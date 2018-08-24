J.M. Smucker Isn't So Tasty

Photo Source

J.M. Smucker (SJM) shares have been on quite the roller coaster this year. While the company is familiar to investors and consumers alike for its large portfolio of brands, its performance certainly has been meager at best. The company has expanded into the pet category for growth and is experiencing a decline in revenue there as well. Investors love the tasty and dependable yield, but should be aware that debt levels are rising along with it. Investors looking to start a new position should wait. The stock may have more room to pull back before bottoming this time around.

Quarterly Financial Review

J.M. Smucker reported earnings on August 21st that miss on both the top and bottom line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This growth was present in revenue and earnings, but this was attributable to another acquisition. In many of the recent quarters we have seen misses or declines in revenue. Unless there was an acquisition to account for.

It seems almost every year the company will make an acquisition shortly after its growth starts to show its flat footing once again. In the past 10 years the company has made 6 acquisitions. Each time they have help accelerate growth, helped the share price appreciate and added debt to the balance sheet. However, with the most recent entry into the pet food space showing a decline in revenue, the strategy is taking an unexpected turn.

When taking a look at the results we see the following.

Source: Earnings Slides Presentation

The company saw 9% revenue growth, a slight decline in margin, and 18% earnings per share growth. It should be noted that once excluding the recent Ainsworth acquisition, net sales declined $9.2 million, or 1 percent, due to lower pricing.

Cash flow was also significantly lower in the quarter. Cash provided by operating activities was $243.0 million, compared to $304.3 million in the prior year, with the decline being attributed to an increase in working capital requirements. Free cash flow was $141.7 million, compared to $234.7 million in the prior year with the decrease also being attributed to a $31.7 million increase in capital expenditures. This is not a positive sign and investors should keep an eye on free cash flow to ensure the dividend is not in jeopardy in the future. It is also extremely important when considering the company's increased debt load due to acquisitions.

The debt situation is something investors should always be mindful of so we take a look to see where the company stands.

Source: 8K

Currently the company has increased its debt from April of this year by a whopping 39% to $6.7 billion. This is currently maintainable but it limits the company from making further deals and pursuing its growth by acquisition strategy. This makes the company have a current debt/EBITDA of 4.1x. While this is high, J.M. Smucker operates in a non-cyclical environment and should maintain a steady stream of earnings. Any further decline in cash flow and earnings going forward needs to be watched, as this would increase its leverage ratio.

Lastly the company lowered its guidance for the rest of the year.

With the current outlook reducing revenues by almost 5%, and free cash flow seeing a similar decline. This was due in part to the divestiture of its U.S. baking business and partly due to the lower sales in the first quarter. This is not exactly what investors would find attractive when looking for a reason to invest. While the company is trying to progress forward through diversification of operating segments, it needs to become more efficient at allocating capital. That being said we should take a look at valuation to see if shares are now offering an opportunity.

Valuation

Currently SJM trades at some attractive multiples compared to its history.

Source: Morningstar

The P/E ratio is the lowest it has been in the past 8 years. This can be expected of a company with almost no growth. As we can see from the PEG ratio the company is trading at a rather high valuation compared to expected growth. The rest of the metrics show up somewhat inline. With a price to book similar to what it was in 2010 and 2011 but below its 5 year average of 2.04. Clearly shares are cheaper then they have been in the past, but there is good reasoning for it, low growth.

The yield is also higher then its historical average. With almost no history of the yield being above 3% and an average of 2.36%.

Source: Yield Chart

Investors buying shares now would lock in a tasty dividend for sure. And the company has a history of raising dividends. With 16 years of growth and an 5 year growth rate of almost 9%, investors can be assured of future growth ahead. However, we could see the rate in which it is raised reduced if earnings growth does not resume in a reasonable time frame. With an estimated roughly $800 million this year in cash flow, the payout ratio is only about 48% of free cash flow. So there is room to raise at least until the situation of growth is fixed, but this would show and increased payout ratio.

Using our DCF valuation calculator we find the following.

Source: Money Chimp

With earnings slated to grow organically at a slow pace, we assumed 3%. This is more then fair considering the slow growth we have seen recently. Acquisitions aside, we assume a 2% growth rate thereafter. As the segments the company operates in have not seen steady growth in quite some time, we believe this is a reasonable assumption. With that we are given a value of $107.83. With shares currently near $105, this does not leave a large valuation gap. So unless earnings growth accelerates at a faster pace, or the stock price moves lower, now is not an ideal time to acquire shares.

The company has a few catalysts that could be on the horizon, such as the ability to pick up further quality names at a low price. With consumer goods companies seeing multiple compression, the time for acquisitions is better now then a few years ago. We could also see margin pressure be relieved in regards to freight costs and input costs. This would help boost margins and profitability thus expanding the valuation. The current strategy of expanding into the pet category is attractive because of the above average growth it is experiencing, but the company needs to continue by being more selective about its targets. The Big Heart Brands acquisition was a move made because of the market positions the company held, and not necessarily because of the prospects for future growth. However, J.M. Smucker also might be able to have a successful new product launch in the pet food category that could help boost returns.

Conclusion

J.M. Smucker has long been a favorite of many investors. It grew from a small consumer goods company into a large player in the grocery store space. However, the acquisitions to become a larger organization have come at a cost. They have not shown organic growth that would produce a healthy return on investment for the company's capital. It is starting to show in the decline in revenue and earnings, and reduce guidance, and I believe management is actively looking for a way to solve the issue. The problem is that it requires a new strategy, besides simply buying growth. Until the leverage is reduced or until earnings accelerate, the stock is limited on the number of catalysts it will see to drive share price appreciation. As it sits, we are in an inflationary environment and the company is seeing margin pressure along with a decline in sales. Should the situation turn around, the shares would become more attractive. If the company decided to pay down debt for the next two years before making another acquisition, this might change our stance. While a nice yield above historical standards is certainly pleasant, other slow growing consumer goods companies are offering higher yields. The company may continue to see margin pressure which could further hurt earnings, this is the largest risk to investors. At this time investors should wait for a pullback in share price to enter a position or a positive catalyst such as those mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All ideas in this article are of my opinion and are not a recommendation. I am not held liable for any investing decisions made on your behalf.