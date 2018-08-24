Volkswagen AG's ADR Program Termination: It Is Not Too Late

Despite reports from ADR holders that their investment firms are saying it's too late or that holders have no options, it is simply not true.

At the close of trading on Monday, August 13th, 2018, Volkswagen AG terminated its ADR program (OTCPK:VLKAY). On August 14th, 2018, J.P. Morgan (JPM) established an unsponsored program (OTCPK:VWAGY) representing Volkswagen AG ordinary shares.

For SA readers already aware of this situation, some of the information in this article is repeated from an article published August 13th, the last day of the sponsored ADR program. The previous article is now behind SA's paywall. Because there has been so much confusion and proliferation of false information concerning this, an update is prudent. Please continue to share your experiences with the situation and factors you used in your decision-making.

Status

Yes, it is now too late to sell a position in VLKAY. But, holders have until February 11, 2019 to choose between two options for the inactive ADRs in the terminated program tickered as VLKAY.

Holders of VLKAY ADRs may exchange for unsponsored American Depository Shares (ADSs). The rate will be two (2) ADSs for every one (1) ADR. These ADSs are trading under the ticker VWAGY.

Or, the ADR holder may opt to receive Volkswagen AG ordinary shares traded on foreign exchanges. Five (5) sponsored ADRs represent one ordinary share on the German exchange.

Between August 14, 2018 and February 11, 2019, issuance and cancellation fees are being waived.

The Misunderstandings

Unfortunately, there are misunderstandings circulating about the options available to an ADR holder.

First, it is not too late to take action. All ADR holders have until February 11, 2019 to make a decision. There is not a sixty day deadline associated with this situation as some investment firms have implied to ADR holders.

Second, per a conversation with J.P. Morgan's ADR Settlements Department at 302-552-0230 on August 23rd, it does not matter how ADRs were held. Based on reports from frustrated ADR holders, it appears some investment firms were deciding the disposition of the terminated ADRs while individual holders were not consulted or given options. According to J.P. Morgan, individual ADR holders may still approach their investment firm with their preferred direction. It is not too late. The form to exchange the terminated ADRs into the unsponsored program is still available and will be until February 11, 2019. Investment firms with outstanding questions may contact the J.P. Morgan ADR Settlements Department at the above number.

On the form, there is a specific requirement regarding the number of ADRs for exchange.

“The quantity of ADRs to be exchanged must be divisible by 5 to initiate the exchange from Sponsored to Unsponsored.”

As mentioned above, in the sponsored program, one ADR will exchange for two ADSs. This requirement is based on representing whole ordinary shares of Volkswagen AG. One unsponsored ADS represents one-tenth of one ordinary share of Volkswagen AG. Thus, one ordinary share of Volkswagen AG = five ADRs = ten ADSs. Therefore, quantities not divisible by 5 would not equate to whole ordinary shares of Volkswagen AG.

ADR holders can not be forced to “just take their losses”. Again, until February 11, 2019, ADR holders may choose between exchanging into the unsponsored ADS program or exchanging for Volkswagen ordinary shares traded only on foreign exchanges.

The “Unsponsored” Decision

Both sponsored and unsponsored programs allow U.S. investors to invest in foreign-based companies.

An ADR of a sponsored program represents a foreign company's underlying equity but is issued by a depositary bank. The foreign corporation is directly involved in the program, setting the terms and conditions of the program. A sponsored ADR program will exist in only one depositary bank and eliminates the possibility of existence for unsponsored programs. The depositary bank owns shares in the foreign company.

Likewise, in an unsponsored program, a depositary bank owns shares in the foreign company. However, there is no direct involvement with or participation by the foreign company in an unsponsored program. An unsponsored program is, typically, established based on investor demand. Therefore, multiple depositary banks can establish unsponsored programs. In unsponsored programs, the terms and conditions are established by each depositary bank.

Since there is no relationship between ADS holders in an unsponsored program and the foreign entity, the foreign company has no obligation to include ADS holders in voting or communications. As well, without a sponsored ADR program, the foreign company is not bound by the SEC nor GAAP reconciliation.

In a sponsored program, the ADRs can trade on major exchanges. In an unsponsored program, the ADSs are not eligible to trade on a major exchange but may trade OTC (over the counter).

ADRs in sponsored programs and ADSs in unsponsored programs both trade in U.S. currency. Therefore, there is currency conversion risk. In both types of program, there will be a conversion rate from ADR or ADS to underlying common share.

“....movements in the exchange rate of the home country’s currency versus the U.S. dollar must automatically be reflected in the price of the U.S.-traded ADR in U.S. dollars. For example, if the local price of the foreign security does not change, but the exchange rate measured versus the U.S. dollar declines by half, the U.S.-traded ADR price would also decline by half. The converse is true as well: a gain in the exchange rate would mean an increase in the U.S.-traded ADR price.”

Summary

Holders of ADRs in Volkswagen's now-terminated sponsored program are NOT without choices.

The first step is to decide whether to exchange into J.P. Morgan's unsponsored ADS program or to exchange into Volkswagen AG ordinary shares trading on a foreign exchange.

The second step is to discern how the investment firm holding your ADRs plans to handle the exchange. Apparently, and unfortunately, this step may involve educating the investment firm on both your options and your preferences.

Again, the form needed to process the exchange into J.P. Morgan's unsponsored ADS program (OTCPK:VWAGY) is here:

Any problems or questions can be directed to J.P. Morgan's ADR Settlements Department at 302-552-0230.

And, again, please feel free to share your experiences in the comments below. The confusion abounding regarding this situation has been frustrating and disappointing for many.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLKAY, VWAGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that plans to exchange its ADRS in VLKAY for ADSs in VWAGY. Edward Jones shared with us it plans to execute an exchange the first week in September.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.