Profit-Taking And Skepticism Overshadow Ross's Strong Results

I find it hard to make a convincing bearish argument against a company that has been performing as well as Ross has as of late.

Comps came in well ahead of guidance, and gross margin softness did not look concerning, given the timing issues.

Judging by the underwhelming pre-trading reaction (down 4%), it looked like Ross Stores (ROST) would be faced with yet another day of stock price weakness that followed a robust earnings report. This is precisely what had happened in 4Q17 and 1Q18. Even though shares have escaped the grasp of early-morning bears, it doesn't look like investors have been giving the discount retailer much credit for a solid set of financial results.

Credit: Wiki

Revenues of $3.74 billion came in 9% ahead of year-ago levels, driven by comps of 5% that left management's original 1-2% guidance in the dust. An impressive 6% YOY increase in store count, keeping up with the pace of 1Q18's footprint expansion, helped to produce the remaining 4% top-line growth that was not driven by same-store sales. Such results reinforce the impressive, robust trends in discount retailing, which at first may seem counter-intuitive, given the strength of the global economy and discretionary consumer spending.

Gross margin of 28.7% fell short of last year's number by a sizable 80 bps. In the retail world, quite a bit of emphasis tends to be placed on profitability, considering the usual tight margins and the pricing pressures caused by the competitive environment. A closer look into the number, however, reveals that merchandise margin was in fact higher YOY by 15 bps. Meanwhile, most of the profitability headwinds seem to have been driven by "an 85 basis point increase in distribution expenses from the unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs", which concerns me less.

Earnings per share of $1.04 came in a solid three cents ahead of consensus, which in turn had already been set two cents above the high end of management's conservative guidance. Conservatism is also what is likely behind the full-year outlook that calls for EPS of only $4.05 at the mid-point of the range (vs. consensus $4.09), supported by very modest guided comps of 1% to 2% in the second half of the year.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

Ross seems to have a lot going its way: from strong demand for discounted apparel driving mid-single digit comps to resilient margins despite wage pressures; and from modest but welcome (and fast growing) dividend payments and a robust share repurchase program to a cash-rich balance sheet (net cash of $990 million vs. $755 million last year, representing nearly one-third of book equity).

ROST PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E Fwd PEG FCF Yield Ross - ROST 22.9x 1.8x 3.5% TJX Co. (TJX) 21.8x 2.1x 3.5% Burlington (BURL) 27.7x 0.9x 3.1%

For these reasons at least, ROST seems to be a name worthy of further due diligence. Investing in it might make even more sense following management's trademark cautious post-earnings commentary that tends to knock the stock down temporarily, before share price catches up with the fundamentals.

Playing against ROST are valuations that have been expanding at a brisk pace. When I first looked at this stock, back in March, a forward P/E of 18.4x and PEG of 1.3x seemed more digestible than today's 22.9x and 1.8x, respectively. Still, I find it hard to make a convincing counter-argument to a bullish case on a company that has been performing as well as Ross has as of late.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article, follow me by clicking the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. And to dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.