Synchronoss: Limited Upside Left In This Troubled Name

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) reported their quarterly earnings a few weeks ago, which showed significant downtrends, as many investors expected. Revenue decreased 36% y/y with non-GAAP gross profit down 47%. Though their industry continues to remain under pressure, their stock has been up over 40% since earnings. Cash burn remains high and struggles with their balance sheet continue.

Management noted they expect to generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow in the second half of the year, despite having ~($6) million EBITDA through the first two quarters. This company remains a comeback story in my books, needing to show several quarters of positive trends and profitability before investors should become comfortable with this name. Industry pressures remain high and company profitability remains low.

The recent surge in their stock is a bit overdone as the company still has a lot to prove to investors. Their balance sheet remains levered with convertible notes and the company recently issued preferred stock in order to generate short-term liquidity. For now, I believe the stock should be trading at a much lower valuation to take into account liquidity risks and downward industry pressures.

Q2 Earnings and Updates

SNCR assists telephone companies synch up their customer service efforts. Essentially, they provide hosted software and services that communications service providers use to manage tasks such as phone service activation, account changes, and customer transactions (includes credit card billing, inventory management, etc). Some of their more notable communication customers include AT&T (T), Time Warner Cable, Verizon (VZ), and Vodafone (VOD).

The communications industry has been on a global decline over the past few years as the way enterprises and individuals communicate are rapidly changing. This is placing a lot of pressure on legacy communication companies, such as AT&T and Verizon, to adapt the way they provide communication services. The industry decline has brought along reducing capital expenditures, which have ultimately hurt companies like SNCR.

Q2 revenue declined 36% y/y to $77 million. Non-GAAP gross profit declined 47% to $39 million, which represented a gross margin of ~50% compared to ~61% last year. Though the industry is under a lot of pressure, SNCR continues to show a lack of growth. Adjusted EBITDA was flat for the quarter and ($6) million for the first half of the year. Management remains confident that they can generate positive EBITDA and free cash flow for the remainder of the year. Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.48) compared to $0.24 last year, a significant difference.

Looking at the balance sheet, total cash/marketable securities of $237 million falls just shy of the $238 million of debt ($228 million of this is convertible debt). Cash flow from operations for the first half of the year was ($71) million with total net loss of ($79) million. The reason SNCR's cash balance remains relatively stable since the beginning of the year is due to the issuance of preferred stock.

In February, SNCR closed a newly created preferred stock sale to Siris Capital. This deal created 185,000 shares of convertible perpetual preferred stock in exchange for $97.7 million in cash and the transfer to SNCR of just under 6 million shares of common stock (around 12.5% of outstanding stock at the time). Each share of convertible stock converts into 55.55 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $18 per share and holds an annual dividend rate of 14.5%.

The risk of these preferred shares eventually converting into common stock would be very dilute to common stockholders and the hefty 14.5% dividend rate will continue to eat up any cash SNCR is able to generate. Between the convertible notes and preferred convertible shares, SNCR's share count could be significantly impacted. And with free cash flow of ~($83) million for the first half of the year, the company may become under pressure for a capital raise. Cash balance of $237 does not seem so strong given the current YTD free cash flow trends. An additional capital raise may become an ugly reality for the company.

Valuation

Below are two different valuation scenarios I see as possible. I looked at NeuStar's private market valuation and applied similar TTM revenue multiples as well as a more realistic discounted revenue multiple. I also looked at a few publicly traded peers.

In mid-2017, NeuStar, a competitor to SNCR, was taken private for a purchase price of $2.9 billion, which was ~21% premium from stock price at the time. NeuStar's revenue was $1.2 billion in 2016, growing 15% from 2015. At $1.2 billion in revenue, the purchase price was ~2.4x TTM revenue. In theory, if we assume the maximum TTM revenue multiple assigned to SNCR was 2.5x, this would give SNCR an enterprise value of ~$900 million based on TTM revenue of ~$360 million. Excluding the 21% premium NeuStar was given, SNCR's theoretical maximum enterprise value would be closer to $711 million. With only $1 million of net debt, $169 million of preferred equity, and $13 million of minority interest at the end of Q2, this implies a maximum market cap of $529 million or $13 per share.

This would be the absolute best case scenario for the company, however, SNCR currently operates in a more challenging industry environment compared to a few years ago. If we assume only a 2x multiple, going through the same exercise above would result in a maximum share price of $10. A more realistic 1.5x TTM revenue multiple would result in a target price of $6, very similar to Thursday's closing price of $5.72. In a worst case scenario, I could see SNCR's purchase price TTM revenue multiple be only 1.0x, which using my above analysis would result in ~$3 per share or ~52% downside.

I also looked at a small peer group consisting of Amdocs (DOX) and CSG Systems (CSGS). Both of these companies operate in similar industries and end markets. SNCR, DOX, and CSGS all face similar industry headwinds and may struggle to generate solid revenue growth and sustainable free cash flows.

Since January, SNCR has traded at significantly elevated EBITDA multiple levels. In late May through early July, SNCR began trading closer to valuation levels of DOX and CSGS, however, the recent 40% run on the stock leaves a significant gap in valuation levels.

Though SNCR's EBITDA multiple is elevated because of their lack of EBITDA ($0 million in EBITDA in the first half of the year), over time their valuation should come back closer in line to both DOX and CSGS. For example, if we assume SNCR's valuation dips back down to 20x forward EBITDA, this would reduce the multiple by ~40%, reflecting a stock price of ~$3.50.

Management remains optimistic about the growth and profitability of this company, however, recent valuation levels and a troubling balance sheet forecast a different story. Investors should be cautious building a position in this name with the only real upside remaining would come from a buyout.

