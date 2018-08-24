Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: Storage Balances Set To Loosen Into September

We remain long DGAZ and believe October contracts could have downside to $2.85/MMBtu or lower.

Natural gas storage deficit to the five-year average should start to narrow going forward. September injections are projected to be higher than the five-year average right now.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA reported a storage build of 48 Bcf for the week ending August 17. This compares to the +55 Bcf we projected and consensus average of +48 Bcf. The +33 Bcf was 23 Bcf lower than the five-year average of +56 Bcf, and 20 Bcf lower than last year's.

Source: EIA

Next Week's Estimate

For the week ending August 24, we have a forecast of +65 Bcf.

EOS has now been reduced from 3.4 Tcf last week to 3.39 Tcf today.

Storage Balances Set To Loosen Into September

After reaching a deficit of 599 Bcf to the five-year average, natural gas storage balances to the five-year average is expected to start shrinking. We are now mostly passed the peak power burn demand season, so weather-related demand drivers will make less of an impact in the shoulder season.

Our current storage forecast suggests the deficit to remain in place until the end of August, and then we are seeing injections coming in higher than the five-year average for the first two weeks of September.

And as this relates to our natural gas trading position, we remain long DGAZ.

Our thinking is similar to what we laid out last week:

Traders we survey remain short natural gas.

Lower 48 production continues to come in higher than we previously forecasted.

ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook for September is mixed.

For the natural gas bulls, the only way for natural gas prices to break the top of the price band or $3/MMBtu was for September to show much warmer than normal weather. If CDDs are only trending slightly higher than the 10-year average, and with Lower 48 production rising, we see the downward pressure on prices going forward.

Over the last week, Lower 48 production has averaged ~82.6 Bcf/d:

This was the forecast we used to project out a "bearish" scenario for September, and with production already at this level, we see more downside for October contracts.

HFI Research Natural Gas

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.