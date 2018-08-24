The Stars Group: 47% Upside Due To Undervaluation & Unjustified Sell-Off

My thesis for The Stars Group (TSG) is that the market is not giving the stock its true value. The stock declined recently as a result of the broader sell-off of casino-related companies. Negative news from Wynn Resorts (WYN) and MGM Resorts (MGM) and weak Q3 guidance from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) triggered the casino sector sell-off.

Unjustified Sell-off

I see the sell-off as unjustified for The Stars Group because the negative news from the casino operators is company-specific. MGM Resorts' business is still suffering to a certain degree from the Mandalay Bay shooting. Wynn Resorts experienced disappointing results from the Macau operations. Caesars stated that they are seeing Las Vegas demand softening.

The Stars Group's business is doing fine, but the stock sold off since the news from the large casino operators was released. The Stars Group increased earnings guidance for FY18 from a previous range of $1.39 billion - $1.47 billion to the revised range of $1.995 billion - $1.47 billion. That's a 44% to 45% increase over the previous expected range. That shows that management is confident in the demand that the company is experiencing. It also shows that the recent sell-off in the stock is unjustified. The increased guidance could act as a positive catalyst for the stock.

The Stars Group is a Canada-based company that offers online casino-style games, daily fantasy sports, and sportsbook on a global basis. The company's brands include: Poker Stars, Poker Stars Casino, Bet Stars, Full Tilt, and Stars Draft. The company is achieving gains in each business segment.

The Stars Group obtains 53% of total revenue from poker offerings. Revenue for Q2 for poker increased 7%. The company attributes the 7 Starts Reward program and the introduction of shared liquidity as reasons for the Q2 gain.

Gaming revenue comprises 25% of total company revenue. Gaming increased revenue 26% in Q2 on improved products and user experience. Betting comprises 20% of total company revenue. Betting revenue increased an impressive 122% in Q2 due to effective cross-selling and as a result of the impact from the World Cup.

The higher growth rates for the Gaming and Betting segments will help drive the company's growth going forward. The Betting segment has the potential for strong growth as more U.S. states legalize sports betting. Currently, Nevada, Delaware, Oregon, and Montana are the only states that have legalized sports betting.

The good news for the Betting segment is that more states are expected to legalize sports betting. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming expects 14 more states to legalize sports betting within two years. There is the potential for having about 32 states with legalized sports betting within five years. The Stars Group is poised to benefit from this as new pools of customers will become available.

The Stars Group is expected to grow earnings at 16% in 2019 (consensus). That looks reasonable given that the company is growing revenue at a strong double-digit rate and based on the structure of the company's expenses on the income statement. Strong earnings growth of 16% is likely to drive the stock higher.

The Stars Group gets strong brand loyalty from customers. One of the main reasons for this is because the company has a solid loyalty rewards program in place known as the Stars Reward Program. The program awards points for those who sign up, then points are awarded for playing games or by making sports bets. The points add up to earn a chest. When these chests are opened, customers can win rewards related to the games that they play. Cash prizes are also awarded.

This program keeps customers interested in the games that they play to entice them to play on a regular basis. The loyalty program works to keep customers on the company's websites rather than hopping to other company's sites for similar games.

The company's strong brand loyalty is evident in their sales increases. The brand loyalty helped the company achieve status as the world's largest online gaming business as measured by enterprise value. I expect the rewards program to help drive growth for The Stars Group going forward.

Valuation is Attractive

The recent sell-off has the stock trading at an attractive level on a forward-looking basis. The Stars Group's stock is trading at only 10.5x expected EPS of $2.58 for 2019 (consensus). This is 40% lower than the Gaming Activities industry's forward PE of 17.6. Industry competitor, International Game Technology (IGT) is trading higher with a forward PE of 11.9.

I will point out that IGT also looks like an attractive stock in this space. IGT is also poised to benefit from the growth of legalized sports betting. With a reasonable valuation and strong growth, IGT's stock is set for strong future gains.

Both companies have plenty of room for PE expansion since their stocks were punished from the recent sell-off of casino/gaming-related companies. The Stars Group has more room for the PE to expand with the lower forward PE valuation level. Overall, both companies are expected to grow earnings at strong double-digit rates in 2019 (consensus), which is likely to drive the stocks of these companies higher.

Outlook for The Stars Group

I see plenty of room for the stock to move higher from such a low forward PE. News of additional states legalizing sports betting will act as a positive catalyst over the next several years. Of course, The Stars Group's strong earnings performance will act as a stock catalyst as the reports are released each quarter.

The risk for the stock could be delays in getting additional states on board with legalizing sports betting. Another risk is the sensitivity for the stock regarding negative casino-related news. We can see how negative news from the casino operators led to a sell-off in The Star Group's stock over the past few weeks.

The Stars Group is achieving strong revenue and earnings growth. The company is growing well in each segment. I expect customer loyalty to be a positive factor in the company's growth.

With the stock trading with an attractive undervaluation, there is clearly room for PE expansion. The company's growth is likely to drive the stock at a pace that exceeds earnings growth when factoring in PE expansion. I'm giving the stock a one-year price target of $40 for a gain of about 47%. This is based on the forward PE increasing to about 15.5 based on expected EPS of $2.58 for 2019. The stock would still be trading below the industry average forward PE of 17.6 at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.