Banging The Drum For Beazer Homes

We take a deeper look at recent events at Beazer and why shares look cheap going forward in the paragraphs below.

The shares go for just over five times projected FY2019 and significantly below where insiders picked up shares in February.

Today, we look at Beazer Homes USA whose stock is down some 40% so far in 2018.

2018 has been a challenging year for home building stocks. Rising mortgage rates through the first half of the year, rising lumber costs earlier in the year, and housing affordability issues have been headwinds to the sector. Housing starts just came in at their lowest levels in nine months.

However, these headwinds seem temporary to me. Mortgage rates have stabilized in recent months as the 10-Year treasury yield remains stubbornly below the three percent level. Lumber prices have also started to crumble as well, improving margins for home builders. In addition, one of the biggest issues in the housing market is the lack of inventory. This is a key reason that home prices keep increasing at a steady rate even as housing starts and permits ebb and flow on a monthly basis.

Toll Brothers (TOL) recently reported blowout quarterly results that triggered a 13% one-day rally in the stock. This might be a great data point that shows sentiment on the sector is overly bearish.

Today, we are going to look at one of the cheapest home building stocks in the market, Beazer Homes USA (BZH). As can be seen above, the stock has had a challenging 2018 to date. However, current trading levels look like an excellent entry point for longer term investors.

Company Overview:

Beazer Homes is a small homebuilder that was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in the Atlanta region. It currently builds and sells homes in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The stock trades for just less than $13.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $425 million.

Recent Events:

The company has reported some positive events that have not been properly reflected in the shares of Beazer as of yet.

In July, Beazer Home acquired privately held Venture Homes for $65 million. Venture had an approximate $70 million annual run rate in revenues, so purchase was for less than one times sales. The acquisition included 51 homes in backlog, more than 1,000 lots in 9 active communities and 18 future communities. The company stated at the time the purchase was accretive and believes it will achieve $2.50 a share in earnings in FY2019.

Later that month, the company reported quarterly earnings of 41 cents a share, two cents a share above the consensus. Revenue was up ~7% year over year to just over $510 million; right in line with expectations. Homebuilding revenue was just over $440 million of that total, up 4.6% from the same period a year ago. As can be seen in the chart below, the quarter delivered some solid metrics.

Source: Company's Earnings Presentation

Earlier this week, Beazer announced that it plans to retire $96 million of 5.75% of senior notes with cash on hand. This is part of the company's plan to reduce debt by $250 million and leaves it with no debt obligations due until 2022.

Source: Company's Earnings Presentation

Valuation And Verdict:

After earning just less than $1.40 a share in FY2017, Beazer should earn approximately $1.75 a share in FY2018, and the company has stated $2.50 a share in profits is their bogey in FY2019. This means BZH is going for less than 7.5 times earning this fiscal year and just over five times next year's projected earnings. The stock also sells for approximately 20% of sales compared near one times revenues at Toll Brothers or Lennar (NYSE:LEN).

Finally, the stock is trading lower than the ~$15.00 to ~$16.00, a range that two insiders picked up just over $500,000 in new shares in February of this year. All told, Beazer seems to be very cheap indeed.

