RPM International - Improved Business PracticesAdds Value

h3The Stock/h3pRPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services across three segments. RPMrsquo;s industrial products include roofing systems, sealants, corrosion control coatings, flooring coatings and other construction chemicals. Industrial companies include Stonhard, Tremco, illbruck, Carboline, Flowcrete, Euclid Chemical and RPM Belgium Vandex./ppDue to several operational improvements in RPM's business, including the replacement of several managers, RPM's stock has recently broken out of its multi-year trading range, rising by over 33% since April 2017. This newfound bullish momentum has not shown signs of abating soon, as the short-term resistance at $72 was broken through last week, providing investors with an opportunity to enter positions on a strong breakout:/ppimg src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/49146932-15350024559985898.png" //pp(Source: a href="http://www.google.com/finance"Google Finance/a)/ppRPM's improved business practice has occurred due to the recently announced agreement with Elliott Management to create new initiatives to improve operating and financial performance and enhance shareholder value. This has resulted in the new Operating Improvement Committee. The OICrsquo;s review will center around setting and achieving new company margin targets based on top-performing industry standards and the optimization of RPMrsquo;s balance sheet. This includes streamlining working capital and implementing new capital allocation guidelines and capital return plans/pblockquotepJeff Rosenbaum (Elliot Management)- quot;We are confident that this lsquo;no stone unturnedrsquo; review will emlead to several hundred basis points of margin improvement/em, capital returned to shareholders, and superior overall results for the Company.rdquo; (Source:a href="https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005372/en/RPM-Announces-Agreement-Elliott-Management-New-Initiatives" BusinessWire/a)/p/blockquotepThis has already begun yielding results, with a 150 basis points improvement in SGamp;A margins achieved in fiscal 2018. The expense reduction and plant consolidation activities management (announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018) will generate $25 million of savings on an annualized basis, and $23 million of which will be realized in fiscal 2019. Additional cost reduction and production optimization activities in over the first half of fiscal 2019 will result in a similar magnitude of annualized savings once they are completed. Two consumer product manufacturing facilities were also closed, eliminating approximately 150 positions. In the industrial segment, RPM also closed spana nonprofitable business in China and a polymer flooring facility in North America, which will now be serviced from another location./pblockquotepAfter these activities, I believe we will have completed three innings of a nine-inning process that will play out over the next 2.5 years, which will include additional SGamp;A efficiencies, further production optimization and a related organizational realignment that is already in process....Elliott Management, contacted us because they believe that RPM stock was undervalued, particularly in relationship to opportunities to improve our operating performance and margin profile.(Source: a href="https://seekingalpha.com/article/4188455-rpm-international-inc-rpm-ceo-frank-sullivan-q4-2018-results-earnings-call-transcript?part=single"RPM International Inc. Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript/a)/p/blockquoteh3Quarterly Performance/h3pDuring 4Q18, RPM incurred restructuring and other charges totaling $24.6 million due to efficiency initiatives, which will position RPM for long-term growth. Inventory-related charges of $37.7 million were incurred mainly from the consumer segment due to 'a strategic shift in direction' (product lines being altered). Winter-like conditions, which have persisted for several months resulted in subdued results, and increases in raw material costs (chiefly in silicones and epoxies) have added to the difficulties facing RPM in the short term. Despite these difficulties, strong growth was still achieved in the majority of business segments. Sales in RPM's industrial segment increased 10.8%, driven mostly by organic growth of 6.2%, with acquisitions contributing 1.7%. Industrial sales continue to be driven by solid results in most of RPM's international markets, with sales in Europe up by 8%. Growth in the energy sector is a trend management expects to continue in fiscal '19 despite the slowdown in orders from Brazil due to its severe financial downturn. In total, EBIT up 8.1% on an as-adjusted basis over the quarter./ppemImportantly, this year saw the final liability payment for historical asbestos cases. /emOver the last 15 years, RPM has paid out almost $1.4 billion, $800 million of which was paid in the last 3.5 years. With this liability concluded, RPM's capital allocation has been significantly freed up, allowing management to accelerate growth through further acquisitions or return capital directly to shareholders./ph3Strong Momentum/h3pDue to RPM's recent strong upwards moves, many investors are likely hesitant to enter a position, fearing the stock is now overvalued:/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349927983823392_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349927983823392.png" //a/ppHowever, I believe that the improvements in management and increase in FCF due to the winding-down of asbestos related liabilities warrant further upwards strength over the next several quarters. Further acquisitions, an increased dividend distribution and share buybacks are all possible announcements next quarter due to the increased cash flow enabled by the reduction in asbestos liability payments./ph3Capital Management/Dividend Distribution/h3pRPM's management has consistently raised its dividend distribution, with 2018's payments increasing 6.7% y/y. As such, the fall in RPM's yield is simply due to share price appreciation over the past 12 months: /ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349867484861636_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349867484861636.png" //a/ptabletrtha href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=ex_dividend_dateamp;q=rpm"spanEx-Div. Date/span/a/ththa href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=payout_amountamp;q=rpm"spanAmount/span/a/ththType/ththa href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=yieldamp;q=rpm"spanYield/span/a/ththa href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=changeamp;q=rpm"spanChange/span/a/ththa href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=declared_dateamp;q=rpm"spanDecl. Date/span/a/ththa href="https://www.streetinsider.com/dividend_history.php?sort=payable_dateamp;q=rpm"spanPay. Date/span/a/th/trtrtd7/16/2018/tdtd$0.32/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.1%/tdtdN/A/tdtd7/5/2018/tdtd7/31/2018/td/trtrtd4/16/2018/tdtd$0.32/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.6%/tdtdN/A/tdtd4/4/2018/tdtd4/30/2018/td/trtrtd1/16/2018/tdtd$0.32/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.4%/tdtdN/A/tdtd1/3/2018/tdtd1/31/2018/td/trtrtd10/13/2017/tdtd$0.32/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.5%/tdtdstrong+6.7%/strong/tdtd10/5/2017/tdtd10/31/2017/td/trtrtd7/13/2017/tdtd$0.30/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.2%/tdtdN/A/tdtd7/5/2017/tdtd7/31/2017/td/trtrtd4/11/2017/tdtd$0.30/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.3%/tdtdN/A/tdtd4/4/2017/tdtd4/28/2017/td/trtrtd1/11/2017/tdtd$0.30/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.3%/tdtdN/A/tdtd1/4/2017/tdtd1/31/2017/td/trtrtd10/13/2016/tdtd$0.30/tdtdQuarter/tdtd2.5%/tdtdstrong+9.1%/strong/tdtd10/6/2016/tdtd10/31/2016/td/tr/tableh3Using Options To Profit From Potential Increase In Volatility/h3pAs RPM's implied volatility has fallen towards its 30 day lows, as an alternative to simply entering long term positions, traders may wish to use options to profit from RPM's current all-time stock price high. I believe volatility will increase as long term investors either increase positions as a result of the recent price breakthrough or begin taking profits, fearing potential near-term downside exposure:/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349902544866874_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/22/49146932-15349902544866874.png" //a/pp(Source: a href="https://marketchameleon.com/Overview/RPM/StrategyPayout/"Market Chameleon/a)/ppTo achieve a favorable risk/reward over the next month and to limit downside exposure, creating a long ATM straddle trade limits maximum risk while profiting from a move either to the downside or upside. Due to RPM's low IV, a move in either direction of only 5% before expiry (21 Sept 18) results in profits larger than maximum losses:/ppa href="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/49146932-1535072012073375_origin.png" rel="lightbox"img src="https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/8/23/49146932-1535072012073375.png" //a/pp(Source:a href="https://marketchameleon.com/Overview/RPM/StrategyPayout/" Market Chameleon/a)/ph3Conclusion/h3pRPM International's recent partnership with Elliot Management is proving very successful for shareholders, with $25 million of annualized savings already achieved and further boosts to margins expected throughout 2018-19. The conclusion of RPM's asbestos liability payments will free up a significant amount of capital over the next several quarters, increasing the likelihood of further acquisitions, an increased dividend distribution and share buybacks as possible announcements over the next quarter./ppemNote that the use of options in only recommended for advanced investors, and the incorrect use of options strategies can lead to severe losses. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and contains no solicitation to purchase or sell securities. All investors must perform their own due diligence on all investment decisions and take full responsibility for all outcomes./em/p

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.