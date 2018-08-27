Crude Oil's Path Now That Aramco Will Not Go Public Anytime Soon

On Wednesday, August 22, news reports said that the Saudis put their plans for an initial public offering of Aramco shares on the shelf. The move came after years of due diligence and wrangling overvaluation for the world’s largest oil company.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ((MbS)) had planned to sell a five percent stake in the royal family’s crown jewel to fund the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The goal was to raise capital to diversify the Saudi economy away from dependence on crude oil. However, the corruption-based purge of members of the royal family and high-ranking Saudi government officials likely raised enough capital to put the IPO plan aside.

In interviews last year, MbS said he anticipated a valuation for Aramco in the neighborhood of $1-$2 trillion. In the leadup to the due diligence period for the share offering, the Saudis together with Russia led other OPEC members to cut production in the oil market following the swoon in prices that took nearby NYMEX crude oil to lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. With prices back above the $70 level on Brent and at $68 per barrel on NYMEX crude oil, and enough investment capital in the sovereign wealth fund from the purge, the pressure is off when it comes to oil sales and dependence on the energy commodity these days. Economic growth around the world increased the demand for crude oil, and the price has remained steady allowing OPEC to boost output after their most recent biannual meeting in June.

Last week, the Saudis disbanded the group of financial institutions involved in the preparations for an IPO.

Kudos to Mr. Boslego

At the time of the initial news of a desire to raise capital via a sale of a percentage of Aramco, another contributor on Seeking Alpha expressed doubt that the Saudis would ever follow through with their plans. Robert Boslego correctly pointed out that the interwoven nature of the state oil company with the finances of the royal family and Saudi economy would result in more than a small haircut on the valuation of the company if it were to trade on a liquid stock exchange in the United States or Europe. While MbS was looking for more than $1 trillion, Mr. Boslego wrote that the company was not worth much more than $400 billion. At that time the oil price was significantly lower.

Meanwhile, it is likely that the recent purge would put further doubt in the minds of investors reducing the value of the company despite the increase in the price of the energy commodity. At the same time, the reporting requirements for the Saudis would create a hornet’s nest of issues when it comes to bringing an IPO to market. A publicly traded Aramco would force the Saudis to act in the interest of the shareholders rather than the nation. Moreover, as a member of OPEC, a cartel, the ramifications of price fixing and antitrust issues could create more than a few problems for the company if it were to be listed on a U.S. or European exchange.

Robert Boslego’s insight into the Saudis plans and their unrealistic goals deserves a tip of my cap for an excellent initial analysis of the situation. While the world’s biggest IPO will not be coming to market, the only winners over the past years have been the many lawyers whose fees for the project were likely more than substantial.

The announcement of the abandonment of the IPO did not cause a ripple in the oil price.

Cash flow is king for the Saudis

With the IPO behind them and their coffers filled with billions from their fellow Saudis to buy their freedom or lives, Saudi Arabia will now work with the other two leading oil producing nations of the world; Russia and the United States.

The U.S. remains a close and trusted ally of Saudi Arabia, and in the leadup and aftermath of the June OPEC meeting, President Trump put pressure on King Salman to increase production to keep prices down. While the U.S. President has attempted to work with the Saudis to keep the price of oil down, the Saudis have been working with Russia to move prices higher since 2016. The Russians present a unique problem for Saudi Arabia because of their alliance with the Kingdom’s arch enemy, Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia continue to fight a proxy war on multiple fronts in the Middle East. Ground zero is in Yemen which borders on Saudi Arabia, and more than a few missiles have landed near Riyadh, oil production and refining locations, and other cities in the Kingdom. The Saudis and their allies in the Gulf States imposed a blockade on Qatar, the tiny energy-rich country that is directly across the Persian Gulf from Iran. The Saudis have accused the Qataris of becoming too close to the theocracy in Teheran, or at the very least, playing both sides of the fence when it comes to disputes between the Kingdom and theocracy. To complicate matters even more, the United States has a strategic military presence in Qatar.

Iran will support prices

This spring, President Trump walked away from the 2015 Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and imposed severe sanctions on the government in Teheran. Later this year, when the sanctions take their full effect, it will become a challenge for Iran to sell their 2.7 million barrels per day that the nation exports to the world. Many European companies are walking away from deals in Iran under the fear of retribution from the U.S. government.

Iranian President Rouhani stated that if Iran cannot ship their crude oil to customers around the world, they will make sure that no other producers in the region can transport their oil. The Strait of Hormuz is a seaway that links the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. While 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude travel through the Strait each day, a total of 19 million barrels of 20% of the world’s requirements move through the seaway on a daily basis on their way to the Indian Ocean and destinations around the globe. Iran has a significant military presence in the Strait of Hormuz, and right across the narrow passage is the UAE, an ally of the Saudis and the U.S. The Trump administration has every intention to move ahead with sanctions on Iran. The theocracy is not likely to stand by idly, and the Strait has the potential to become ground zero for a battle between the U.S. and Iran. A conflict would likely become another front in the hostilities with the Saudis, but it could also draw Russia into the fray on the side of Iran. The bottom line is that the coming sanctions and any reaction from Iran in the region are likely to keep a bid under the price of crude oil. Any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the area could cause supply shortages and a spike in the price of nearby Brent and WTI crude oil in the coming months.

Venezuela is a long way from being a force in the oil market

While Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United States all produce over ten million barrels of crude oil each day, the country with the world’s leading proven reserves is Venezuela. Meanwhile, after years of rule by Hugo Chavez and now President Maduro, the South American country is an economic basket case. Infrastructure in Venezuela is crumbling, inflation is raging, and all of that oil remains in the crust of the earth as the country cannot reach even a small percentage of its potential under the current government system. As a member of OPEC, Venezuela has the potential to be a significant player in the global energy market, but production in the nation continues to fall.

Another country that is falling short of their potential is Libya, the country with Africa’s largest proven reserves. The fall of the Kaddafi government led to a political disaster with many factions vying for control and oil production declining dramatically. Like in Venezuela, the political condition in Libya prevents any significant foreign investment. Both Libya and Nigeria are substantial African oil producing nations, but political stability and vast corruption in the Niger Delta has limited Nigeria’s production.

Venezuela, Libya, and Nigeria all have tremendous potential given their reserves, but none of these countries will supply the world with significant production any time soon.

Bullish and Bearish factors, but the odds of an upside spike remain

Many supportive factors have the potential to take the price of crude oil significantly higher in the blink of an eye these days. I believe that the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s promise to retaliate against U.S. sanctions is the most bullish factor in the market today. However, a stronger dollar over recent months and a trade dispute between the U.S. and China that could turn into a trade war has the potential to thrust the world into a recession. Economic contraction is not supportive of the price of the energy commodity.

I do not believe that the Saudi’s decision to shelf their IPO will impact the price of crude oil in any significant way. However, the ongoing proxy war with Iran in the Middle East is another story that could come to a head and threaten to draw the U.S. and even Russia into conflict. Even the whiff of a threat of wide-scale hostilities would be a potent bullish cocktail for the price of crude oil.

Since most of the Middle Eastern crude use the Brent Benchmark of pricing, the BNO ETF product could be an excellent way to profit from short-term price spikes in the oil market later this year.

Since 2010, the U.S. Brent oil ETF product has traded in a range from $8.80 to $46.68 per share. As of Friday, August 24 BNO was trading at the $21.25 per share level, a lot closer to the lows than the highs.

BNO has net assets of $102.96 million with an average daily trading volume of just under 300,000 shares. BNO invests in nearby Brent futures contracts.

The IPO on Aramco is history, Iran’s economy is in tatters as their currency has collapsed to a record low in anticipation of sanctions, and Venezuela, Libya, and Nigeria are nowhere near living up to their potential as producers.

The biggest story in oil these days is the potential of supply fears once U.S. sanctions begin to bite Iran in their pocketbook and prevent them from shipping their oil to points around the globe. BNO is a low-risk and high reward ETF these days at its current price level.

