Golar LNG: Second Quarter Results Show Powerful Impact Of New Division

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, liquefied natural gas shipping firm Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were admittedly mixed as the company showed very strong quarter-over-quarter earnings growth but disappointed on top-line revenues. At least some of this was expected, however, as demand for LNG shipping services is generally higher when the northern hemisphere is in autumn and winter. There were also some things to be quite pleased about in this report, which should ultimately prove positive for the company going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG's second quarter 2018 earnings report:

Golar LNG reported total operating revenues of $59.374 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the $66.190 million that the company brought in during the first quarter of the year.

The company reported an operating income of $78.405 million during the quarter. This is substantially higher than the $6.429 million that it had during the first quarter.

Golar LNG accepted the floating liquefied natural gas unit Hilli Episeyo on May 31. The facility here began to generate revenue and earnings at this point.

The company reported an EBITDA of $98.862 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial increase over the $22.838 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

Golar LNG reported a net income of $36.319 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a substantial improvement over the $21.002 million loss that it had in the prior year quarter.

As usual, the first thing that I noticed was the quarter-over-quarter decline in revenues. As noted in the highlights, Golar LNG saw its revenues go from $66.190 million in the first quarter of the year to $59.374 million in the most recent one. The majority of this decline came from its liquefied natural gas shipping operations. The company saw its revenues from vessel operations decrease by $16.9 million quarter-over quarter as fleet utilization fell to 62% from 77% in the previous quarter. The primary reason for this was seasonal. As you can probably guess, natural gas demand is highest during the winter months as people are using it to heat their homes. This naturally causes the demand for LNG to increase as various countries import the resources to keep people warm. There is not as much demand for natural gas during the summer months in the northern hemisphere, so shipping is not needed as much. With that said though, LNG shipping does typically pick up during the late summer and early autumn as nations seek to build up their storage of natural gas in preparation for the winter. This year, the market bottomed out in late May and has been steadily increasing since then, so the company should see somewhat better results in the third and fourth quarters. It still has a long way to go to fully improve though as Golar's fleet utilization remains well below 100%.

As noted in the highlights, Golar LNG accepted its first floating liquefaction plant, the FLNG Hilli Episeyo on May 31. I discussed this facility in a previous article on Golar LNG. This facility opens up a new line of revenue for the company that is somewhat independent of shipping demand and we do certainly see that here. During the second quarter alone, the FLNG facility generated $18.6 million in revenue, largely offsetting the reduction of revenue that the company experienced due to lower seasonal demand. This $18.6 million consists of $17.5 million in base tolling fees and $1.1 million of deferred pre-acceptance amounts recognized. The $17.5 million is thus by far the more important figure here as it represents the amount generated by the unit's contract. It is important to note that the unit only spent one month in operation during the second quarter. As it will spend the entire third quarter and beyond in operation, it seems likely that this unit by itself will eclipse the company's entire LNG shipping fleet in terms of revenue going forward.

One of the more curious things that some eagle-eyed readers may have noticed is the huge quarter-over-quarter increase in Golar's EBITDA. In fact, the company's EBITDA in the second quarter was actually higher than its revenue! The Hilli Episeyo is at least partially responsible for this as well. This is due to the fact that the contract that the facility is operating under generates incremental annual operating cash flow of $3 million for each dollar increase in Brent crude prices between $60 and the contractual ceiling. The fair value of the derivative asset linked to the present value of the future cash flows of this component of the contract increased by $94.7 million in the quarter due largely to the increase in Brent crude prices during the quarter. This resulted in a matching unrealized gain for Golar LNG, which accounting rules require the company to recognize. As a result, this unrealized gain greatly boosted the company's EBITDA and net income. However, it is important to note that this was an unrealized gain and Golar did not actually bring in this much money (unless Golar sells it), so we should discount this when determining the amount of profit that the company actually made. In addition, Golar will have to record losses should the value of this derivative decline in future quarters, which will happen as the present value of the future cash flows from the oil-linked component of this contract decrease. This is something that will happen over time as the company receives the cash flows from this component and, of course, will naturally fluctuate with oil prices.

When we consider the impressive impact that the Hilli Episeyo has already had on the company and likely will have going forward, it is nice to see that this is an area of its business that Golar LNG is committed to expanding. During the month of April, Golar LNG entered into a preliminary agreement with energy supermajor BP (BP) to provide a floating LNG plant to service the Greater Tortue/Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. BP will make its final investment decision on this vessel by the end of the year and if the company proceeds, then the vessel should be in service by the end of 2021 and thus will begin to generate revenues and cash flows for Golar LNG at that time.

In conclusion, what we see in these earnings is the initial success of Golar LNG entering an entirely new line of business. While the company did see weakness in its ordinary business of shipping natural gas across the world's oceans, the seasonal decline in revenues was mostly offset by only a single month of operations from what could potentially become a major source of cash flow for the company over the next decade or two. There certainly seems to be a lot of promise here and it is certainly a story worth following.

