Evaluation Of Crispr Therapeutics

Gene-editing based therapy is one of the hottest areas within biotech section. Investors have great interest in this field, and are hopeful that it could dramatically change the future therapeutics landscape and cure many diseases instead of just alleviating symptoms. Gene editing technology redefines traditional gene therapy by integrating DNA into chromosome to permanently induce genetic mutations. CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) is one of the leading companies which develops gene-editing based therapy using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. Since its IPO at $14 from late 2016, its stock price rose to $70 at 2Q 2018 and retraced to ~$50 recently. A deep dive was conducted to understand the fundamentals and near-term catalysts. In my opinion, we might have a bullish trend in the short term due to expectations of removal of clinical hold and commencement of first-in-human study; however, the long-term valuation is uncertain considering tough competition among gene therapy companies and fast-moving technology development on gene-editing field.

Clinical hold of CTX001

Key takeaway: we expect the removal of this clinical hold will occur in the next 1-2 months based on the 1) historical data mining for clinical hold and 2) analysis of existing data and recently issued FDA guidance

The most advanced program for CRSP is CTX001, which targets on two rare blood disorders, beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

CTX001 is approved for a first-in-human study in the UK and Canada starting by end of 2018 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (Press release). However, the first-in-human study in the US for the treatment of sickle cell disease was put on a clinical hold by the FDA on May 30, 2018 (Press release). So far, we have not got clarity what the reasons are for this clinical hold, but the management seems optimistic about it and stated that they are working with the FDA and have a clear path to resolve the clinical hold. Nevertheless, we think the status of this clinical hold for CTX001 could be one of the major catalysts in the near future.

Below is the table summarizing clinical hold for cellular & gene therapy companies in the recent years. It includes the dates when clinical hold & removal were announced, and the price change during the period and simple explanations for the clinical hold.

Company Clinical hold start from When was lifted How many days it takes Price when hold Price when lifted Price gain % Reason for the clinical hold CLLS 9/4/2017 11/6/2017 62 25.66 26.74 4 Safety: One patient died JUNO 7/8/2016 7/12/2016 4 27.33 30.42 11 Safety: Three patients died 11/23/2016 No removal (program terminated later) Safety: Five patients died BLCM 1/30/2018 4/11/2018 71 6.08 8.24 36 Safety: Three cases of adverse effect ALNY 9/7/2017 12/15/2017 98 72.53 125.59 73 Safety: One patient died SLDB 3/15/2018 6/18/2018 93 9.57 43 349 Safety: One case of serious adverse effect; CMC: manufacturing process ADAP 8/3/2016 11/9/2016 96 8.48 5.02 -41 CMC: request additional information; Study design CRSP 5/30/2018 Not yet Unknown SRPT 7/24/2018 Not yet CMC: impurity observed

As seen from the table summarized, a few interesting observations are listed below.

1. The clinical hold could be lifted as soon as one week (for Juno’s case at the first clinical hold), or last for 2-4 months. It is interesting to see that CRSP’s clinical hold has not been resolved yet which is already close to 3 months.

2. Major reasons for the clinical hold are 1) safety (6 out of 8 cases) and 2) chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) related (3 out of 8 cases). For CRSP case, since this clinical hold happens at the IND stage, the most likely reasons could be preclinical safety concern, the clinical study design and CMC related (we will discuss this in details later).

FDA recently made tremendous efforts to advance development of gene therapy by issuing six new guidance. Combining with previous guidance, four of them could be used as reference to understand CRSP’s current clinical hold and they are Human gene therapy for rare disease, Considerations for the Design of Early-Phase Clinical Trials of Cellular and Gene Therapy Products, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) Information for Human Gene Therapy Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs), Long Term Follow-Up After Administration of Human Gene Therapy Products.

After reading all those related guidance, and comparing the existing data disclosed by CRISPR (company presentation, 10-K, 10-Q documents) with the requirement listed by the FDA on gene therapy products for IND, we have following preliminary conclusions.

1. Preclinical safety concern is not likely the reason.

Below is the description from CRISPR on the preclinical safety evaluation, “In preclinical mouse models designed to test the safety of CTX001….. Toxicology studies revealed no significant findings and no difference in the biodistribution of edited cells compared to controls. Finally, no off-target activity was detectable for the CTX001 guide RNA after assessing over 5,000 homology-based sites and over 2,000 homology independent sites” (Source: 10-K). Based on that assessment and considering multiple European countries already approved the first-in-human clinical trial for CTX001, we don’t think there is serious concern on the safety at this stage. Eventually, we need to assess it in the human trial.

2. Clinical study design is a less concern.

No details of study design was disclosed by CRISPR, but it was mentioned the first-in-human study will be conducted in adults (it reduced regulatory scrutiny comparing to including pediatric patients as additional requirement is needed if pediatric patients are involved).

The first-in-human study will be a proof-of-concept study instead of a pivotal study (Press release). So, this may lead to less number of patients enrolled and alleviate regulatory concern. Some above mentioned guidance suggest staggering dosing and long term follow up after administration of human gene therapy products are needed to further ensure patient safety. In addition, we do think it is relatively easy to modify clinical study design if FDA asks for it and it should not take 3-month to change the clinical study design alone.

3. CMC related question might be the most possible request raised by the FDA

CRISPR does not have in-house manufacturing facility, and it relies on a third-party contract manufacturing organization (CMO) for the manufacturing process (Source: 10-K). It is clearly mentioned in the CMC guidance that “FDA may place the IND on clinical hold if the IND does not contain sufficient CMC information to assess the risks to subjects place in the proposed studies”. Lots of detailed requirement were listed in that CMC guidance regarding ex vivo genetically modified cells production and controls to ensure product quality. It appears that CRISPR might not have extensive “know-how” for CMC related question and, interestingly, we found that the company is looking for the head of Process Development and Manufacturing (Position). Furthermore, CRISPR is the first company entering into the clinical trial by applying CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform to manufacture cells. With all these factors, the FDA might be more cautious when reviewing the IND filing.

Comparing to other gene editing technology, CRISPR/CAS9 system is fast and easy to make gene editing. In the worst case scenario, if FDA requested more CMC data, the company could regenerate more batches in a relatively short period of time (a few weeks). We do think the CMC related question could be resolved by providing a clear checkout list that the FDA required in the guidance.

Director of NIH and FDA commissioner published a paper last week further encouraging the developments of gene therapy by eliminating unnecessary duplicative reporting requirements. They also envision a day when gene therapy will be a mainstay of treatment for many diseases. We take this message as a very positive view from the regulatory agency on favoring gene-editing technology evaluation and expect the clinical hold from CRISPR will be lifted soon.

Comparison among competitors on blood disorders

Key takeaway: competitive landscape and tough competition for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

Since CTX001 is the most advanced program for CRISPR for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD), we like to understand its probability of success (PoS) and the competition. At present, the only curative treatment of SCD is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation. There are lots of companies working on these two rare blood disorders, including a few gene-editing based companies as both are single-gene controlled disease. Below is the summary of those companies.

company medicine Category Technology/Mechanism Stage BLUE LentiGlobin BB305 gene-editing Lentivirus-based P3 SGMO BIVV003 for SCD, ST-400 for beta-thalassemia gene-editing ZFN P1 CRSP CTX001 gene-editing CRISPR/CAS9 IND NTLA No name yet gene-editing CRISPR/CAS9 Pre-IND EPZM EZM8266 Small molecules G9a inhibitor Preclinical GBT Voxelotor/GBT 440 Small molecules Increase hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen P3

LentiGlobin BB305 from Bluebird is a lentiviral-based gene therapy. It inserts a functional beta-globin gene into patients’ hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) ex vivo and then is reinfused into the patient’s bloodstream once the cells are modified. LentiGlobin BB305 was granted breakthrough designation in 2015 for both indications and is currently in the P3 trial. The clinical results are quite impressive. Most patients reach near normal total hemoglobin by 6 months and vast majority of patients with certain genotype achieved transfusion-independence up to 3+ years for beta-thalassemia. (Source: BLUE’s EHA analyst & Investor webcast on Jun 15, 2018).

BIVV003 and ST-400 from Sangamo for SCD and beta-thalassemia, respectively, are in the P1 trial, and the POC data is expected in 2019.

Intellia Therapeutics has a program targeting SCD by using a similar strategy as CRISPR, and they are in the Pre-IND stage.

Global Blood Therapeutics has a small molecular, voxelotor, for sickle cell disease for oral administration and it was granted breakthrough designation in 2018. The data from the P3 trial is promising. 58 percent of patients taking the 1,500 mg dose (p<0.0001) and 38 percent of patients taking the 900 mg dose (p=0.0021) achieved a greater than 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin at 12 weeks versus 9 percent of patients taking placebo. This compares favorably to the hemoglobin increase assumption agreed to with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the HOPE Study protocol of a 35 percent response (Press release).

Compared to other gene editing technology, CRISPR showed advantage on multiplex compatibility and low cost. The editing efficiency seems comparable among three different gene-editing technology, including Lentivirus-based, ZFN, and CRISPR/CAS9, in the range of 80-100% (source: 10-K documents from CRSP, NTLA and SGMO). The success of LentiGlobin BB305 de-risks other gene-editing technology for these two diseases to some extents.

Valuation: product and platform

Key takeaway: Market gives premium due to high expectation and the current valuation is ahead of pipeline value.

We evaluate the equity with discounted cash flow (DCF) model. A few assumptions/inputs are listed below.

1. Weighted cost of capital (WACC)

Risk free rate=3.0%, beta=1.3, market risk premium=8.0%, Cost of equity = (3+1.3*8.0%=13.4%); since no debt, (WACC) is 13.4%

2. Future equity dilution

From company’s financial statement, the average cash burn is around 65-100 million/year in the last 3 years. With expansion of clinical trials over next a few years, we expect the cash burn rate will increase to $150-200 million/year. Based on current cash amounts (~$320 million by end of Q2 2018) and the increased cash burn rate, at least~$800 million equity dilution/debt is needed before the company turns to profitable by 2024 (explained in the next paragraph). It represents ~40% equity dilution for the existing shareholders. The current number of shares is 43 million, and we project 65 million of number of shares by 2024 (represents 50% dilution to account for potential stock price drop) in the DCF model.

3. Revenue estimation

We estimate CTX001 will be approved by 2023 if all clinical trials go well. The estimation is based on an 18-24 months phase 1 study starting in late 2018/early 2019 (long duration due to staggering dose and long-term efficacy monitoring to ensure sustained effect), and then followed by a registrational/pivotal study in late 2020/early 2021. Based on the market projection, by the time CTX001 is approved, the products from GBT and BLUE have majority of the market share since both are at P3 and were granted breakthrough designation. So it really depends on how good are the clinical results that CRSP could produce in the clinical trial. We assume CTX001 could take 1/3 of market share eventually as a base case (33% taken by GBT due to good efficacy achieved by a safer oral administration, and another 33% taken by BLUE due to first-mover advantage in the gene therapy). The incidence of SCD is 1,600 births annually in the US (Source: BLUE, 2014 10-K) and similarly 2,000-3,000 births annually for beta-thalassemia (Source: CRSP, 2018 10-K). We estimate there are 8,000 patients (SCD and beta-thalassemia) annually that are eligible for the treatment either by gene therapy or traditional oral administration. Due to the success of LentiGlobin BB305 and similar gene editing efficiency observed in preclinical space, we assign 75% PoS for the product. Assuming the one-time treatment cost is $500k (in line with other gene therapy products), the risk-ajdusted peak sales is 75%*33%*500,000*8000=$1 billion by accounting on both the US and European markets.

Another lead program from CRISPR is CTX110. It is an allogeneic CAR-T product and it is on track to file an IND by end of 2018. However, given two CAR-T products already approved and many CAR-T candidates are under development, it is unclear whether this one will take any significant market share even it is successfully launched. All other programs are in the preclinical stage, so we don’t assign any value on that. CRISPR has some research collaboration with other pharmaceutical companies, and we assign 100-200 million for the licensing income.

4. Terminal value

Given this is gene editing based therapy which is difficult to have a generic version, we see no patent cliff and assign 2% terminal rate growth. The patent expires in 2033 estimated by CRISPR, and we expect it will reach peak sales by 2029.

DCF modeling

Fiscal year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Sales ($million) 37 52 67 81 89 98 198 297 445 667 868 1,128 % Growth 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 10% 50% 50% 50% 50% 30% 30% EBITDA (80) (102) (124) (148) (137) (140) (41) 57 199 409 598 841 EBIT (110) (141) (172) (205) (203) (215) (125) (36) 97 298 478 712 tax rate 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20% 20% 20% 20% 20% EBIAT (NOPAT) (110) (141) (172) (205) (203) (215) (125) (29) 78 238 382 570 CFO (74) (99) (122) (144) (133) (136) (45) 61 172 335 490 681 Less: Capital expenditures (2) (3) (3) (4) (4) (5) (10) (15) (22) (33) (43) (56) FCFF (76) (101) (125) (148) (137) (141) (55) 46 150 302 447 625 Present value of FCFF (73) (86) (94) (99) (82) (74) (26) 19 56 99 131 162

FCFF in last forecast period (2029) 625 Long term growth rate 2% Terminal value 6013 Present value of terminal value 1562 Present value of cash flows (2018-2029) (67) Enterprise value 1495 Less: Net debt (320) Equity value 1815 Diluted shares 65 Equity value per share $27.92 Market premium 75%

Since DCF model is very sensitive on WACC and terminal growth rate, a sensitivity analysis on both variables was conducted and shown below.

Stock price ($) Long term growth rate WACC 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 15% 16.1 17.2 18.4 19.9 21.6 14% 18.8 20.2 21.8 23.7 25.9 13% 22.2 23.9 26.0 28.4 31.4 12% 26.3 28.5 31.2 34.5 38.7 11% 31.4 34.3 37.9 42.5 48.3 10% 37.8 41.7 46.7 53.1 61.6

Based on the DCF modeling, it appears that the current price ($49) provides 75% of premium to fair value ($28). The primary reason for this gap is that investors have a high expectation that CRISPR technology could be widely applied for many single gene disorders or even multiple genes involved disease. It is reflected by justifying the current value by increasing the long-term growth rate or high PoS for many preclinical stage projects.

Risk

There are two specific risks for this company. One is the technology related and the other one is the IP related. Although we don’t think any of them will stand in the way for the product development, it will inevitably raise concerns and affect the valuation due to uncertainty.

1. Off-target effect on gene-editing

Since the emerging of gene-editing technology, off-target effect was brought up frequently. A few recently published studies (Paper 1, Paper 2) further create lots of churns on it. It is a theoretical concern that the CRISPR-CAS9 gene editing system could cause unwanted off-target including large deletions and insertions of bases in the genome or complex genomic rearrangements at the targeted sites. However, we do think the off-target effect could be mitigated by 1) modification in sgRNA Ryan DE.,et al; 2) use of novel Cas9 variants Tasan I., et al. Like the journey that viral based gene therapy went through by overcoming the adverse effect caused by retroviral vector integration into the target cell genome, we are optimistic the off-target effect could be eventually mitigated without leading to severe in vivo or human adverse effect.

2. IP uncertainty

There are some patent disputes in the field of CRISPR-Cas9 based gene-editing system. CRSP was granted a patent broadly covering the application of CRISPR-Cas9 in humans in Europe (Press release), but not in the US. It may cause future legal battle on whether CRSP will be in a position to infringe the CRISPR-Cas9 patent application in humans which is currently granted to Feng Zhang/MIT (EDIT) in the US.

In addition, gene-editing technology is a fast-moving field and new gene-editing technology might emerge soon to make the current one looks obsolete in a few years.

Conclusion

In summary, with expected clinical hold removal occurring in few months and some clinical study commencing soon, we are bullish in the short term for these positive catalysts. The current premium that the market gives to CRSP as well as other gene-editing companies is based on the prediction that gene-editing based therapy will become one of the mainstream therapies in the next 10-20 years. It is in line with the positive view shared by the FDA recently and the great support to guide gene-therapy development from regulatory perspective. However, the DCF model suggests the current evaluation already factor in the potential of CRSP and give a market premium beyond the current pipeline valuation. Given the volatility observed on the gene-editing company recently, long-term investors might find a better entry point in the future.

