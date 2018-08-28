Picanol: Strong Cash Flows With A Hidden Asset On The Balance Sheet

A higher share price of the investee could and should help to unlock this value.

After taking these two elements into account, I think Picanol's fair value could be 25% higher than the share price.

Introduction

Although producing weaving machines is a special line of business to be working in, Picanol (OTC:PICNF) is making it work as the company is still benefiting from a high demand for new high-tech weaving machines. It’s a cyclical business, but Picanol is really firing on all cylinders to have a strong war chest before the down-cycle starts.

Source: finanzen.net

Picanol is a Belgian company and its most liquid listing is the Euronext Brussels listing, where it’s trading with PIC as ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 1.58B EUR based on the current share price of 89 EUR and the 17.7M share count. Picanol is controlled by Luc Tack, the CEO, who owns almost 90% of the Picanol stock.

The demand for weaving machines remains high

Picanol is an interesting company as not only does it operate its weaving machines production center (which drives the cash flow), it also owns a substantial stake in another company, worth north of $500 million. That’s why it makes sense to have a look at Picanol from both sides. The cash flowing division is providing the financial means to continue to increase the stake in the investee, but it’s also "hurting" the company as the outside world just applies the free cash flow result to the market cap, which would result in a low free cash flow yield.

Source: press release

So let’s start with the cash flowing side of the business. The revenue decreased by approximately 2% to 357M EUR in the first half of the year, which resulted in a decrease of approximately 8% in the gross profit result and 13% in the operating result which decreased to 62.5M EUR. There indeed appears to be a slowdown, but let’s not forget 2017 was a record year for Picanol, and it wouldn’t be easy to keep the momentum going. The net income for Picanol came in at 47.8M EUR (down approximately 10%), or 2.70 EUR per share. Note, the company uses an EPS of 3.79 EUR, which includes the share in the result of associated companies. I prefer to not use this method and rather look at the weaving machines and the investee as two separate businesses.

The cash flow result shows why Picanol continues to be able to build up its treasury.

Source: press release

Picanol generated an operating cash flow of 42.5M EUR, but this includes a 9.5M EUR change in the working capital position and paying 0.8M EUR more in taxes than it owed the government. Adjusting the OpCF for these two elements (and after deducting the 0.9M EUR interest expenses), Picanol’s operating cash flow was 52M EUR. Spending 14.5M on capital expenditures thus results in a free cash flow result of 37.5M EUR.

Not bad at all, but I’m the first person to agree this is way too low to justify a market capitalization of in excess of 1.5B EUR. Even after deducting the 155M EUR in net cash, the enterprise value of 1.43B EUR would still be too high for a company with a free cash flow of 75M EUR.

But there’s more.

The hidden value on the balance sheet

When you look at the balance sheet, you’ll see the investments in associated companies are valued at 444M EUR. This position consists of 16.085 million shares in Tessenderlo, a Belgium-listed industrial player.

As of the time of writing this article, Tessenderlo’s share price is 32 EUR, which means the "spot" value of the position in the investee is approximately 515M EUR, indicating the balance sheet (which uses the value at real cost for the position) is undervaluing the stake by 70M EUR, or approximately 4 EUR per share of Picanol.

Source: press release

This also has another consequence. If you’d purely look at the cash flowing part of Picanol, you should actually deduct the value of the stake from the enterprise value as well (the strategic stake in Tessenderlo could be seen as "as good as cash"), which further reduces the adjusted enterprise value to 915M EUR. Using that number, a 75M EUR free cash flow result appears to be very attractive.

The market continues to underestimate and undervalue the Tessenderlo stake, and on top of that, I think the fair value of Tessenderlo is substantially higher than the current share price (I have explained to the ESCI readers why). Tessenderlo also isn’t paying a dividend which also weighs on the cash flow performance of Picanol. Should Tessenderlo pay out 60% of its free cash flow as a dividend, Picanol’s free cash flow result would increase by 20-25%.

Investment thesis

Optically, Picanol appears to be very expensive with a free cash flow yield of less than 5% based on the market cap and just 5.5% based on the enterprise value. However, the market isn’t fully valuing the stake in Tessenderlo, which currently has a market value of 515M EUR, and a case could be made this position should be taken into consideration when running the numbers on Picanol’s free cash flow profile.

Valuing both Picanol and its investee using a required free cash flow yield of 6.5% and using the expected year-end net cash position of (in excess of) 175M EUR, Picanol’s intrinsic value appears to be 1.97B EUR or 111 EUR per share. The key to unlock this value might be the market waking up to Tessenderlo’s potential and re-rating the company. Meanwhile, Picanol will very likely continue to buy stock on the open market at the current depressed price Tessenderlo is trading at.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in Picanol, but do have a long position in Tessenderlo.