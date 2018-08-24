Long-Term Growth Trajectory For 3D Systems Corp. Looks Good

3D Printer sales look ready to take off over the next year.

Trade wars could drive more 3D Printer sales as countries and companies look for ways to offset higher prices.

source: 3D Print

There's a lot of things to like about the latest earnings results reported by 3D Systems Corp. (DDD). While one quarter doesn't prove the company has turned the corner, most of its verticals indicate sustainable growth is in its future.

Even though the share price soared after the company beat, I see a lot more growth in its future as its 3D printer unit is gaining traction and with the exception of its software unit, which was flat, its other market segments enjoyed growth.

And in the case of software, with the significant boost in 3D printer sales, software sales will without a doubt increase as well in the quarters ahead.

With the overall sector starting to understand what will drive market growth going forward, 3D Systems is poised to enjoy the increasing clarity and visibility, as it develops products and services that have long-term growth potential.

Latest earnings

Revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $176.6 million, up 11 percent from the $159.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP earnings per share in the quarter was $0.06, beating estimates by $0.05.

On a GAAP basis gross profit margin dropped from 50.6 percent in the second quarter of 2017 to 48.8 percent in the latest reporting period. The decline was attributed to investment in on-demand manufacturing and services, along with mix of sales.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses jumped to $56.5 million, up 22 percent. Non-GAAP R&D expenses dropped to $22.5 million, down 8 percent year-over-year.

The company generated $10.7 million in cash from operations and closed out the quarter with $119.3 million in cash on hand.

Breaking down sales per unit

The most positive surprise in the quarter in regard to sales was the performance of the company's 3D printer unit. The company generated $39.2 million in revenue, up 41 percent from the same reporting period of 2017. The number of units sold climbed by 37 percent.

I believe it will continue to outperform in its printing unit, but the company did reiterate that printer sales have the probability of fluctuating because of the variety of products it will launch throughout the year at a "very wide range of prices."

In its healthcare unit revenue finished the quarter at $61.4 million, up 26 percent. All of that was organic growth. This unit will without question continue to experience consistent future growth.

Healthcare as of the last reporting period accounted for 35 percent of the company's revenue. The tools used in healthcare demand precise specifications and the U.S. government is committed to spending an enormous amount on the sector; this will continue to drive growth in this unit for 3D Systems.

This is valuable to know because it provides a predictable and sustainable revenue stream that will offset some of the volatility associated with other units of the company.

Revenue from materials was $45 million in the quarter, a modest increase of 3 percent. An increase in sales is important because printed materials include wide margins. That will be further enhanced by the introduction of new products in the latter part of 2018, according to the company.

Sales from on-demand part manufacturing increased to $27.4 million, a gain of 6 percent. According to the company, investments “helped drive improvements in our on-demand manufacturing business that will drive continued growth over the longer term.”

Software sales were flat at $24.1 million. I believe with the increase in 3D printer sales, an increase in software sales will follow. It'll lag printer sales, but should be a decent contributor in the quarters ahead.

The most important takeaway from these segments is the company is moving ahead with a positive growth trajectory. That momentum will continue.

The Georg Fischer partnership

In the manufacturing sector, 3D printing is becoming an increasingly important part of the business. Combining 3D printing with precision molding and machining empowers manufacturers to accurately and efficiently produce many complex metal parts.

To that end, 3D Systems entered into a partnership with Georg Fischer Machining Solutions "to deliver a combined solution featuring both additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies."

For 3D Systems it'll provide the opportunity to expand its global footprint.

Beyond the obvious benefits from increased sales, a larger network and more marketing opportunities, I see this as also playing into the growing concerns about trading inequities that have led to trade wars and a rising number of tariffs.

Even if and when the current issues are resolved, I don't think countries and companies around the world are going to look at international trade in the same way any longer. This will likely result in taking defensive measures to counter potential fallout from future trading issues that could lead to tariffs, which result in many cases with higher commodity and material prices. In some industries having 3D printers on hand could help mitigate exposure to trade wars and potentially devastating price effects. In the shorter term this would probably be more beneficial to mature economies because of existing reliance on emerging markets to supply low-cost materials. If companies are able to produce many of their needed parts or tools internally, it would shrink dependence on imports. I don't see this happening rapidly, but I do think that this will become a significant part of the 3D printing industry in the years ahead, and it should be a very positive trend for 3D Systems.

The company said this about the partnership:

Through this partnership, we plan to offer an integrated, additive and subtractive solution with automation and post-processing to provide seamless workflows for advanced manufacturing, while reducing total cost of operation.

The overall impact of that as it relates to the trade wars is it will at minimum offset any increase in prices of commodities or materials, and in general, lower dependence on foreign goods.

In the near term the company said this about the introduction of its first solution:

We plan to debut our first combined solution at IMTS in Chicago the week of September 10, 2018. We are very excited about our enhanced and complete end-to-end portfolio, ongoing innovation, and significant market opportunities, while continue to be keenly focused on execution and operational efficiency to drive long-term growth and profitability.

New printer differentiation

The healthcare unit of 3D Systems is visible and demonstrably able to continue to increase revenue for some time to come. The potential associated with its printers hasn't been able to produce that type of success yet, but it may be getting much closer to doing so. If it's able to execute in this market segment, it's going be a giant growth catalyst going forward.

The company attempted to temper expectations in the printer unit, as mentioned earlier, but I think that's only because of the release of a number of products at different price points which will take time to level off and see where they stand on a revenue basis.

And as I noted earlier, increasing printer sales will inevitably boost the sales of materials as well.

It appears to me that DDD is close to sustainably moving this unit much higher, based upon the quality and capability of the printers it's releasing or soon to release.

One of those that have already shipped is the NextDent 5100 dental printer. The company asserts it is four times faster than anything its competitors have in the market, and in relationship to dentures, reduces the time it needs to make them by a range of 70 percent to 80 percent.

Another recent addition to its printer product line it has also started shipping is its low-cost entry, the FabPro 1000. The industrial desktop 3D printer has received "excellent feedback" from experts and customers, according to management.

Another recently released product was its Figure 4 printer, which the company says “can reduce injection molding cycle times by over 40%, provide 20% plus cost savings, and increase production rates by 30% compared to traditional manufacturing.” Management also said it “provides lower total cost of operations and faster time to part compared to similar systems.”

What's most significant about the new printers concerning the performance of the company is they reportedly had little impact on results in the last quarter because of the timing of their releases.

In the second half the company sees them generating incremental revenue, and in 2019, really generating “significant” revenue in 2019.

Conclusion

It has been several years since a lot of the media-induced hype surrounding 3D printing in general several, and 3D Systems in particular, has settled down, and during that time 3D Systems has struggled to maintain growth.

So even with the solid results in the second quarter, it still has to prove it has now entered into a season of consistent and sustainable growth. It's a certainty that its health division will continue to grow nicely, providing a floor on the stock price and offset some of the volatility associated with the industry.

If the company can meet expected outcomes from its 3D printer unit, and continue to maintain growth in its other segments, it will surprise the market to the upside. My thought is it's very close to doing so, but the sales results from the new printers releases need to confirm it has turned the corner in that market segment, and that demand is sustainable over the next couple of years.

If it is able to do so, I believe past expectations for the company will start to be realized, and its share price will take off.

Last, it has been doing well internationally, with growth in Asia soaring by 38 percent year-over-year.

Assuming the competitive advantage from its new products is accurately analyzed and based in reality, it should be a catalyst for new sales in a number of sectors, including automotive and the military.

After its big surge in response to the positive results of the reporting period, I think the stock may take a breather and possibly remain flat until more results come in to confirm its positive outlook.

If it is, I see the stock having a lot more upside over the next couple of years, even if it remains flat through the remainder of 2018. I see this as a good price point to consider taking a position before the share price starts to climb again.

With that in mind, the valuation of the company where it stands at this time is close to where it should be, assuming it is able to maintain existing performance levels. But with the momentum across its various units, I see it being undervalued based upon management's guidance and the potential of each of its business segments to be able to continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.