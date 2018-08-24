HP Inc.: No Stock Price Gain, Only Brownie Points

The company continues to perform as solidly as it has in the recent past, and I don't expect the tides to turn anytime soon.

HP Inc. delivered the robust 2Q18 results that I have been expecting, but investors did not seem overly excited.

HP Inc.'s (HPQ) 2Q18 results couldn't have been more aligned with my expectations. In fact, revenues of $14.59 billion landed only $20 million above my estimate ($320 million better than consensus), while $0.52 in adjusted EPS was a match against my projection (a penny above the Street). Such results could have feasibly triggered bullish sentiment driven by a high-quality company executing solidly amid a very favorable macro environment.

However, the stock is selling off between 2% and 3% in the morning following the earnings release. The reaction was supposedly the result of guidance that did not excite (even if it matched current expectations), but likely more reflective of profit taking following the stock's 16% run since the start of the second quarter. Credit: Handelsblatt

Before addressing the investment case, let's take a closer look at the results of the quarter.

The personal systems segment, HP's largest at nearly two-thirds of total company revenues, drove the lion's share of the organic growth. The reported 12% YOY increase in sales matched my projections, with strength spread out evenly across the product portfolio - from desktops to laptops to workstations, all of which growing at an 11% pace or better. Not only did volume sales look strong, revenues appear to have been lifted by "higher ASPs due to both favorable currency and improved mix" - also in line with my expectations.

Printing did not fall much farther behind. The division saw sales rise 11% YOY, a percentage point above my 10% "worse-case scenario" prediction. As expected, however, the bulk of the reported growth (about half of it, to be precise) came from the commercial hardware sub-segment, up a sizable 24% but largely the result of S-Print's inorganic contribution. See my summarized P&L below, on a non-GAAP basis.

Further down the P&L, gross margin looked a tad weak at 18.4%, 30 and 20 bps below my projection and last year's ratio, respectively. Driving the deterioration was the revenue mix shift towards the new A3 printing business that carries lower margins than the rest of the portfolio. One of my main fears, component cost inflation, did not seem to have played much of a role in margin contraction, with favorability in NAND and DRAM pricing likely helping to offset headwinds elsewhere in the bill of materials.

Investment case and takeaways

In general, HP continues to perform as solidly as it has in the recent past, and I don't expect the tides to turn anytime soon - absent a major macro shock that could sink all boats in the tech space. Less enthusiastic arguments could possibly be made about the company's slight gross margin deterioration and the increasing opex needed to support integration efforts and revenue growth initiatives, like R&D and marketing. But I think the bearish case supported by these arguments misses the big picture, which I believe continues to look promising.

I see today's modest share price decline as a window of opportunity for potential investors who have chosen to wait for a better entry price into a stock that now trades at a timid 12.0x forward earnings and 1.2x PEG multiples (see graph above). I remain a bullish HPQ shareholder, and continue to see both short-term (e.g. strength in PC business, inorganic growth in commercial printing) and long-term (e.g. 3D printing, VR and device-as-a-service) potential in the Palo Alto-based company.

