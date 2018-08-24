Alibaba: Too Big To Miss

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) is one the most unrealistic investments of our time. Alibaba is diversified, well run, with astonishing growth rates and trading cheaply. Pure irrationality. In spite of finishing the year with strong underlying momentum, its shares still trades cheaper than they were priced 12-months ago.

Q4 2018 Results

Alibaba's results show that it finished the year in top shape. Alibaba's top line smashed through 61% YoY growth to RMB81.0 billion, and slightly better in dollars, up 64% to $12.2 billion from $7.4 billion in the same period a year ago. In fact, its YoY revenue growth not only shows no signs of slowing down but actually picked up further momentum. Having said that, Alibaba's bottom line was affected by a one-time stock-based compensation payout related to Ant Financial. Excluding this share-based compensation expense, EPS would have increased by 33% YoY. Nevertheless, weak hands would use this one-off elevated expense as an excuse to sell out of their position in Alibaba.

One noteworthy highlight of this earnings call was the insight that Alibaba's annual active consumers, continues to grow. The company ended Q4 with 576 million active consumers. To give a vague sense of these numbers, we can think back to Apple's Services subscribers, which recently crossed into the 300 million number. Bears could counter this as irrelevant to Alibaba's figures, given that Apple's subscribers are on a recurring monthly plan, whereas Alibaba's consumers come from one-time purchases. This argument would be a fair assessment on the face of it. However, as co-founder Tsai described, across Alibaba's platforms the average active consumer places 90 orders per year, which I believe could be classed as a recurring custom.

Movin on, perhaps, the most surprising takeaway from this quarter is management's continuous and relentless focus on not only gaining market share but in solidifying the business' position or growing the 'moat' around its business, in a very similar vein to Amazon (AMZN). In any case, for now, the market remains irrationally unimpressed.

Trade Wars

As one would expect, Alibaba's management used the earnings call as an opportunity to allay investors' fears over tariffs on Chinese exports by discussing how the effect of the tariffs would not be disruptive to the company. They argued that if Alibaba's consumers were to find U.S. goods to be prohibitively expensive, consumers would seek goods from elsewhere, which is fine. 'the world is a big place', according to Vice Chairman Tsai.

Moreover, management highlighted that the Chinese economy remains very strong and resilient and that domestic consumption remains high, supported by the nation's real wage growth.

In other words, this is already more than accounted for in its share price - many times over.

Valuation

Right off the bat, we can see above that Alibaba's P/Cash Flow is presently cheaper than it has been in the past. Secondly, whereas Amazon's high-level cash flow trades at a 70% premium to Alibaba's, this does not even account for the fact that Alibaba is a very asset-light business, whereas Amazon has to redeploy the vast majority of its cash flow back into its business for reinvestments and leasing cost.

Next, although Alibaba's Cloud Computing is smaller than Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, or even, for that matter Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform, it now delivered a punchy $710 million in revenue in the quarter, nearly doubling YoY - which is remarkable. For context, while Amazon's AWS is significantly bigger and generated $6.1 billion in its latest quarter (Q2 2018), AWS' growth was only 49%.

Compared to Alphabet, Alibaba is a touch more expensive. Although, we should bear in mind that Alibaba's revenues are significantly more diversified and growing materially faster than Alphabet.

In Summary, whichever way we analyze and compare Alibaba to its peers, Alibaba is not only growing faster and more diversified (than some) but also, trading fundamentally cheaper.

Takeaway

One thing is certain. Alibaba is here to stay. While its bottom line was not as strong as some may have wished, management remains aggressive and highly entrepreneurial. It is truly consistent in its mission to gain consumer wallet share by increasing the stickiness of its ecosystem. At the same time, its shares remain very much out of favor and undervalued.

