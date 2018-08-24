Resolute Mining Ltd. (RMGGY) CEO John Welborn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:RMGGY) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2018 7:00 PM ET

John Welborn - MD & Chief Executive Officer

Lee-Anne de Bruin - Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Meynert - General Manager of Business Development, Investor Relations

Paul Howard - Hartleys Research

John Welborn

Thanks very much Tara, and good morning, everyone. Very pleased to have released Resolute's annual financial report this morning, and we've also published details of our dividend which has been declared of $0.02 per share. A detailed financial results presentation information around the gold dividend and various other compliance documents, including our Appendix 4E and an Appendix 3B.

The headline number, a net profit after-tax for Resolute of $78 million and a full year dividend, as I mentioned, of $0.02 a share that was of revenue for gold sales of $446 million, and results in the gross profit of $69 million. And as mentioned in my comments in the summary, I'm really proud that we continue to transition the company and go through what is an investment phase in long life, low-cost mines with the ability of our operating team to continue to generate profits and pay dividends to our shareholders, while we're making some really significant investments in some very exciting long life mines. I'll remind interested parties in Resolute, and particularly our shareholders, that our main asset, the Syama Gold Mine in the South of Mali is increasingly being recognized as one of Africa's and the world's great gold mines.

This is a 10 million ounce orebody and we are currently constructing the world's first fully-automated underground mine. It is going to be a spectacular mine and this is going to generate significant production over at least the next 14 years for Resolute shareholders at an estimated life of mine all-in sustaining cost in the region of US$750 per ounce, which is what our ambition is across our portfolio. We have not mined the main ore body at Syama since May of 2015 when we shut down that operation in preparation for the construction of the underground mine. And so, this is a significant moment in Resolute as we published today's annual report, recognizing that in the 3 years that I've been CEO, we actually haven't been mining Syama. It's an aggressive form of maintenance really, as we build a new mine. And the context of our results today and the nature of our profitability and the preparation we're making on a pathway to be a 500,000 ounces a year producer is very much the base on which I would present these annual results.

We have published a presentation, which sets out what we're doing, maintaining profitability during that development. We are on an ambition for Syama to be a 300,000 ounce a year mine or greater. I mentioned that ambition for this all-in sustaining cost of US$746 per ounce. The other key activity during the year was our continuing progress on the Ravenswood Expansion Project. And the significant advancement there was the receipt and achievement of all of the required permits we need to establish that 14-year mine life at Ravenswood. And again, it's an operation which is in transition where the management team are closing out an incredibly successful owner-operated sublevel cave at Mt. Wright and transitioning back to a large-scale, low-grade operation based on the 4 million resource ounces we have at Nolans, Buck Reef West and Sarsfield.

The other key development during the year is the progress we've made in finding a future for the Bibiani asset, and that will continue to be a focus in making a decision on that asset during the course of the current financial year. We've recently published our reserves and resource statement, a global resource for Resolute of 16.5 million ounces of gold. That consists of reserves, which is almost 6 million ounces of gold. It's a very large gold inventory and I continue to point out that the vast majority in all of those reserve ounces steep underneath mills we own, operate and can generate high recoveries from. And we're seeing a revaluation of the company around the valuation of those reserve ounces. And I am pleased to see that in my view, that's consistent with our approach to rewarding our shareholders with dividends, so that our business is to find gold, to mine it successfully and deliver value to our shareholders. There's a lot going on at Resolute.

The presentation sets out the plans we have for Syama and also for Ravenswood with Bibiani. During the course of the year, a significant focus of our investing cash flow activity was to establish a portfolio of potential future Resolute mines, and you see that in the equity investments we've made in companies like Orca, Loncor, Kilo, Manas, Mako, as well as further acquisitions in increasing our ownership, our relative ownership of the ounces we already hold in the ground at the Tabakoroni deposit where we're having an incredibly exciting current exploration program.

With that, Tara, I'll throw back to you and I look forward to some questions. I am joined here in Resolute's head office by our Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Lee-Anne de Bruin; and also by General Manager of Business Development, Investor Relations, Jeremy Meynert, and we look forward for questions on today's annual financial results and a summary or any questions in relation to what Resolute are currently underway.

Paul Howard from Hartleys. Please go ahead.

Paul Howard

Just a question on this $43.3 million fair value movement on unrealized treasury transactions. I suppose, can you just give a bit of color around that? And I suppose that's sort of the number I'm missing to get that NPAT number. So a bit of color around that and how I might be guided on that in the future.

Lee-Anne de Bruin

Hi, Paul, it's Lee-Anne here. Yes, just on that, so obviously, through the IFRS income statement, we are required to mark-to-market our intercompany loan between ourselves and Syama. So about $30 million of that relates to the exchange rate movement between the euro and the Australian dollar. And other is in our view, movements that relates to our ore stockpiles. So obviously, we've got a number of low-grade ore stockpiles that sit at Ravenswood and Syama and we're required to obviously mark-to-market those in terms of the gold price and the forward-looking cost profile. And so with the assumptions we used last year and the assumptions we use this year, we got about a $14 million hit, well, income to the P&L as a result of that. Does that answer your question?

Paul Howard

Yes, good.

John Welborn

So, just a little bit more color around that. From Resolute's perspective, we have really 3 cost currencies. We obviously, 1/3 of our gold is produced in Australia and roughly 1/3 of our cost base is in Australian dollars, including our head office in Perth. And then in our African operations and particularly at Syama, our cost base is roughly split 50-50 between costs that are denominated in euros and costs that are denominated in U.S. dollars, so that's an operating cost split. And then the intercompany loan that Lee-Anne refers to is denominated in CFA which is linked to the euro. And during the course of the FY '18 financial year, we've seen a strengthening euro and that's resulted in changes that come through.

Paul Howard

Yes, that makes sense, I suppose. Yes, I was trying to figure out how my NPAT is a little bit short to what you guys got, and I can see it, it's in there. Thanks for clarifying.

[Operator Instructions]

John Welborn

I'll fill in some time, Tara, by just mentioning a couple of things that I think are also relevant. We have declared dividend as we mentioned at the start of the call and we obviously have the opportunity to promote our somewhat unique partnership with The Perth Mint to refine all of our gold from Ravenswood and they've been a long term partner with Resolute in the 8 million ounces of gold we've produced over the last 25 years. They also hold that bullion that we hold in our metal account. And through their depository account facilities, if shareholders would like to receive their dividend in gold, we'll pay it to them in that form and they can hold it in non-allocated or allocated account or ultimately, they can receive it in physical. And so the ex-dividend date is the 31st of August, which is the end of next week, and we'll be paying that dividend in either cash or gold to our shareholders on the 12th of October. So we look forward to that value creative activity for shareholders.

The other point that I'll mention, I did talk about our pathway to 500,000 ounces. And I mentioned that we are at a very important point for Resolute. We do look forward to a very exciting year. We're on track to start sublevel caving in December of this year. We're currently mining development ore in that underground mine as well as this month, starting at some long-haul stoping activity. The longitudinal sublevel cave starts in December and June of course, of the current financial year. We ramp that mine up to its nameplate capacity of 200,000 tonnes a month or 2.4 million tonnes per annum, which is the current capacity of our sulfide processing plant.

And while we've published the pathway to 500,000 ounces over the next several years, the key focus of the company is that world-class automated mine we're building at Syama. And the result of the success of what I've just described is that our guidance for this financial year is, again, set at 300,000 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of AUD1,280. But if you look forward to the next financial year, we will do the same thing, we'll operate Syama and Ravenswood and produce 400,000 ounces a year. And that's going to be a big step up. It will generate significantly more revenue and therefore, higher dividends for shareholders, and we will be generating more cash flow, and we look forward to a very exciting 18 to 24 months for Resolute.

In addition to that operating activity, we are very focused on the strategy of spreading our wings. We're building a capacity across our company to run low-cost, long-life gold mines, and we're actively looking for partners, exploration opportunities and development opportunities. Resolute has been an incredibly successful mine builder in Africa and in Australia, and we see success in our current operations as building a very strong platform for growth. And if there are no more questions, Tara, I'll let everyone get on with their day, and I look forward to any other questions. Place them through directly through our contact line to Jeremy or myself, and we look forward to continuing to update you on the progress with Resolute Mining.

Thank you so much. Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the conference for today. Thank you so much for your attendance. You may now disconnect.