Why Micron Is Worth $77

The long-term growth narrative of the stock is still intact, as 3D Xpoint will dramatically reduce volatility in profit margins, and allow Micron to trade closer to a market multiple.

The Bear Argument, Part 1: Oversupply Creates a Pricing Bubble

Timothy Arcuri, a sell-side analyst at UBS published a negative report on Micron a couple of months ago detailing the bear thesis on Micron's stock while placing a price target in the $30s. He has since upgraded Micron's stock to neutral, raising his price target to $60, which is the low on Wall Street. The bear argument has been quite clear the Micron, and to some extent I even agree with the bear's points. The key point is that an oversupply in DRAM or NAND could cause a pricing bubble, leading to a collapse in Micron's profitability, making the current P/E multiple extremely volatile. And this isn't entirely out of the question, as such pricing bubbles have occurred in the past, and Micron's shares have crumbled. Such an example is the collapse that occurred in 2015-2016, when Micron's stock fell from above $30 in early 2015, to below $10 in early 2016.

MU data by YCharts

With that bubble, the focus was competition, mainly companies like SK Hynix and Samsung overproducing memory, causing a price collapse, followed by dramatic price cuts after that. Since 2016 however, Micron's stock had a meteoric rise to $47, hitting as high as $64. However, if you look at the P/E ratio, the stock trades at just 4X projected 2018 earnings, almost as if earnings are expected to crash dramatically. But if we look at consensus targets, earnings are expected to fall less than 2% from 2018 to 2019, dropping from $11.77 to $11.60.

(source: Yahoo! Finance)

So according to 25 sell side analysts covering the stock in 2018, and the 28 in 2019, earnings really won't move much lower like the bears expect. Not to mention that Micron has had a great track record ever since Sanjay Mehrotra took the CEO position, of beating targets and raising guidance.

(source: Yahoo! Finance)

The Bear Argument, Part 2: Existential Market Conditions Provide a Headwind for NAND and DRAM Pricing

The bears like to point out that 2015-2016 bubble wasn't directly linked to Micron's operations, but the overproduction of memory by competitors SK Hynix and Samsung. As such, management can be executing on all fronts, and running the operations efficiently, but if the competition overproduces, pricing and earnings at Micron could be adversely affected. However, we haven't seen any material catalyst that has led to a dramatic production ramp from the competition. This is a risk to Micron's ability to keep pricing propped up, but assuming that Samsung and SK Hynix keep ramping production at a steady rate, instead of flooding the market with memory, pricing shouldn't fall too far.

The Bear Argument, Part 3: China

Currently, about half of Micron's overall revenue comes from China. And along with existential factors mentioned in part two, I believe that China is the other key risk.

As previously mentioned, half of Micron's overall revenue comes from China. I believe that while a trade war could pose a threat to Micron's overall profits in China, the more worrying concern is IP theft. China has their own plans in terms of "made in China 2025". The goal is for China to become less dependent on foreign imports, and allow for higher investments in China's own technologies. As such, China is trying to take in as much IP from western companies as possible, allowing Chinese companies like UMC, which is being sued by Micron, to produce their own products based on American IP without paying licensing fees or even gaining permission from Micron. IP is my biggest concern, as the Chinese government doesn't seem to care about enforcing penalties on Chinese companies that steal American IP.

The trade war prong doesn't worry me as much, as I believe that Trump is threatening the trade war in order to get to the real goal, the destruction of China's manipulation of it's currency. While a trade war would hurt Micron's profits in China, the IP threat is much more real and significant.

Another, newer part of the Micron-China bear thesis was the recent ban of certain Micron chip sales in China, which would bring down Micron's overall revenue by 1%. The concern isn't as much the chip ban individually, but the potential for China to crack down on Micron even further, banning more and more product offerings. This is a legitimate worry, as Chinese regulators favor local companies over foreign companies.

That all being said, Chinese companies still have to test, and then eventually master the production of this memory which is years away. Until then, Chinese competition doesn't pose a significant threat to Micron's market share there. When advanced competition does come, China will become a risk that investors should take into consideration when thinking about Micron's stock.

The Bull Argument, Part 1: A Blend of the Major Industries Allows For a Strong Forward Growth Narrative

While many focus on short-term pricing trends at Micron, as they dictate the price movement of the stock for traders, the long-term picture for Micron is extremely strong.

Micron is able to involve memory in the major technological markets. These markets are the datacenter, artificial intelligence, automotive, and IoT. All of these markets are memory intensive, and Micron is a key supplier. And while one may argue about the competition that Micron faces in both DRAM and NAND, its all about the quality of the product, and I believe Micron has some of the highest quality.

In DRAM Micron faces competition from Samsung, SK Hynix, and smaller competitor Nanya. Samsung has 46% market share, SK Hynix 29%, Micron has 21%, and Nanya has 2.5%.

In the NAND market, Micron has more competition, with companies like Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, SK Hynix, and Intel. Micron's market share is only 12% in this business. And so while I'll talk about 3D Xpoint in a bit, Micron is actually well positioned in NAND. While the competition is stiff, the overall growth opportunity of the market because of the replacement of traditional hard drives with NAND based SSDs will be a market changing event. In terms of the production of these memory is concerned, Micron has been a market leader in production for many years, allowing it to better control costs than the competition.

According to the most recent release, Micron's overall revenue in the datacenter was up 87% YoY.

(source: Micron Q3 Earnings Slides)

This revenue growth should continue, if not at an accelerated rate, as cloud CapEx continues to grow while datacenter's include CPUs and GPUs for AI tasks, as well as adding high-performance enterprise specific memory chips to the servers.

In mobile, Micron's revenue continued to grow, as mobile revenue nearly doubled sequentially. Here is a graphic:

(source: Micron Q3 Earnings Slides)

With regards to automotive, another interesting line that came out of the earnings release was this:

"Strong design-ins of LP Automotive DRAM and qualification of 1Xnm and GDDR6"

Another line that struck me in the earnings slides was this one:

"Record automotive revenue fueled by ADAS and in-vehicle applications"

Micron's "Embedded" business segment is the segment that automotive business is in. In Q3, this business generated $897 million up from $700 million in Q3 of 2017.

In my belief, the companies that will benefit the most initially, will be the hardware companies that license and sell chips to the autonomous driving companies, while meaningful revenue generation from the platforms themselves won't occur until at least five years into the future. So if you are going to play autonomous driving, you should buy the companies that produce the hardware. With autonomous driving, memory is the utter backbone. Autonomous driving takes on a form machine learning, with the application being angled at cars. Machine learning takes in data logged by the car, including the surroundings, distance driven, and variable that existed on the road. It then uses this data to help the car grow smarter and smarter each time it takes to the road. However, without having memory, autonomous driving would not be able to function, period. And so while Tesla is building its own AI chip instead of relying on Nvidia, Micron and other memory technology providers will not be simply replaced. Think about it. With an SoC (system-on-a-chip), there is only so much space to compact the entire capabilitcies of a microsystem onto one chip. As such, the amount of memory on an SoC and the efficiency of that SoC is downgraded, whereas an individual memory chip that is good at the one task it has been provided, is much more efficient.

Another key part to Embedded is factory automation and industrial drones. Factory automation like the manufacturing process in automotive factories is becoming an essential part of producing a car. While humans have the things they are good at, automation has the things they are better at in terms of production. Production is becoming a blended process, but the automated process is extremely memory dependent, as the ability for the machine to execute its tasks runs along a technological "neural network" powered by memory. Increased automation in storage facilities and the general manufacturing process will allow for a much larger revenue stream at Micron as well.

(source: TheVerge)

In terms of drones, not only are they useful and efficient for military contracting companies, but increasing are being used in the logistics process. Ever increasingly, companies like Alibaba, JD, and Amazon are utilizing drones to help cut package delivery times. As these drones become more automated and efficient, they will take memory too. Here is another slice of the Q3 earnings release that describes how Micron's embedded revenue grew this quarter:

(source: Micron Q3 Earnings Slides)

Continued growth in the utility of drones in logistics will help raise Micron's overall revenue from this segment.

(source: Recode)

The Bull Argument, Part 2: 3D XPoint

The reason that Micron's valuation has always been so depressed was the fact that Micron's earnings were extremely cyclical and volatile, making low P/E multiples volatile, as the profitability would quickly fluctuate based on short-term trends in NAND and DRAM pricing. That is why Micron trades at 4X 2018 earnings targets. However, what if I told you that Micron was going to go from a cyclical chip manufacturer, to a growth company with phenomenal fundamental performance?

Enter 3D Xpoint. For those that don't follow Micron, 3D Xpoint was a joint venture between Micron and Intel, initially formed in July of 2015 that is meant to completely shake the memory industry to its core, combining the strengths of both DRAM and NAND, at competitive pricing points between both types of memory. This memory is only produced by Intel and Micron, and while they are going their separate ways in terms of production of future generations, they are still the only two producers on the market for 3D Xpoint. In the next couple of years, 3D Xpoint should allow Micron to take a quick spurt of revenue growth, destroying the cyclicality narrative that bears are pushing. Once 3D Xpoint goes into mass production in 2H2019, Micron's revenue and profitability should stabilize, allowing for a larger multiple to be placed on the stock.

This however assumes that no major financial crisis will occur from here to 2H2019 or that pricing on NAND and DRAM won't completely collapse. If a pricing bubble in NAND and DRAM can get pushed out by a slow production ramp, than Micron can significantly ramp sustainable revenues via 3D Xpoint. As I said earlier, memory is the backbone of some of these key markets. Right now, the most efficient kind of memory coming into the market is 3D Xpoint. From there on out, applications like AI, autonomous driving, manufacturing automation, the datacenter, and smart drone delivery will most likely have 3D Xpoint based systems installed. The key is stability. And assuming we don't get a pricing bubble in the next ~year, Micron should be on track to provide long-term stability.

The Bull Argument, Part 3: Shareholder Returns

Let's completely forget about industry trends for a second, and focus on the capital returns that Micron is going to provide shareholders. Micron announced on May 21st at its annual shareholders meeting that it was going to repurchase $10 billion of stock starting in 2019. Micron will utilize 50% of their FCF (free cash flow) to help buyback the stock. Right now, that equates to about 18% of the total outstanding shares, meaning Micron's share count would drop from 1.16 billion to about 951 million by the end of 2019, assuming they completed the buyback in its entirety in 2019. Usually though, buybacks take more than just one year to complete. The same market cap on a lower share count leads to a share adjusted price of $57.27. And while debt was high for years previous, total cash grew to above the level of total debt this quarter, with Micron's cash pile totaling $7.7 billion at the end of the quarter, with its debt pile totaling only $7.3 billion. For the first time in years, Micron can completely pay off their debt and have cash remaining.

(source: Micron Q3 Earnings Slides)

So the question isn't whether or not Micron can pull off a repurchase of 18% of the total stock, the question is, how long will it take? It could take only a year if Micron is aggressive. Or it could take multiple years if Micron is more conservative and tries to spread out the share repurchases. Either way, the buyback is great for investors.

The Bull Argument, Part 4: Valuation

I will attempt to go at the valuation of Micron two different ways. The first one, is using DCF (discounted cash flow), which is an intricate valuation method that I traditionally use when trying to model fair value. The second valuation method is simply slapping a discounted multiple on much lower than expected earnings, pricing in a pricing bubble to calculate a simpler fair value

Method 1, DCF: For my DCF model, I'm projecting Micron's FCF five years out, while WACC is 9.5%. This model makes the assumption that between now and 2H2019, there will be no meaningful pricing collapse in neither NAND nor DRAM. This model assumes terminal growth rates of 2%, meaning the spread between WACC and the terminal growth rate is 0.075. A key backing of my FCF estimates is revenue growth generated by 3D Xpoint and eventually embedded and AI in 2021 and 2022.

(source: My Estimates)

This brings me to a terminal value of $94,152.8 million. This brings me to an enterprise value of $88,929.84 million. Adding in the cash of $7.7 billion and subtracting the debt of $7.4 billion gets me a fair market cap of $89,328.84 million. On a total share count of 1.16 billion, fair value is $77 even. This means that Micron's stock has ~55% upside. However, lets build a rainy day scenario for DCF at Micron.

(source: My Estimates)

This model assumes operating losses in 2019 because of a pricing bubble burst with both NAND and DRAM. This model also assumes a 2% long term growth rate. Using a WACC of 9.5%, Micron's fair enterprise value is $49.197 billion. Then I add the $7.7 billion in cash and subtract the $7.3 billion in debt, bringing fair market cap of $49.597 billion. On 1.16 billion shares, this rainy day scenario implies a fair value of $42.75, ~$43.

Method 2, P/E: I don't like the P/E multiple and don't use it to much as I believe that DCF is just a better way of predicting the forward value of the business. But right now, Micron's P/E ratio against my 2018 EPS estimate is 4.23. If you think about the growth runways I have described, and factor in the fact that Micron is able to cut costs while remaining efficient, does Micron's stock deserver a P/E ratio of ~4.2X? The average market P/E is about 18X forward earnings estimates. Assuming a P/E that is only 12X, on $6 assuming a pricing collapse, Micron still trades at $72. Any way you look at it, Micron's stock is significantly undervalued.

Conclusion

Micron's stock has always traded at depressed multiples over the volatility of their earnings. However, the addition of 3D Xpoint technology and Micron's ability to generate high margin revenue from large markets like AI, autonomous driving, manufacturing automation, the datacenter, and smart drones are all positioned to benefit and stabilize Micron's long-term earnings. As I've said, the new markets I've described will destroy the cyclicality of the industry. And the industry itself is evolving, with new products like 3D Xpoint that will generate recurring revenues and profitability.

(source: Micron Q3 Earnings Slides)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BABA and MU via long dated calls. This is not financial advice. I am not a financial adviser. Please do your own due diligence