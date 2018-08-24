Oil Products Continue To Support Crude

The path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is a multivariable exercise. Crude oil is a highly political energy commodity because more than half the world’s reserves are located in the world’s most turbulent region; the Middle East. Therefore, events in the area can influence prices dramatically at times. The U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, and crude oil is no exception. Volatility in the currency market can influence the price of crude oil. At the same time, like most raw materials, macroeconomic trends will impact the demand for energy. During periods of expansion, the requirements for crude oil will increase, and contraction will cause a decline in demand.

When it comes to the microeconomic factors for crude oil, the market structure can offer valuable clues for price direction. Location and quality spreads, and the forward curve are critical pieces of the crude oil puzzle. I have found that one of the best indicators of demand can be the prices of oil products compared to the input in their production which is the crude oil. Whether we call these spreads processing, refining, or crack spreads, the relative level of the price of gasoline and distillate products compared to crude oil offers insight into the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity.

Crack spreads are the barometer for demand

I am a big fan of crack spreads which represent the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into gasoline and distillate products because they are real-time barometers for demand in the energy commodity. When crack spreads rise, it is a signal that demand for oil products is outpacing the refiner’s ability to process oil into the energy fuels we consume each day.

In our daily lives, most of us do not purchase raw crude oil other than for investment or trading purposes. However, we fill our cars with fuel, making us direct consumers of gasoline. We heat our homes, and if we use heating oil, we are direct purchasers of the oil product. When we fly on planes, a significant portion of the ticket price goes to cover the cost of jet fuel. When we purchase products from the market or stores, part of the price goes to transporting the goods from manufacturing plants to local establishments where we make purchases. If we order something online, the delivery truck that brings the product to our homes typically runs on diesel fuel. As you can see, we consume oil products on a daily basis in our lives.

Oil refineries do not make or lose money based on the price of crude oil; rather earnings come from the differential of what they pay for crude oil and where they sell processed consumer products. Therefore, the total exposure of a company involved in oil refining exists in the crack spread. Building and operating an oil refinery is a capital-intensive business, so crack spreads need to compensate processors for their investment and maintenance of the facility. The refining business can be extremely profitable when crack spreads are at high levels, but it can be a losing proposition when spreads fall to levels where the cost of purchasing crude oil and processing it into products is greater than the revenues realized from selling the products that are the ultimate output.

When it comes to analyzing the crude oil market, crack spreads tell us a lot about the demand for products that translates to demand for the raw energy commodity.

Gasoline moves into the offseason

Gasoline is a seasonal oil product because driving tends to peak during the summer driving season in the United States. During the driving season, favorable weather increases pleasure and vacation journeys increasing the demand for gasoline. During the winter, people tend to avoid long trips which decreases consumption of the fuel. Therefore, gasoline prices tend to rise in the spring and summer seasons and decline in the fall and winter. As refineries prepare and build inventories for the peak season, we often see stockpiles of gasoline rise as the spring and summer approaches. Futures markets typically react higher and lower well in advance of the times that peak seasons commence and come to an end.

We are now at a time of the year where the price of gasoline futures reflects the offseason. The active month NYMEX futures contract is now October, even though we are still at the end of August.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread shows, the value of the refining spread recently plunged from over $20 to under $15 per barrel. The move to the downside is a reaction to seasonal factors as we move into the fall season. On August 24, the October gasoline crack spread was trading at the $14.30 per barrel level. In 2015, during the same week, the spread traded to a low of around $16 per barrel on its way to $6.62 during the first week of October. During this week in 2016, the gasoline crack spread traded to a low of $12.37 on its way to a low of $9.66 during the first week of September. Last year was an anomaly as Hurricane Harvey shut refineries in Texas and Louisiana causing the refining spread to explode from lows of $14.99 during last week to highs of $27.79 per barrel during this week. At $14.30, the level of the gasoline crack spread is around normal for this time of the year which is a supportive factor for crude oil.

Additionally, at the end of the week of August 21 last year, the price of crude oil settled around the $47.86 per barrel level. This year, crude oil was trading at $69 per barrel on Friday, over $21 per barrel above last year’s price. The current level of the crack spread tells us that gasoline prices have kept pace with crude oil this year.

Distillates steady and higher than last year’s level

Heating oil futures and crack spreads are a proxy for distillate fuels. Heating oil has a similar chemical structure to diesel and jet fuels, so their prices tend to be similar. Heating oil and distillates display less seasonality than gasoline prices because diesel and jet fuels consumption tend to be a year-round affair. While heating oil demand picks up during the winter season and prices tend to move to the upside, there is less seasonality in the distillate product markets compared to gasoline.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the heating oil crack spread shows, it was trading around the $24 per barrel level on August 24. At the end of the same week in 2015, the heating oil crack spread was at the $21.34 level, and in 2016, it was trading at just over $16 per barrel. Last year, the hurricane in Texas and surrounding states caused the crack to trade at a high of $21.90 during the week of August 21 and move to $26.41 during the following week. At $24 with the price of oil $21 per barrel higher this year than last, the heating oil or distillate crack spread indicates that demand is strong for oil products, and in turn, for the raw energy commodity.

Crude oil remains above critical support

Crude oil has been rallying steadily making higher highs and higher lows since February 2016 when the price hit bottom at $26.05 per barrel. The most recent leg to the upside began in June 2017 at $42.05, and by the end of last year, the price had reached $60 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, NYMEX crude oil futures broke out to the upside over its last technical resistance hurdle in January 2018 when the price rose above the May 2015 high at $62.58 per barrel. The next level of technical resistance is at the June 2014 peak at $107.73 per barrel. At $69 per barrel on August 24, the price of crude oil remains above the area of technical resistance, which became support for the energy commodity. Crude oil rose to a high of $75.27 in early July where the first level of resistance now stands on the continuous contract.

The bottom line when it comes to the relationship between the price of oil and oil products is that the current level of crack spreads is a supportive factor for the raw energy commodity.

Good news for refiners

Aside from being supportive of crude oil, at over $14 per barrel for gasoline and almost $24 for heating oil crack spreads, refiners continue to prosper as the economics of processing a barrel of oil in gasoline and distillates is highly profitable at the current level.

Source: Barchart

The chart of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shares shows that over a one year period, the price has appreciated from $67.67 at the end of the week of August 21, 2017, to $121.22 on August 24, 2018. The rise of over 79% in one year reflect the strength in oil product crack spreads. While some of the gains are a result of the overall trajectory of the stock market as tax reform and fewer regulations on the energy industry, have bolstered prices, but the economics of oil refining contributed the lion’s share of the gains.

What is good news for refiners these days, is also bullish for the price of crude oil. The real-time indicators of demand are telling us that there is lots of support for the price of oil these days. UHN and UGA are the ETF products for heating oil and gasoline futures respectively. When it comes to processing or crack spreads, shares of refiners like VLO typically act as a proxy for the refining spreads.

