Precious Metals - The War Goes On

In the previous article of this series, we discussed how de-trending the long-term silver chart can help in identifying cycles as price gets separated from the underlying trend. Furthermore, we saw that many times cycles can bottom at different times to price which could mean we have already seen an intermediate bottom in silver although this is not showing up in price momentum at present.

In saying this, the present intermediate cycle in silver has been really difficult in trying to time a bottom. Present sentiment in the white metal has many traders believing that a bear market has begun. However, when we get overextended moves, it is best to go back to basics by studying the direction of the current trend. Since we mainly trade intermediate cycles in silver (firm weekly bottoms), we go to the next longer dominant time to ascertain the direction of silver's trend. This would be silver's yearly cycle and also its 7-year cycle if needs be.

If we look at the chart below, we can see that silver (since printing its 7-year cycle low in December of 2015) had been printing higher yearly cycle lows. That was until this most recent steep decline that is which has been putting a lot of traders on tender hooks as to the directions of silver's long-term trend.

When we see a worrying trend like this over a yearly time-frame, we go to the gold chart for confirmation. Why? Because gold leads the precious metals sector. In fact, it can be a regular occurrence to see the likes of the mining complex and silver make lower lows in an up-trending market. We seem to have the same situation playing out here with the precious metals sector as we see below on the chart.

However, the last clear intermediate cycle low which took place in 2017 was the Summer cycle which bottomed in July at above the 1200 mark. This means we are going to get a lower intermediate low this year. Does this mean the underlying trend is down? Well, from an intermediate cycle standpoint - yes. However, to ascertain the direction of the trend, we must look at how the next longer dominant time frame is trading. Long-term investors are undoubtedly using Gold's December 2015 lows as heavy support. However, those lows took place at around the $1,050 level which is $140 an ounce from where gold is trading at present.

Therefore, to ascertain trend, we can setup a Keltner channel on a monthly setting to see if we are currently trading outside the envelope which could mean a trend change is in play. Keltner channels are useful in that they can be used to predict trend reversals when price trades outside the envelope.

We still have not pierced through the monthly Keltner channel lower support. The channel is still trending upwards, although a breach would occur at the $1,142 level. As we can see clearly from the chart above in 2013, once the channel got breached to the downside, it resulted in gold making lower lows until we finally bottomed in December 2015. Therefore, stops should definitely be honored around the $1,140 spot.

As I write gold is trading around the $1,190 mark. It really needs to clear 2 hurdles on the daily chart before we confirm a sustained uptrend in the precious metals complex. The first is a penetration of the 10-day moving average. Why? Well, a convincing up-move through this resistance level usually means a daily cycle low is playing out. Gold has already wrestled with this resistance this week but still needs to break through the $1,196 level with authority to keep long hopes alive.

Once this is done, to confirm at least a daily cycle low, gold would have to break through its downtrend trend-line which currently comes in at around the $1,210 level on the gold chart.

The next week or so should tell a lot. Have patience. All things are difficult before they become easy.

