Elis: An M&A-Driven Industry Leader

Elis (OTC:ELSSF) is a well-performing industry leader with diversified operations in Europe and Latin America. The stability of revenue growth, clear M&A strategy, and reasonable debt load are the key attractive points for the company, making it a good investment opportunity in the long run.

Company Overview

Elis offers rental and cleaning of textile and hygiene articles such as workwear, linen, air purification products, dryers, personal protection equipment, automatic dispensers, mats, mops, beverage machines, consumables, and accessories.

The company showed consistent organic growth of 2.7% in 1H2018, in line with the full-year target between +2.5% and +3.0%. EBITDA margin has improved by +12.5% at +30.6% and showed progress in all geographies, including Scandinavia (+19%), UK and Ireland (+11.5%), and in Latin America (+28%).

Source: Elis 2018 half-year results

Following the acquisition of Berendsen, Elis has become the leading industrial laundry and textile rental company in Europe and Latin America.

Source: Elis 2018 half-year results

This decade, the company actively expanded its presence around the world. In 2010, Elis had market leadership in only France and Portugal, but by 2017, the company had become a leader in Spain, Switzerland, Brazil and Chile, through organic growth and M&A. The combination with Berendsen opens new opportunities for further consolidation in a series of new countries. The company continues its acquisition strategy in its key markets and announced the signature of an agreement to acquire 100% of Kings Laundry Ltd. in Ireland. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur by the end of 2018. Kings Laundry operates two plants in Cork and in Dublin that are dedicated to flat linen. It generated revenues of more than 30 million euros in 2017. The acquisition will deliver synergies and complements Elis' existing operations in Ireland, allowing Elis to offer services to a wider range of customers in Europe. Besides M&A activity in Europe, Elis has also identified other opportunities in Latin America, where it sees a potential for organic growth and M&A.

The company's debt load is reasonable. Net debt at June 30, 2018, stood at €3,415.4mn compared to €3,286.6mn at December 31, 2017. Net Debt/EBITDA amounted to 3.4 times. Elis aims for leverage of between 3.1 times and 3.2 times by the end of 2018. The company issued two bonds in February to repay the loan used for the Berendsen deal, a 5-year €650mn bond at 1.875% and an 8-year €350mn bond at 2.875%. This leaves Elis with no material refinancing needs over the next four years. The clear positive factors are that it lengthens the maturity of Elis's debt, reduces exposure to potential rises in interest rates in the next few years, and allows Elis to use its FCF to accelerate growth via M&A.

As a bonus, the company will spend around €350 million to buy back 10% of its shares. The maximum purchase price under the share buy-back program would be €30 per share. The share buy-back would be implemented over an 18-month period as from May 2018 until November 2019.

As for the valuation, I expect 7.2-7.5x EV/EBITDA for the company in 2019, with one of the lowest PEG ratios in the industry (1.3x vs 2x industry average). Consensus estimates imply 31% upside with an average target price of €25.83.

Source: Investing.com

Risks

I see the following risks for Elis in the short-mid term:

Atmosfera, Elis' Brazilian subsidiary, can be penalized by one of its customers based in Rio de Janeiro, Instituto Nacional de Traumatologia e Ortopedia, on the ground of alleged breaches by Atmosfera of its contractual obligations. These penalties include a fine of R$1.6 million (approximately €360,000) and a temporary one-year prohibition for Atmosfera (excluding its subsidiaries) to participate in tenders and to enter into contracts with the administration at the federal, state, and municipal levels, although the enforcement of such penalties is currently suspended since they have been challenged by Atmosfera as part of an administrative proceeding whose outcome is expected in the coming months.

A stronger US dollar and higher interest rates will negatively affect the macro outlook of developing countries Elis operates in, particularly in Latin America and Eastern Europe. Latin America is one of the key sources of organic growth for Elis, so any economic instability will restrain the company's revenue growth.

Final Thoughts

Elis has huge value to extract from synergies, which will help to improve margins and generate additional FCF. The synergies from the recent Berendsen, Lavebras, and Indusal deals completed over the last 1.5 years can lead to more than 10% EPS growth in 2018-2020. I also believe that it won't be difficult to reach the management target of 3.1x-3.2x Net Debt/EBITDA in 2019. The organic growth and consistent M&A strategy could allow Elis to have many years of profitable growth ahead.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.