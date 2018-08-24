PSA Group Remains A Great Restructuring Play

PSA Peugeot Citroen (OTCPK:PUGOY) has recently reported an impressive performance, with earnings above expectations and early indications of a successful integration of Opel. Nevertheless, its valuation is still very attractive, making it a good long-term restructuring play.

Opel Integration

PSA Groupe is a French carmaker, manufacturing and selling cars under five brands: Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel, and Vauxhall. The company produces more than 3.6 million cars each year, being the second-largest automaker in Europe behind Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). It also has a significant automotive parts business through its stake of 46% in Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF).

Peugeot has recently reported Q2 earnings, reporting very good results regarding the integration of Opel. As I’ve discussed previously, Peugeot has a very good restructuring history of its own business, following the implementation of its current business strategy in 2014.

To accelerate its business overhaul, Peugeot has purchased one year ago the General Motors' (GM) European business, which included the Opel and Vauxhall brands. GM had struggled for about two decades to make Opel a profitable carmaker and decided to sell this business for €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion), which seemed to be a good deal considering that Opel did not generate profits during many years.

For Peugeot, this acquisition increased its size in Europe and was expected to generate significant cost reductions over the long term by sharing platforms among the group, engines and development costs. Cost savings were targeted at annual synergies of €1.7 billion ($1. 9 billion) by 2026, of which a significant part should be achieved by 2020.

Beyond long-term savings, Peugeot took several measures following the acquisition of Opel to improve its profitability. It stopped self-registrations and curtailed low-margin sales to fleet clients, cut development costs of new models, and renegotiated contracts with several suppliers.

The first results of Opel’s integration showed good signs at the beginning of 2018, and this positive trend was confirmed recently when Peugeot reported 2018 first half earnings with very good figures both for Peugeot and Citroen brands, and Opel as well.

Earnings

During the first six months of 2018 (H1 2018), Peugeot has reported a very positive operating momentum, delivering record automotive margins and strong revenue growth. Including Opel, group revenue increased by 40% to €38.6 billion ($44 billion), while Peugeot and Citroen brands increased revenue by 11.4% year on year.

The company’s revenue momentum is so good that Peugeot has been able to clearly beat its own targets for 2018 and is on track to rapidly achieve its revenue growth target for 2021, as shown in the next graph.

This strong top-line growth and cost containment efforts have led to much higher profitability, which is reflected in the impressive development in its recurring operating margin over the past few years. Peugeot’s operating margin was negative in 2013 but has improved every year since then, after the implementation of the company’s restructuring program.

Therefore, Peugeot’s turnaround program had remarkable results, boding well for the integration of struggling Opel. In H1 2018, Peugeot (on a stand-alone basis) achieved an operating margin of 8.5%, the highest in its history and a level that is usually only obtained by premium carmakers like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) or Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).

This is justified by Peugeot’s measures to cut costs by sharing components and platforms within the group and also by the successful integration of Opel. After a long history of losses, Opel reported an operating income of around €500 million ($570 million) in H1 2018 and an operating margin of 5%, leading to a PSA group margin of 7.7%.

For context, analysts’ expectations were for an Opel’s operating margin of near zero in H1 2018, thus the steep improvement was clearly unexpected and led to a strong share price gain when Peugeot announced earnings.

Opel’s turnaround has been impressive, measured by its profitability improvement and seems to be sustainable because a large part of its operating improvement comes from fixed cost reductions and improved pricing power compared to competitors, two factors that are structural and should make Opel’s operating margin sustainable in the long term.

Over the coming years, development costs and increased sharing of components between PSA and Opel should lead to further savings, making PSA’s prospects of higher operating margins quite good. This should be key for a higher valuation of its shares and to close the discount gap to some of its closest peers.

Conclusion

PSA is a successful restructuring story on its own and is now delivering the same impressive results at its recently acquired Opel unit. The integration of this operation was key for a re-rating of its shares, and recent earnings clearly show that PSA is on the right track.

Despite this recent impressive performance, PSA’s current valuation is still attractive, given that it is trading at only 1.7x EV/EBITDA, which still reflects a lot of integration risk. For comparison, this multiple is much lower than for BMW (3.1x), Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) (3.3x) or Daimler (5.1x). Therefore, PSA continues to be an attractive restructuring play with considerable upside potential over the next 2-3 years.

