Natural Gas Hanging At The Highs

On July 19, the price of September natural gas futures traded to a low of $2.671 per MMBtu which was the lowest level of the year on the September futures contract. After making a lower low on the year, September futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart and rose towards to top end of its trading range for 2018. Since August 8, the price has traded in a band from $2.8840 to $2.9930. With technical support at the July 19 low and resistance at $3.018, the June 18 high, the energy commodity is trading close to the high end of its range for this year.

The summer season is coming to an end next week as the Labor Day weekend holiday marks the end of the 2018 vacation season. Soon, the brisk winds of fall will begin to swirl leading to the cold of the winter season. Demand for heating is right around the corner in the futures market, and in natural gas, the injection season is more than half over with the withdrawal season from inventories starting in November.

Natural gas hit a low on July 19, and it is now consolidating at the top end of its trading range.

Sitting at just under $3 per MMBtu

September natural gas futures have been trading back and forth in a 10.9-cent range since August 8.

As the daily chart highlights, the price of natural gas on the daily chart is in overbought territory and has recently turned lower with its failure to move over the $3 per MMBtu level. Relative strength has also turned lower, but it remains at a neutral reading. Daily historical price volatility has ticked up a bit over recent sessions, but at 15.76% it remains at a low level in the energy commodity that can be highly volatile at times. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX natural gas futures market is close to a record high at just under the 1.6 million contract level.

When it comes to price momentum, the daily chart displays an overbought condition, but the weekly is neutral. The monthly pictorial is in oversold territory, while the quarterly is neutral. Therefore, as we head into the fall season, momentum in the natural gas market in the short, medium, and long-term provide a confusing picture for the path of least resistance of the price of the energy commodity.

It is likely that recent inventory data has provided support for the price of natural gas as the energy commodity continues to trickle rather than flow in the storage this injection season.

Inventories drive bullish sentiment

On Thursday, August 23 the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of natural gas rose by 48 billion cubic feet for the week ending on August 17, 2018. I was expecting an increase of over 50 bcf, so it was another in a series of weeks where the EIA came in short of my expectations.

As the chart illustrates, stockpiles of natural gas stood at 2.435 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on August 17 which was 21.9% below last year’s level, and 19.7% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Stockpiles of natural gas are substantially below levels of recent years as the 2018/2019 withdrawal season that begins in November will be just around the corner after the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

A significant decline in stocks going into the withdrawal season for 2018/2019

There are now 11-12 weeks to go before the start of the withdrawal season where stocks will peak and begin to decline through the period of the year of the year where heating demand rises.

In 2015 and 2016, natural gas stocks rose to consecutive record highs at over 4 trillion cubic feet. To reach that level before this November, we would need to see an average injection of 130.5-142.3 bcf over the coming three months. Last year, stocks peaked at 3.79 tcf which would require an average injection of 113-123.2 to reach that level this year. It is more likely we will see stocks peak at 3.4 tcf in November, but that requires an average injection of 80.5-87.8 bcf over the coming weeks. The low odds on the downside would be a peak of only 3 tcf which would mean stocks need to average 47.1-51.4 bcf before the start of the withdrawal season.

It is currently a safe bet that stocks will go into the peak season of demand at the lowest level in years. A colder than average winter season in 2018/2019 could draw inventories down to bare-bones levels in the natural gas market. In 2013, natural gas stocks at this time of the year stood at 3.063 tcf, 628 bcf above the current level. A cold winter during the 2013/2014 season caused stocks to fall to lows of 824 bcf.

As the monthly chart shows, the low level of stocks in that year caused the price of the energy commodity to rise to a high of $6.493 in February 2014, more than double the current price level. The low level of stocks has emboldened bulls in the natural gas futures market, but the bears are discounting the impact of the EIA data.

Record production and new pipelines cap the price

Even though stocks are likely to go into the winter season at the lowest level in years, production of the energy commodity is at record levels, and new pipelines are coming on stream in 2019 are keeping a lid on the price of the energy commodity.

In an earlier article for Seeking Alpha, I explained my view that the decline in volatility in the natural gas futures market has been the result of increasing liquidity on both the supply and the demand side of the fundamental equation. On the supply side, record production comes as no surprise as massive reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions contain quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas. The increase in the pipeline network and level of output in an environment of fewer regulations and a more energy-friendly administration in Washington DC has kept a lid on the price, and many market participants remain bearish for the prospects of NYMEX natural gas futures with their delivery point at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana. At the same time, the demand side of the fundamental equations has increased because of natural gas replacing coal in power-generation in many regions of the U.S. and the expanding business of processing gas into LNG and shipping the energy commodity around the world.

As the supply and demand side of the equation continues to grow, open interest and volume have increased in the natural gas futures market. In futures markets, expanding liquidity often results in lower price volatility. Therefore, natural gas is likely frustrating both longs and shorts looking for a significant price move in the energy commodity.

The September-October spread points to shorts

The active month September natural gas futures market will be rolling to the October contract, and the action in the spread is telling us that there are a fair number of speculative shorts in the market as the price is trading at the upper end of its trading range.

As the chart of the price of September minus October NYMEX natural gas futures displays, the spread moved from a 2.2-cent premium for October on July 31 to a 1.8-cent discount on August 21. On Friday, August 24 the spread was trading at a 0.6-cent premium for September over October futures. The slight backwardation, or discount for the deferred contract, is likely that result of shorts rolling risk positions as they put upside pressure on the September futures by covering positions and downside pressure on the October contract as they reestablish their shorts.

Natural gas is hanging in there close to the highs, but it could be too early for the energy commodity to break to the upside above the critical resistance level at $3.018 on the September contract, and $3.053 on the continuous futures contract on NYMEX. I would not be surprised to see the price pullback towards the $2.80 per MMBtu level but would be a scale-down buyer at that price and below. I view the current level of stockpiles as a compelling low-risk, high-reward opportunity this winter when it comes to the potential for a rally.

I will continue to trade futures and the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products on a short-term basis. I am using profits on short-term trading positions to fund purchases of call options with strike prices of $3.50 to $4.00 on the January, February, and March natural gas futures contract. The current low level of historical volatility means that option premiums are attractive as implied volatility is the primary determinate of options prices.

Natural gas is hanging in there at levels close to the highs of 2018 on the September contract. I would welcome another selloff as an opportunity to buy more options at lower prices in the coming days and weeks.

