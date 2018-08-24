Steel Dynamics: Forget The Rest, Own The Best

Rolling back the clock more than two years to May of 2016, I highlighted Steel Dynamics (STLD) as my preferred play within the steel industry. Bearish on most of the industry at the time, fundamentals changed - but my preferred way to get exposure did not. High flyers on volatility come and go, but in the end versus peers like US Steel (X), Nucor (NUE), AK Steel (AKS), and ArcelorMittal (MT), Steel Dynamics has been the top performer. The reasons for that are simple: a top-tier management team, ownership of some of the lowest cost assets on a per ton basis, and a balance sheet that predisposes it to earning margins above peer averages. While more levered steel industry participants might have greater fixed cost leverage if steel demand accelerates, in my mind that is not something to count on. Today's environment is about as positive as it likely is going to be for steel, and anyone taking the long view should be buying with the expectation that the good times will not last forever. Even if the market turns down incrementally, Steel Dynamics still looks a touch cheap compared to its potential.

The Steel Dynamics Story, Differentiation Emphasized

The company started its life as an independent operation launched by executives that left Nucor, a company that has historically been one of the most well-managed companies in the industry. That team has grown its assets from just one small mini mill in Butler, Indiana to a company that now has 12.4mm tons of steel-making capacity across a wide range of flat-rolled steel and long products. Taking a business from nothing to a market cap north of $10,000mm in just over two decades in this volatile industry is not something to be discounted. It takes a differentiated approach in order to create that kind of value.

That differentiation comes through a number of factors. The culture and partnership with employees, driven by that grassroots foundation, is structurally different. By linking performance-based compensation to driving turnarounds on underperforming acquired assets, management has lured in a lot of specialty talent from other operators. The vertically-integrated business model, which combines ownership of internal liquid irons production with a metals recycling business, has created continuous source of low cost feedstock for Steel Dynamics electric arc furnaces. By moving up the value chain quicker than peers towards value-add sheet products and being diligent in getting very specific product and market exposure, the company has largely dodged a lot of impact from low cost imports that plagued peers in recent years. Today, the business is running all out; Steel Dynamics was running at 99% capacity in Q2. That compares very favorable to domestic raw steel production which was at 79.5% of capacity in August.

*Steel Dynamics, August Investor Update, Slide 11

The ongoing shift towards higher value-add steel and alloys, as well as improving demand from the non-residential construction market, has created tailwinds. Steel Dynamics was already one of the lowest cost steel manufacturers in the United States, so given that, it is not surprising to see EBITDA margin once again above what peers are reporting. Investors can see this starting to come through within already excellent 2018 results: 17% EBITDA margin on a year to date basis. US Steel is still plugging along at 6.4%. Even Nucor, long held as a top performer, posted 12.4% in the first half of the year. This is what peak cycle and peak productivity can look like, with management likely salivating at the thought of what is likely to be $1,000mm per year in free cash flow in 2018 and 2019 - if the current sales environment holds. That is a lot of dollars that gives significant opportunity for non-organic growth.

At today's pricing, I believe the market is taking into account the impact of the recent Section 232 ruling. Investors have to take into account the nuance in every company's reported results; each steel product will see different impact. Steel tends to inflow from certain countries based on product type. Remember that some countries will only see import quotas (South Korea, Argentina) while others will have duties and levies set (e.g., 25%). Other importers will see no impact at all (Australia). A gray area includes any potential impact from trade retaliation or redirection of flow, especially for electric arc furnace users who rely on steel scrap or pig iron to produce products.

Given the oft-cited hot roll coil ("HRC") pricing appears to have peaked - recent $900/ton levels look like they will not return - the market likely ran past where it should, but nonetheless most industry observers expect pricing to be relatively firm throughout this year and next at current levels.

Top-Tier Balance Sheet Makes For A Less Risky Investment

Over the past several years, Steel Dynamics has put significant effort into reshaping its balance sheet. In a boom and bust industry like steel, having the structural advantage from a strong balance sheet often allows the ability to run profits while demand is lower. Remember that many other players (AK Steel, United States Steel, TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST), ArcelorMittal) were forced to issue equity as soon as pricing became palatable again (2016). Not doing so would have been aggressive and could have resulted in bankruptcy for many of these companies if the steel markets returned to prior lows.

When I last looked at the firm, it held $2,350mm on various Senior Notes alongside $273mm in secured debt. That secured debt has since been retired and the company has built up another $100mm in cash balance (to $810mm) despite continuous acquisitions and organic growth projects. EBITDA has doubled. While all of that Senior Note debt remains outstanding, it has been refinanced out onto further maturities and at lower rates. While this work is often not appreciated, the net result was $13mm in annual interest savings just from the refinancing work alone. Going forward, with a strong likelihood of $2,000mm in free cash flow in 2018 and 2019, Steel Dynamics is positioned well to retire some of this debt if it pleases or engages in more acquisition activity.

Management has not been hesitant to continue to make buys even as the steel markets improve. In Q2, the company closed the acquisition of Heartland Steel Processing for $400mm. Located in Indiana, Heartland, like the company's existing cold mill and galvanizing assets, is situated right in the heart of demand for its products. As Steel Dynamics is already one of the largest flat roll galvanizers and has mills nearby, they have great opportunity to reduce operating costs. With the company operating at near full capacity, this will allow the company to serve customers that were working through the nearby Butler and Jeffersonville plants that want additional product. In my view, this was a great pickup.

Catalysts, Valuation

As earnings have expanded alongside debt paydown, Steel Dynamics is close to achieving investment grade credit ratings (currently Moody's at Ba1, Standard and Poor's at BB+). If this comes to pass, Steel Dynamics would be an outlier; outside of Nucor and ArcelorMittal, steel rarely gets that kind of treatment from rating agencies. This is a strong catalyst to drive renewed interest from institutional investors and is something I expect to occur before 2020 unless management gets very aggressive on the acquisition front - something I would not expect given the market today.

With limited production expansion opportunities, expect the market to focus on what the company will do with all of its excess cash. Purchases like Heartland, while large, can be executed every six months without impacting leverage. While acquisition multiples are likely up given where we are in the cycle, there are likely still some tuck-in acquisition opportunities in areas where Steel Dynamics can buy still-struggling plants accretively.

Steel Dynamics trades at just 6x likely 2019 EBITDA today and nearly 10% free cash flow yield. While this is almost certainly as strong an environment for steel, there likely is a little bit of upside today. I think shares have some room to run to the lower $50s to get to fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.