself, of 4.1% (annualized). With the annual dividend call it 3% (considering where the stock was), that’s nearly a 7% yield before even considering the potential return from the fundamentals of the business. That’s quite attractive in my opinion.

Next Twelve Months Are Increasingly Supportive

I’m quite critical of retail companies’ guidance because this is a sector that is home to significant volatility, as well as a wide spectrum of peers. For example, there’s extremely low quality in J.C. Penney (JCP) and then there’s a stock like Nordstrom, which operates far more conservatively and delivers on guidance. Before I get into the company guidance, I want to highlight that this company posted an excellent quarter online. The offering is improving and the follow through in sales growth is quite visible. As an investor, you can’t expect to see Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) type sales growth figures online because this is far more niche. However, the fact that the company accelerated growth 34% YOY (up QOQ 5%) is nothing short of impressive for a long-established retailer.

Source: Investor Presentation

In breaking down the company’s guidance, I think this earnings report – a classic beat and raise – really helps investors understand the runway of opportunity. They’ve guided net sales up modestly from the range of $15.2-$15.4 billion to $15.4-$15.5 billion. This equates to comparable sales being revised up from 0.5-1.5% to 1.5%-2%. An acceleration of comps is exactly what I want to see out of a company like Nordstrom. Additionally, the sales figure is obviously important, but my concern with retail companies is always profitability. Thus, looking to EBIT guidance, there is a 3% step-up in guidance to a new range of $925 to $960 million. As always, there’s a large seasonal aspect to this business and the company has identified the skew of EBIT for the second half of the year to be 30% in Q3 and a whopping 70% in Q4. It’s quite interesting to have that much pressure on one quarter, but this is in line with the historical EBIT mix for the company.

Source: Investor Presentation

Running off of management’s guidance, we’re looking at a relatively conservative valuation. A $15.5 billion sales guidance equates to a 0.65x price/sales multiple on a forward-looking basis. The forward-looking EBIT multiple also doesn’t seem to be extended. The guidance implies a roughly 10x EV/EBIT multiple. Nordstrom has historically traded around 13-14x earnings, so it is a bit extended right now, but the buyback and 5-6% step-up in earnings over the next twelve months can help to close the gap. Even so, at 16x forward earnings, I do not feel like I’m overpaying for this high-quality business. Further support for the quality nature of the business can be found in the net store openings. Nordstrom didn’t close a single full-line store in the U.S. on a YOY basis. In fact, for the entirety of North America, it added four stores in Canada ( 1 Full-line, 3 Nordstrom Rack). It also added 15 Nordstrom Rack locations. This is a move I believe is particularly smart because we’ve seen the likes of T.J. Maxx (TJX) consistently perform well in multiple economic environments, so offering more products at a discount caters to the needs of the current American consumer directly.

Source: 8-K

I think investors need to keep in mind that the stock is already up 27.8% this year, which is more than a full year’s expected return and has likely reduced the probability of the marginal buyer. This isn’t the most traditional shareholder structure, with Bruce Nordstrom and Anne Gittinger combining to own nearly 25% of the company. Other members of the Nordstrom family own close to 5% on a combined basis. While the stock is still liquid, the float is only 69.5%. While retail investors don’t need to worry about sizing or liquidity, they should consider that room for the next large buyer to accumulate a sizable position and drive the next upward move in the stock is quite small.

Source: StockCharts

The stock, here, is breaking above two-year highs at the $60 mark and if the level is held, it can start an uptrend back towards bull market highs near $80/share. While I think $80 as a price target is a lot to ask from JWN in the near-term, I think it’s certainly achievable on a two-year timeline if management continues to deliver on earnings and the pacing of the buyback is in line with the higher historical purchase amount that we saw last year. I don’t think investors should expect another 28% return in the next nine months considering that was a real acceleration from lows and there was a double-digit short interest that partially got squeezed (current short interest stands just shy of 10%), but a 10-12% return before factoring in the buyback is plausible given the online sales growth acceleration and continued earnings delivery.

Conclusion

Despite the stock’s great run this year, I still think there’s further upside to go for Nordstrom. The increased buyback comes at a time where sentiment around the retail sector is mixed and while it’s been a positive last two years for luxury and high-end retailers, there has been significant differences in performance. Nordstrom’s increased guidance gives me confidence in the business for at least the remainder of the year and the total yield shareholders are now receiving is quite competitive. This will be quite the stock to watch heading into the all-important holiday season and I’ll be keeping an eye on earnings delivery, as this will drive performance and the variability of the buyback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.