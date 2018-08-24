CHF - When It Rains, It Pours

Uncertainty in the financial markets will remain an ongoing story for some time which will cause waves of appreciation pressures on CHF.

Elevated risk aversion at the beginning of last week due to Turkish crisis and sharp lira depreciation resulted in increased demand for safe heaven asset. As always, franc was in demand and EUR/CHF exchange rate fell below 1.13 mark at certain point - hitting the lowest level in more than a year. As fears faded in the past few days, EUR/CHF is trading back above 1,14 mark and the question remains where will it head for next.

Chart 1: EUR/CHF movements

Source: Reuters

As I wrote in my article about EUR/USD the other day, I believe that uncertainty in the financial markets will remain an ongoing story for some time. Inability of Turkish central bank to curb inflationary pressures since the beginning of the year lowered investor confidence. There are speculations that political pressure is keeping the central bank from taking the necessary steps as Turkish government left no doubt about preferring lower interest rates.

A current account deficit of more than 6% of GDP implies that Turkey needs around EUR 40bn in annual capital inflows which will be hard to achieve given increased capital outflow out of the country. Needless to say, companies with foreign currency debt are coming under growing pressure from the lira weakness.

Recent lira exchange rate stabilization is therefore a result of stricter capital controls introduced by the banking supervisory authorities. The volume of FX transactions that Turkish banks are allowed to conduct was initially limited to 50% of their equity capital and was then reduced further to 25% last week. The latter guarantees only short-term stabilization and any small trigger will be sufficient to revive risk aversion. Currently there are no signs of any monetary policy changes. The banking supervisory authorities, the government and the Central Bank have at best responded with crisis management, but the monetary policy stance remains unchanged.

So the EUR/CHF is currently trading at the levels that the SNB described as "highly valued" franc rate at their meeting in September last year. In June 2017 EUR/CHF traded at 1.09 and the SNB stated that franc is significantly overvalued. With all that being said, it is without a doubt that the SNB is not happy with the recent exchange rate developments. SNB Vice president Fritz Zurbruegg recently stated that central banks monetary strategy implies that the SNB is ready to intervene on the FX market if necessary.

Swiss inflation accelerated from 0.2% yoy last summer to 1.2% yoy recently, but core inflation has only recovered from 0.2% to 0.5% since then. The latter is sufficient reason for the SNB to return to sizeable interventions in order to slowdown EUR/CHF downfall once the risk aversion on the market increases again. Inflationary pressures are sluggish and strong franc will only make things worse. It is highly unlikely that the SNB will opt for monetary policy normalization any time soon in such circumstances. Recent developments support my view that the SNB will opt for rate hike after the ECB enters its hiking cycle due to higher inflation and growth levels in the euro zone.

The development in EUR/CHF in the near term will depend on how risk aversion will develop on the market and that is not an easy prediction. Until the market participants will be confident that crisis in Turkey is over or least in not putting in danger other economies, risk aversion will most likely remain elevated which will continue to benefit safe heaven currencies. While all this is certain, the timing of the next risk-off wave remain questionable. However, what we do know is that the next inflation data for Turkey will be released in early September and in mid-September September the central bank has to decide about its key rate. If it disappoints the market again, by failing to raise interest rates as it did in July despite galloping inflation, there will be a risk of another shar lira depreciation.

It is important to notice here that fundamentals are pointing to the weaker franc and that the recent strengthening is solely due to increased capital inflow caused by risk-off sentiment on the market. With that in mind I see great opportunity in shorting Swiss franc at more favorable terms in the next appreciation wave. Potential losses are limited with central bank's commitment to preserve exchange rate stability and willingness to intervene in case of stronger appreciation.

