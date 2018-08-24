Mountain High Acquires One Lab For Cannabis Extraction Opportunity

Mountain High Acquisition has closed on the acquisition of One Lab for a total of 88 million restricted shares in an all-stock deal.

Mountain High Acquisitions (OTCQB:MYHI) has announced it has acquired One Lab in an all-stock transaction.

One Lab operates as a cannabis extraction equipment provider.

MYHI has acquired One Lab to take advantage of the strong forecasted future demand for cannabis concentrates among end users.

Target Company

Nevada-based One Lab was founded to provide extraction solutions to the legal marijuana industry.

There is no information on existing management, however, as part of the transaction, Matt Walker is joining the Board of Directors of Mountain High and will serve as General Manager of the Washington Facility where One Lab’s equipment is located.

One Lab’s primary offering is a hydrocarbon extractor. It is capable of processing 15 pounds of cannabis per hour and offers a variety of different extractions including shatter, oil, wax, live resin and more.

Included in the transaction is a five-year lease for One Lab’s extraction lab to Workforce Labor Solutions, ‘which provides turnkey labor and extraction services to licenses cannabis producers in Washington State.’

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the legal marijuana market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.6% during the period between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth the legalization of marijuana in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market and was valued at $7.2 billion in 2016. U.S. and Canada are expected to witness the most growth during the forecast period.

According to state data on Washington State’s recreational market, concentrates sales grew from 10.4% of overall marijuana revenues in the third quarter of 2014 to 15.3% in the same three-month period last year, according to state data.

Major competitive vendors that provide cannabis extraction equipment include:

LabX

Eden Labs

Apeks Supercritical

Precision Extraction Solutions

Natural Extraction Systems

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

MYHI disclosed the acquisition price and terms in an 8-K filing as follows:

Effective August 18, 2018 (the “Effective Date”), Mountain High Acquisitions Corp, (“MYHI”), on the one hand, and One Lab Co (“Labco”) and Alchemy Capital, LLC (the “Alchemy”), on the other hand, entered into an Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) pursuant to which Alchemy, the sole shareholder of Labco, agreed to exchange 100% of the capital stock of Labco for 88,000,000 restricted shares of MYHI (the “MYHI Shares”) in accordance with the following schedule: 20,000,000 MYHI shares at Closing and 68,000,000 MYHI Shares after certain equipment currently under order by Labco (the “Equipment”) is delivered to the lessee under a lease agreement between Labco and the lessee (the “Lease”). Additionally, Alchemy agreed to pay monthly lease payments of $25,000 to Labco beginning ten days after the Effective Date and until the Equipment is delivered. The Equipment consists of a state-of-the-art intermodal extraction laboratory engineered and designed specifically for processing cannabis.

So, the total purchase price was 88 million restricted shares of MYHI, which, at $0.06 per share when the deal was announced on August 18, represents total consideration of $5.28 million as of that date.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, Mountain High had $32,115 in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $523,049. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the three months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($91,925).

Mountain High acquired One Lab due to the rising popularity of cannabis concentrates which require specialized extraction processes to retain consistent quality.

As MYHI CEO Alan Smith stated in the deal announcement,

The abundance of cannabis currently being cultivated by licensed growers has created increased demand for access to extraction facilities. We're meeting this growing need in the cannabis space, which stems from an increasing number of consumers interested in cannabis, but who don't want to smoke it. As a result, demand for edibles and other end products is growing—but to make these products, cannabis product makers require a variety of quality cannabis extractions. Thus, providing access to highly efficient, state-of-the-art extraction equipment is part of our strategy to drive revenue and we intend to pursue this niche aggressively in the coming year.

In the past 12 months, MYHI’s stock price has risen sharply only to fall again and rise in the aftermath of the deal announcement, end approximately even with where it started 12 months ago as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Since the deal for One Lab was announced, MYHI stock has risen from 6.8 cents to 9.99 cents as of press time, for a percentage increase of 46.9%.

So, it appears investors like the rationale for the acquisition. The strategic reasons for the deal are strong, especially against the backdrop of forecasted demand growth for cannabis extracts over several years.

However, the deal will dilute existing shareholders to some extent due to the issuance of 88 million shares as total consideration.

Management hasn’t provided any effects on guidance from the acquisition, so investors are flying blind as to whether the deal will be a drag on or accretive to earnings and in what time frame.

So, investors will need to be patient to see the effects from the deal in the next 2 - 4 quarters, or when management provides more visibility into operational results.

