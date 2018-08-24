Bullish And Bearish Factors For The U.S. Dollar

In January 2017, the U.S. dollar index futures contract rose to its highest level since 2002 when it traded at 103.815. The euro currency accounts for approximately 57 percent of the dollar index, and the European currency sunk to a low of $1.03675 against the dollar in late 2016. The last time the euro traded at parity against the greenback was back in 2002, and it looked like the currency relationship was heading to that level or lower. However, the dollar turned lower and fell steadily from the early 2017 peak throughout the rest of the year and into 2018.

Currency markets tend to exhibit less price variance than most other assets because central banks, monetary authorities, and governments manage foreign exchange relationships. Therefore, when significant moves on a percentage basis occur, they tend to be a slow and steady affair.

The decline in the dollar occurred in an environment where fundamentals continued to support the value of the dollar vs. the euro and other world currency instruments. However, the dollar index fell to a low of 88.15 in February 2018, which was a decline of over 15 percent in thirteen months. During that correction, the dollar index became a falling knife. When the index broke below technical support at 91.88 in January of this year, the prospects looked as bearish as they looked bullish just one year before.

A recovery since the February low

The dollar index stopped dead in its tracks in early 2017 on the upside, and in February 2018 it did the same thing on the downside.

As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index rejected the highest level since 2002 in January 2017. After reaching a low of 88.15 this February, the index entered into a period of consolidation between the low and 90.885, until late April when it finally broke out to the upside. In mid-August, the index hit its most recent peak at 96.865 before selling took it back to the 95-96 level. The midpoint of the move from 103.815 to 88.15 is at around the 96 level which is where the dollar index is currently sitting.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the currency market when it comes to the world’s reserve foreign exchange instrument. Therefore, the next significant move in the U.S. currency is a tough call these days.

Fundamentals favor the dollar

In currency markets, perhaps the most significant fundamental factor that impacts supply and demand the level of one foreign exchange instrument against another is the level of short-term interest rates. The gap between the Fed Funds rate and the yield on the euro currency has been steadily widening since December 2015. Before the U.S. central bank began hiking short-term rates in late 2015, the gap between the yields was at 40 basis points as the Fed Funds rate was at zero and the euro yield was at negative forty basis points.

Today, that yield differential has grown to 2.15-2.40% as the Fed has been gradually tightening credit while the euro yields remain at the negative forty basis point level. The gap will widen even more in the coming weeks as the Fed is likely to increase the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at their September 26 meeting which will lift the differential to 2.40%-2.65%. Another rate hike in December by the U.S. central bank would push the gap even further. Since short-term yields in the currency market are a primary factor in the path of least resistance for the dollar vs. the euro, the fundamentals favor a higher U.S. currency and provide validation of the trend in the dollar-euro exchange rate since February.

Trade issues also are supportive of the greenback

One of the most significant initiatives of U.S. President Donald Trump over past months has been an effort to level the playing field when it comes to international trade. The U.S. has slapped tariffs on trading partners around the world to bring them to the negotiating table to reword existing agreements to create an environment of “reciprocity and fairness” in international trade. The most significant trade dispute is between the U.S. and China, the two counties with the world’s leading GDPs. Last week, the U.S. put tariffs on another $16 billion in Chinese goods, and China retaliated with a proportionate response on U.S. goods.

The trade issues have turned out to be a bullish factor for the U.S. dollar as China has systematically devalued their currency, the yuan. As the dollar had been moving higher against the euro and other world currencies, the devaluation of the yuan serves to make Chinese goods more competitive in the global market at the expense of U.S. goods. The strong dollar makes it more difficult for the United States to compete when it comes to exports.

Emerging markets drive the dollar higher

The recent issues surrounding the Turkish economy sent shivers across the emerging markets. The fear of contagion as a result of bank exposures to Turkey and other emerging market sovereign debt and via loans has caused a flight to quality assets. Turkey is not the only country experiencing severe financial hardships these days. Currencies in Brazil and Argentina have plunged over past months. The Brazilian real was at the 0.32 level against the dollar in January, and on August 23 it was trading at lows of 0.2422, a drop of more than 24%.

The dollar is the world’s reserve currency as central banks around the globe tend to hold the dollar because of the long history as a stable fiat currency. Therefore, the stress in the emerging markets results in a flight to quality assets and the dollar is one of the primary beneficiaries. The emerging market issues have been bullish for the dollar and drove it to its most recent high on the dollar index at 96.865.

A tool in trade for the U.S. administration and a technical pattern create confusion

There's a myriad of bullish factors driving the dollar higher these days, so why isn’t it exploding to the upside and moving to the 100 level one again?

Two factors are standing in front of the dollar’s value, and there could be another over the coming weeks and months. First, the Trump administration has made no secret of its desire for a lower dollar. A lower dollar will make it easier for the U.S. to compete with China in global export markets. Additionally, a weaker dollar is bullish for the profits of U.S. multinational companies doing business abroad. Both President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have told markets that a lower dollar benefits both economic growth and will strengthen the U.S. position in negotiations with China and other trade partners around the world.

Since higher U.S. rates are bullish fuel for the dollar, President Trump has been leaning on the Fed and his appointee Jerome Powell to slow the pace of tightening. The President has said that the central bank needs to be a partner in his trade initiatives and could call the central bank unpatriotic as more rate hikes will cause a slowdown in economic activity could weigh on stock prices and is a negative factor when it comes to trade negotiations. Therefore, the president of the United States wants to see the dollar move to the downside.

The second factor that could give the currency market reason to pause when it comes to a continuation in the rally of the dollar index is the long-term pattern of trading in the greenback.

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the dollar index fell for seven years from 1985-1992. It then rallied for nine years from 1992-2001. A bear market in the dollar followed for seven years from 2001-2008, at which time the index shifted back into bullish mode from 2008-2017 when the index hit its most recent high at 103.815. If the pattern holds, we could be in year two of a seven-year bearish trend in the dollar index.

Finally, last week a plea agreement and conviction will send two of the President’s closest associates to prison. Paul Manafort’s conviction on eight felony counts and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea to eight felony counts could have significant consequences for the administration. With the mid-term elections in November and the president named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Cohen affair, domestic political turmoil and the potential for impeachment hearings in 2019 are not out of the question. The dollar could suffer under the weight of more indictments, convictions, and an effort to remove the president from office.

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the dollar index these days as it sits in the middle of its trading range from the beginning of last year.

UUP is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Bullish ETF product that has exposure to the dollar index. With $504.45 million in net assets and an average daily trading volume of around 1.1 million shares, UUP is a liquid instrument that replicates moves in the U.S. dollar index. UUP was trading at the $25.20 level on Friday, August 24.

Bullish and bearish factors are pulling the dollar index in opposite directions. However, since February the path of least resistance is higher, and the index continues to make higher lows and higher highs. The dollar index was trading at just over the 95.00 on the September futures contract on Friday, August 24.

