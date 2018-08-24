Commodities Recap For The Week Of August 24, 2018

The story of this week:

Follow the bouncing dollar

At the end of August, markets typically are very quiet as Europe virtually shuts down for vacation. In the commodities market over the past few weeks, it has been the currency markets that have had the most dramatic impact on prices. For the coming week, it is likely that the raw materials sector will continue to follow the bouncing dollar.

On August 15, the September dollar index futures contract hit another high at 96.865. As the dollar rose, many commodities fell to lows. Gold hit its lowest level of the year at $1167.10 on August 16, and silver fell to $14.315 which was the lowest price since 2016. The rise in the dollar was even uglier for platinum which sunk to $755.70, the lowest price since way back in 2003. The price of copper fell to lows of $2.552 on August 15 which was the lowest price since June 2017. Crude oil also fell to its most recent low at just below the $64 per barrel level on August 16. There are so many examples of commodities that dropped significantly on the back of the stronger dollar in the middle of August.

When it comes to sugar and coffee prices, declines in the Brazilian real against the dollar sent sugar below 10 cents per pound for the first time in over a decade, and coffee below the $1 per pound level for the first time since 2006. The bottom line is that during the quiet month of August the strong dollar was a toxic bearish factor for the prices of many commodities. Additionally, since raw materials are ground zero in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the continuation of tariffs and retaliatory measures weighed on many commodities prices.

Meanwhile, late this week the dollar fell back to the 95 level with the September dollar index futures contract closing at 95.063 on Friday.

As the daily chart of the active month dollar index futures contract highlights, the index moved to 96.865 which sent commodities lower. However, now that the dollar has returned to the 95 level, most commodities prices experienced rebounds. Gold was back over the $1200 level; copper was above $2.70 per pound, crude oil was near $69 and even sugar and coffee recovered from recent lows. With one week to go in August, and many market participants on vacation through the Labor Day holiday weekend, the chances are that the commodities market will continue to follow the ups and downs of the dollar index inversely.

Highlights in commodities:

Gold posts a 2.46% gain on the week as the dollar index moves back to the 95 level

Silver moves 1.11% higher since the last report

Platinum posts a 1.56% gain for the week and was trading at a $419.20 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium rebounds 5.79% on the week and closes at almost $930 per ounce on Friday

Copper moved 2.72% higher on the week and closed at the $2.70 per pound level

Iron ore down 1.82% on the week

The BDI moved 0.81% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises 0.64% on the week

Lumber down 6.50% on the week after last week’s double-digit percentage gain

October NYMEX crude oil moved 5.38% higher on inventory withdrawals and a lower dollar

October Brent crude oil moves 5.44% higher as Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in October closes the week at the $7.02 up $0.57 on the week

Gasoline moves 4.84% higher, and heating oil gains 4.99% since last week on the October futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread up 3.03% while the heating oil crack increases by 3.80% on October futures

Natural gas moves 0.98% lower on the September futures contract as the $3 level proves elusive. The EIA reports an injection of 48 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on August 17

Ethanol moves 3.60% lower on the week on the back of weakness in corn

November soybeans move 4.20% lower for the week

December corn down 4.22% on the week

CBOT wheat moves 8.16% lower on the week. September KCBT wheat trading at a 4.50 cents premium over CBOT wheat, unchanged from last week

October sugar moves 0.49% higher on the week after falling to a new low at 9.91 cents on August 22

December coffee unchanged since last week’s report but drops to under $1 on August 22 on weakness in the Brazilian real.

Cocoa explodes 10% higher on the week on the December futures contract

Cotton up just 0.29% on the week

FCOJ futures gained 0.51% on the week

Live cattle down 3.77% since last week as the end of the 2018 grilling season is upon us

August feeder cattle down 3.38% since the previous report

Hog futures fall 11.65% on the week as they give up almost all of last week’s gains

The September dollar index futures contract moves 0.96% lower and closes just above the 95 level

September long-Bond futures trading at around 145-26 up 1-03 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,790 on Friday, August 24, up 121 points on the week. The VIX moves 0.65 lower and was trading at 11.99 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,615.66 Friday up $31.35 or 0.48% since last week

Ethereum moved lower to $281.69 down 10.79% since the last report

Price Changes for the week:

GSG closes the week at $17.24 per share, up 42 cents since last week’s report

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.43 billion and trades an average daily volume of 427,818 shares.

