Federal Reserve Watch: Jackson Hole Starts Off The New Year

Occasionally, one can get a hint of what actions the Fed might take, but more importantly the conference gives us some insight into what some pretty smart people are thinking.

This meeting is a good time to hear what is on the minds of Fed officials and other experts with respect to the economy and to monetary policy.

The year for the Federal Reserve, in many respects, seems to begin with the Fed's annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Well, Federal Reserve officials begin their meeting with the world as the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming conference gets under way.

The Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System always gives one of the first speeches of the get-together, and, over the past nine or ten years, analysts have been bending over backwards to interpret his/her words in order to get a sense of the future.

This year is no exception.

And, like a lot of other things these days, the speech of Chairman Jerome Powell will be the first time he has given “the” Jackson Hole speech.

Mr. Powell is now in his seventh month as the Chairman and his time at the helm of the Fed has been relatively calm. He has been able to pursue the path set out by Janet Yellen in terms of raising the policy rate of interest without any real market disturbance.

The policy rate was raised in March and June of this year. On Wednesday, along with the release of the minutes from the last meeting of the Open Market Committee, we got a re-confirmation that the Fed was still on its path to raise the policy rate two more times this year, in September and in December.

Furthermore, the Fed’s intention to continue to oversee the reduction in it’s balance sheet was also re-confirmed.

From the end of September 2017 through the end of the last banking week, which ended on August 22, 2018, the Federal Reserve has seen its securities portfolio fall by $221.5 billion. At the beginning of this exercise, the Fed’s plan was for there to be a $260.0 billion reduction in the securities portfolio by the end of August. So, it looks as if the Fed will be pretty close to where they hoped to be at this time of the year.

Even with everything else going on in the world, the first six months… and a little more… of Mr. Powell’s tenure have been very quiet and the Fed has pretty well lived up to the forward guidance it had provided the market.

The Jackson Hole meeting gives the chance for Federal Reserve leaders to give the world their view of just what is going on in the world, what they see to be the major problems, and what kind of general program the Federal Reserve will follow, given the vision they are projecting.

Overall, the Fed's outlook for the future seems to be pretty benign. Projections for real GDP for 2018, 2019, and 2020, are for annual rates of growth of 2.8 percent, 2.4 percent, and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Inflation for the same time period come out to be 1.9 percent, 2.0 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Unemployment is to remain around 3.5 percent throughout much of this time.

How much better can the forecast be?

Well, we shall see what the different speakers think is important and what kinds of things should be done to make the economy better.

The general picture one gets from this framework is that the problems facing the Fed are basically longer-term ones and they are not necessarily problems that the Federal Reserve can do anything about.

The annual compound rate of growth for the nine years of the current economic recovery is 2.2 percent. This has been a very modest performance, and the growth of labor productivity has been only modestly positive. As a consequence real wages have been relatively stagnant.

But, the unemployment rate is below what most economists now claim to be full employment. People looking for jobs…are getting jobs. But, real wages are not going up.

The labor force participation rate still is hanging around 63.0 percent, a level that many people feel to be too high. Yet, the Federal Reserve can do very little about this.

Then there is the very sticky problem dealing with the changes that are taking place within the economy, the growth and spread of information and the increasing use of AI and robots. There is little or nothing that the Federal Reserve can do in this area.

Federal Reserve officials have also expressed some concern over the growing federal debt and the movement to further stimulate the economy through tax cuts and tax reform programs. Then there is the concern about tariff battles and wars and what this might do to international trade.

There are lots of worries out there, but these worries all seem to relate to longer-term issues, issues that cannot be resolved by the central bank.

Consequently, this should be an interesting conference. But, my guess is that there will be a lot of speculation and very little constructive suggestions about what monetary policy will be like over the next two- to three-year period. And, this is probably something that the Fed officials will say.

The argument is: we (the Fed officials) have a plan. We will continue to raise the policy rate of interest two more times this year and three more times in 2019.

We (the Fed officials) will continue to oversee the decline in the Fed’s portfolio of securities. Fed officials are expecting that beginning in October 2018, the securities portfolio will decline by $50 billion a month. They are intent in staying on plan.

But, Fed officials remind us, the Fed is data-driven. This nice plan could all stop tomorrow… if the data justify such an action.

So, the conference should be interesting, but don’t expect a lot of explicit pictures to be drawn by the speakers. Still, it should be interesting to see what the speakers have to say.

