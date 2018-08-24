Benefitfocus: Can The Rally Continue?

Can the rally continue? We examine the company, the market, and its recent results in the paragraphs below.

The shares are up some 60% over the past nine months as the company continues to march to profitability.

Hide in the mirror. No one will look for you there." - Ljupka Cvetanova, The New Land

Today, we look at an 'off the radar' small-cap concern that has returned some 60% since being placed in the model Busted IPO Forum portfolio some nine months ago. Is there still upside left? We examine that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) is a Charleston, South Carolina based provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. Specifically, its multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SAAS) technology supports healthcare, dental, life, and disability insurance, as well as voluntary offerings including income protection, digital health, and financial wellness. Some of the company's customers include Brooks Brothers, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Aetna Life Insurance Company, and Allstate (NYSE:ALL). The company was founded in 2000 and employs just under 1,500. The stock has an approximate market capitalization of $1.3 billion and trades just under $42.00 a share.

The Market:

Owing in part to Obamacare, benefits represent ~31% of total employee compensation, with employee healthcare contributions increasing from $318 per employee in 1999 to $1,129 per employee in 2016. Benefit offerings have also become more complex, necessitating a streamlined solution featuring simplified, yet personalized choices. Many HR systems are add-ons to back-office accounting and finance systems, which are unable to integrate into the broader benefit ecosystem; thus, the need for a modern SaaS solution. Insurance carriers also face multiple challenges including patchwork legacy administration systems that are not able to evolve with changing industry practices and a challenging regulatory landscape.

By using Benefitfocus' cloud-based platform, employers can reduce complexity and administrative costs. The platform is cutting edge, scalable, broad (supporting 1,500+ data exchanges and 100+ benefit types), intelligent, and easy to implement and use. It automates many manual processes, which reduces human error while freeing up HR resources for other activities. The platform can reduce both employer and employee healthcare costs through its broad offerings and deep analytics. Owing to the platform's efficiency and ease of use, Benefitfocus believes employees will make better use of their benefits, which leads to employee retention and greater productivity. This overview may sound more like a sales pitch, but according to a study conducted in 2015, the implementation of the Benefitfocus Marketplace will pay for itself in efficiencies in five months.

The company has two business lines: the employer market (~64%), which is simply companies offering benefits to their employees and insurance carriers (~36%). Selling solutions to insurance sector put Benefitfocus in the middle of the benefit ecosystem with the carriers serving as lead generators when they deploy Benefitfocus solutions to their customer bases. The company believes it is the only one serving both the employer and carrier segments. Products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace, ACA Compliance, and eBilling.

Benefitfocus' management concentrates on three operating metrics: the number of large employer and carrier customers, software services revenue retention rate, and adjusted EBITDA. As of the end of the second quarter of this year, the company had 997 large employer customers versus 893 at the same time in 2017 and 948 in 1Q2018. This metric suggests a largely untapped opportunity for Benefitfocus as there are nearly 18,000 large companies - defined as 1,000 employees or more - in the U.S. Because of the multiple month investment of time for implementation and training needed to familiarize users with new technology, it is unlikely that customers are going to switch providers immediately after roll-out. Owing to that dynamic, retention rates are high, typically exceeding 95%.

Management believes that the total addressable market (TAM) is ~$27 billion, ~$22 billion of which is the employer market. The competitive landscape includes:

Cloud-based Enterprise Resources Planning software companies such as Oracle (ORCL) subsidiary PeopleSoft, Infor subsidiary Lawson, and Workday. HR outsourcing companies such as Towers Watson (WLTW). Payroll service providers that have expanded into cloud-based benefits administration such as ADP (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX). Member service companies that provide web-based subscriber enrollment and claims adjudication services like Cognizant (CTSH) subsidiary Trizetto and DST Health Solutions (DST).

On August 2nd, the company reported second quarter results. In Q2, Benefitfocus produced a small loss of 24 cents a share. However, this was more than 15 cents a share better than the consensus. Revenue grew 10% year-over-year to just over $60 million, more than $3 million over the consensus.

Software services revenue was $48.3 million, an increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Professional services revenue was $12.3 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the second quarter of 2017.

The company ended the second quarter with just over $53 million in cash on hand, very close to cash levels at the end of the first quarter.

Verdict:

Benefitfocus is in a solidly growing space. The company has grown to be pretty much cash break even. As can be seen below, as the company scales up, metrics and profitability should improve substantially

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Right after second quarter earnings were released, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reissued their Buy rating on BNFT. Earlier today, Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) maintained its Buy rating with a $50 price target on Benefitfocus.

While we obviously liked the risk/reward profile on Benefitfocus better when it was trading at ~$25 a share in November, we are maintaining our stake as we still believe this one time 'Busted IPO' is a solid longer term growth play in an evolving field.

You can hide from others, but you can't hide from yourself." - Maite

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.