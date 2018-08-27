Stocks Sitting At Highs Amid Turmoil

Last week, the bull run in the stock market officially became the longest in history. Since the beginning of 2016, we have witnessed four occasions where stocks corrected to the downside.

In early 2016, stocks dropped on the back of selling in the Chinese domestic equities market which spread around the world like a tsunami. However, the correction in U.S. stocks lasted only six weeks before they found a bottom and took off to the upside once again. The next test came in late June 2016 when the shock of the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom hit the equities market like a ton of bearish bricks. After a brief, but sharp selloff, stocks shrugged off the unexpected election result and resumed its ascent.

In November 2016, the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States was another shocker. Many market pundits predicted that his election would cause a plunge in the stocks market. The move to the downside did not last months, weeks, or even days as the initial selling turned into powerful buying that resulted in a bullish reversal in November on the week and monthly charts for stocks.

Finally, the last corrective move in the stock market came in early February of this year as prospects for higher interest rates cause a period of selling and a corrective move to the downside in all of the leading equity indices. However, since then stocks have come roaring back and as of the end of last week, they were once again at or close to all-time peaks.

On Friday, August 24 the market finished the week on a bullish note with significant gains in all three of the major indices. Stocks have powered higher in an environment where there are plenty of speed bumps that could derail the bullish price path these days. However, bullish and bearish factors are pulling the indices in opposite directions, and so far, the bulls continue to prevail.

The equity bull continues with stocks at highs- The power of tax reform

Stocks have been rallying now for the better part of a decade since reaching lows at the beginning of 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

As the monthly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the bullish trend in the index as well as in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Russell, and tech-heavy NASDAQ remains intact. From a technical perspective, price momentum and relative strength may be in overbought territory, but they are both rising with share prices. Open interest continues to point to active participation in the stock market, and historical volatility at the 10 percent level is a sign of the steady rally in equity prices.

Meanwhile, fiscal stimulus in the United States in the form of both corporate tax reform and a more business-friendly regulatory environment have increased earnings for many companies that trade on the stock exchange. A bonanza of profits has supported share prices. At the same time, the result of tax reform has bolstered cash reserves for many companies fostering share buybacks which adds additional upside to the stock market. The power of tax and regulatory reform has been highly bullish for the stock market.

Emerging market issues a non-event for stocks

Over recent weeks, economic issues facing Turkey have taken center stage in financial markets. Concerns about bank exposure to Turkey and other emerging market countries created some limited selling in the equities sector, as well as a flight to quality with many investors seeking refuge in the safe havens of the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond market. The buying in bonds caused interest rates to move lower, softening the blow to the equities sector which made the emerging market issues almost a non-event.

Turkey’s economic woes are not the first warning shot from the emerging markets in 2018. The IMF recently bailed Argentina out with a $50 billion package. Both the Argentine peso and Brazilian real have plunged against the U.S. dollar on the back of economic and political concerns in South America. However, turbulence in the emerging markets have done nothing to derail the rally in stocks, and in some way, may have fostered more buying as safe-haven U.S. government bonds attracted buying causing rates to drop and stocks to become more attractive to investors.

A trade war between the U.S. and China has a different impact on the respective stock markets

The other big issue facing markets across all asset classes these days has been the trade dispute between the United States and China. Last week, the U.S. pushed the button on another $16 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, and China retaliated with a proportionate response on $16 billion in U.S. goods. The total number of tariffs now cover $50 billion on both sides. While negotiations between the Trump Administration and Chinese officials continue, it is possible that the U.S. President will raise the ante with more tariffs to force China’s hand when it comes to a new set of trade agreements between the countries with the leading GDPs in the world. Trade issues have impacted markets, but most of the effect has been on commodities prices. At the same time, China has been devaluing their currency to make their goods more competitive around the world, and the U.S. dollar has been appreciating. The potential for both a trade and currency war could cause recessionary pressure on the global economy, but it seems that the impact on China is worse than on the U.S. at this point. While all equity indices are at or close to all-time highs in the U.S., the Chinese stock market has not fared as well.

As the chart of the China Large-Cap iShares ETF shows, Chinese equities have declined since January. The ETF has fallen from $54 on January 26 to the $42.64 level Friday, August 24, a drop of 21%. U.S. stocks have shrugged off trade issues while the Chinese stock market has not.

U.S. domestic political issues do not cause selling

The stock market reached new heights on Friday, despite a hectic week on the U.S. domestic political front in the United States. During the week, the former campaign manager for President Trump was convicted on eight of eighteen felony counts and is facing significant jail time. At the same time, the President’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts. In one of the pleas, he pointed his finger at the President as a co-conspirator when it came to what the U.S. attorney in New York characterized as “interfering in the 2016 election” by paying off a number of women to prevent past affairs from becoming public. With the mid-term elections in November, it is possible that the President’s legal issues and the continuation of the now invigorated Mueller investigation will cause the majority in the House of Representatives to shift to the Democrats. If that happens, the potential for impeachment hearings will rise given the conviction and plea of the past week.

While political turmoil could be on the horizon, the stock market shrugged off the potential for a period of uncertainty when it comes to the power base in Washington DC.

One factor can break the back of the stock market

It seems like no bad news on the political or even economic front can stand in front of the stock market bull these days. However, the most recent speed bump came in early February when the Fed changed hands, and a more hawkish Jerome Powell took the helm replacing Janet Yellen at the head of the central bank.

At their June meeting, the Fed added an additional rate hike to their agenda for 2018 meaning that it is possible that we will see a full percentage point hike this year by the end of December. The next Fed meeting will be on September 25 and 26, and the consensus is that the Fed Funds rate will rise by 25 basis points at that meeting. The question following the third hike of the year will be if the Fed acts again in December to push the Fed Funds rate to the 2.25-2.50 percent level.

The central bank has shifted from accommodation to tightening credit. At their August 1 meeting, the FOMC upgraded their view of economic growth in the U.S. from “solid” to “strong” which is another sign that the Fed will hike rates. While President Trump has expressed his concern that interest rate hikes will derail economic growth and work contrary to his initiative on trade by increasing the value of the dollar, the Fed is an apolitical body that is not likely to be swayed when it comes to their duties when it comes to monetary policy decisions.

Rising interest rates could be the most significant factor for stocks over the coming weeks and months as stocks and bonds compete for capital flows. Rising rates will likely siphon investment capital from the stock market in favor of fixed income instruments offering higher yields.

Stocks tend to take the stairs to the upside and the elevator to the downside. Therefore, the VIX volatility index typically rises during selloffs and acts as a put option on the equities market.

VIXY is a short-term liquid trading instrument that moved higher and lower with the VIX.

With stocks trading at record highs, VIXY is trading near its lowest level of 2018 at $23.64 on Friday, August 24. In February, during the last corrective move in stocks, VIXY rose to a high of around $47 per share.

VIXY is a short-term trading instrument, but it is likely to rally if the Fed continues on its hawkish path which is the one factor that has the potential to cause a correction in stocks. At the same time, there is lots of turmoil on the political and economic fronts in the U.S. and around the world these days. Stock prices are often sentiment-driven, and the power of tax and regulatory reforms, corporate share repurchases, and the overall trend in equities continues to send prices higher. However, a shift in sentiment could quickly foster a corrective move that would increase volatility dramatically as we witnessed in early February. The VIX and VIXY tend to appreciate during corrective periods.

