SPY: The Beginning Of The End?

Earnings performances in key holdings do not support this bearish stance, however, and I expect to see new highs in SPY before the end of this year.

In my previous article on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY), I outlined many of the foundational economic reasons which support my bullish stance on the ETF. The ripple effect of the Trump tax cuts continues to pay dividends (literally), and this created a favorable macro environment for companies to produce strong earnings results during the most recent reporting period. Here, I will highlight examples of these trends in action in order to calm concerns that the latest rallies to all-time highs in SPY might be 'the beginning of the end.' Widespread strength in corporate earnings suggests that we are far from the final stages of this bullish market cycle. The best way to show this is to look at recent performances in some of the largest holdings in SPY, and I maintain my long position in the ETF.

(Source)

With the latest rallies higher in SPY, it would seem that investors are suddenly interested in technical analysis techniques as a means to identify the dominant trend activity in the market. We will not get into this deeply here, but it can be noted that SPY recently overcame the highs from January 26th at 286.63. Markets are still trading in close proximity to this area, and this has lent itself to many articles in the financial news calling for a possible "double top" in share valuations. In my view, this suggestion is entirely premature because it fails to note the measured, stable gains which differentiate the current rally from what was seen toward the beginning of this year:

Source: Bloomberg

More specifically, investors should ignore the noise and focus on the actual earnings results that have been posted by SPY's core holdings.

Source: ETFDB.com

By a wide measure, the largest SPY holding is Apple Inc. (AAPL), which makes up 4.34% of the fund. During the third quarter, Apple showed earnings and revenue figures which beat analyst expectations. For the period, Apple's EPS figure surged by 40% on an annualized basis, continuing on a bullish trend that has been in place since the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Market Realist

Revenues were higher by an impressive 17%, driven by a sizable increase in the average sale price (ASP) of its iPhone products (to $724). For the quarter, Apple shipped 41.3 million iPhones (which was largely unchanged from the same quarter last year). But the company is showing its ability to diversify toward wearable products, which includes items like AirPods, Beats headphones, and the Apple Watch. The wearables segment showed growth of 60% for the period, indicating healthy consumer demand for high-end technology products. Recent earnings beats from companies like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) support this consumer outlook as it suggests consumers are able to pay for a wide range of product offerings. WMT and TGT make up a combined 0.72% of the SPY valuation.

Source: GuruFocus

Going forward, broad semiconductor trends could boost the earnings numbers into next year, according to Apple's CFO. If the price of memory chips does decline, Apple will be able to expand on its already-impressive margins. These are beneficial trends that are not exclusive to Apple and will likely be supportive for several other stocks included in SPY's tech allocation. Currently, Apple is trading at 15.89x forward earnings, which places AAPL stock in a very comfortable position in terms of its sector distribution.

Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is the next largest holding in SPY (at 3.38%). For the fourth quarter of 2018, the company posted elevated earnings numbers at $1.13 per share (which passed the consensus forecasts by 5 cents). Revenues came in at $30.09 billion (against expectations of $29.21 billion), which was a gain of 17%. Shares rallied on Microsoft's improved revenue guidance, which was revised higher to a $27.35-28.05 billion range. The report showed disciplined operational expenditure performances, consistent capital returns, and strength in Microsoft's gross margins.

Source: CNBC

But what might have been most impressive in the company's quarterly results is the fact that strong growth was posted in a majority of Microsoft's newer segments. Commercial Cloud product offerings (i.e. commercial Office 365 productivity software, Dynamics 365 business software, and the Azure public cloud) generated gains of 53% (or $6.9 billion) for the period. Microsoft is having little difficulty expanding on its traditional hardware/software businesses as innovation in artificial intelligence and IoT remains supportive. Recent acquisitions of GitHub and LinkedIn already look promising, as revenues from LinkedIn revenues increased by 37% in Q4. Additionally, Microsoft could widen Azure's reach through the GitHub coding platform and attract broader consumer demographics in coming quarters.

Source: Author

SPY's third largest holding is Amazon (AMZN), which makes up 3.15% of the valuation. Given the diversity of Amazon's product offerings, assessments here give investors a broader sense of consumer spending activity as it relates to the strength that is seen in the broader economy. The stock itself is one of the strongest momentum stories in the market, with valuations recently surging above $1,900 per share.

Amazon's Q2 earnings results came in far above expectations, and this should serve as a comforting factor for anyone with long positions in SPY. For the period, per-share earnings posted at $5.07, which more than doubled the $2.50 per share that was visible in the Thomson Reuters survey. Revenues from Amazon's web services business, AWS, were also better than expectations (at $6.1 billion). Relative to 2017, Amazon's record net income performance was nothing short of incredible. With a net income figure of $2.5 billion, Amazon's performance was actually 12x the figure posted in Q2 2017. This is also the third straight quarter Amazon has generated profits greater than $1 billion.

SPY Key Figures: SPDRS.com

As we head into the final parts of this year, these numbers should calm the fears of anyone is worried about the strength of consumer spending throughout the broader economy. These trends have already become apparent in corporate earnings figures, as corporate profits grew at the quickest rate in almost eight years in the first half of 2018. Profit growth is on pace to hit 24.6%, and roughly 80% of the companies reporting thus far have beaten analyst forecasts, according to the Thomson Reuters surveys for the second quarter. This is impressive because it follows the 27% growth rate that was seen during the first quarter.

So, while it could be argued that it is still premature to suggest the U.S. will be completely shielded from the effects of a trade war, the stock market rally we see now has been built on a foundation of strong earnings results that is likely to continue into next quarter. Stock buybacks will drive growth in earnings per share (as shares continue to be taken out of circulation), and SPY will be one of the primary beneficiaries of this market optimism. In the first quarter, we saw a record $189 billion in share repurchases, and this pace did not slow by much in the second quarter. This should put to bed any arguments that a "double top" is in place for SPY or that this is the beginning of the end for share valuations. I remain long SPY and expect to see new highs before the end of this year.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting, please click the "Like" button at the top of the page (even if it disagrees with your position).

Now it's time to make your voice heard! Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process. Comments are highly encouraged! We look forward to reading your viewpoints on SPY!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.