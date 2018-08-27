Keane Group's Short-Term Challenges Before You Invest

Keane Group: An overview

Keane Group (FRAC) provides integrated well completion services in the U.S. for the upstream energy producers. In 2018 so far, FRAC's stock price has declined 29%, while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined 7% year-to-date. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. Although FRAC's long-term potential remains robust, there have been some factors affecting FRAC's short-term outlook negatively. Keane Group, over the short-term, is not a sound investment. Before we analyze FRAC's story in depth, let us first understand its business.

Keane has two segments. Its Completion Services segment consists of Completion Services, including hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions. Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique widely used, primarily targeting the unconventional resource shales. Wireline technology involves the use of a truck to lower equipment or measurement devices into the well for well intervention, reservoir evaluation, and pipe recovery. The Completion Services segment is FRAC's dominant business, accounting for 99% of its 2017 revenues. FRAC's Other Services segment includes cementing and drilling divisions. Cementing services is used in maintaining well integrity in the oil and gas wells.

The headwind

Keane Group, despite strong Q2 2018 financial result, is finding itself in sticky water. The energy market recovery in the past year is now bringing in its own set of problem, which the industry was not prepared to encounter. Add to that FRAC's requirement to invest in capex even though its cash flow is not that great, and you see the bumps ahead. Let us go through them in detail.

Crude oil price volatility: While crude oil price has recovered (up 40% in the past year) since the 2014 energy market slump, it is likely to remain volatile for the rest of the year. A number of geopolitical and economic factors affect energy prices, including excessive crude oil production in the U.S. While the global energy demand is still growing, the OPEC has recently changed its stance and decided to increase production starting in July. This, plus higher crude oil supply from the U.S. is making the market tighter. Supply, in excess of demand, can pull down the price. An energy price fall can be a significant blow to the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry, which has just started to recover in the past two quarters, after the severe downturn.

The capacity issue in the U.S. shales

The U.S. shale production was growing uninhibited until Q1 2018 before there was trouble in paradise. Let us first understand why the unconventional resource shales are essential for Keane Group before we discuss the concerns. FRAC services in several of the most active basins in the U.S., including the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, Eagle Ford Basin, and the Bakken Formation. By Q2, FRAC deployed ~50% of its total horsepower in the Permian, ~ 35% in the Marcellus/Utica, and the remaining 15% operating in the Bakken and Eagle Ford. In the Q2 2018 10-Q, FRAC's management discussed these regions would account for ~71% of all new horizontal wells anticipated to be drilled during 2018 and 2022.

The Permian Basin in Texas, which grew from below 1 million barrels per day (or BPD) in 2011 to 3.5 million BPD now, has brought in many challenges that can spell trouble for FRAC in the near future. The production spurt has caused a temporary shortage in takeaway capacity. "While producers are bumping up against pipeline bottlenecks, supplies will continue to rise through 2019," the IEA said in its June Oil Market Report. According to BP Capital Fund Advisors, by the end of 2018, Permian production could exceed available pipeline space by 300,000 to 400,000 bpd. By late 2019, the gap could reach 750,000 bpd. The fallout of the capacity constraint is higher prices crude oil transportation, or a production shift from Permian, or both. ConocoPhillips (COP) said it is pulling back from the Permian. Halcon Resources (HK) decided to scrap one rig in July, and C&J Energy Services (CJ) deferred operations of three well-fracturing fleets from October to a later date due to take away capacity issues in Permian.

Although new pipeline capacity is expected to come online throughout 2019 and 2020, the short-term bottlenecks are unavoidable. As some of the E&P companies have started to scale down Permian operations, FRAC's revenues are likely to take a hit in the next couple of quarters.

Capital intensity - an inherent risk: Any OFS company dealing in frac equipment requires significant capital investment in maintenance, upgrades, and refurbishment to remain competitive. Keane Group's hydraulic fracturing fleets and other completion service-related equipment are not an exception, either. From April 1, 2016, through December 31, 2017, FRAC commissioned 14 hydraulic fracturing fleets at the cost of $29.0 million. In December 2017, FRAC placed orders for 150,000 newbuild hydraulic horsepower for $115 million. On top of that, there are additional labor costs involved with each such project.

These projects may require proportionally greater capital investments as a percentage of total asset value, which makes credit financing challenging. As of June 30, 2018, FRAC's free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditure) was just about positive ($8.4 million). But its net debt (total debt less cash & equivalents) was $241 million and was a 217% increase compared to a year ago. Higher debt can lead to higher financing costs or debt covenants at more restraining terms. This increases the company's credit risks.

Stock repurchase can signal a slowdown: While Keane Group has been able to grow into a more prominent company through acquisitions, the fact that it is spending a significant amount on share repurchases in recent times put a question mark on its organic growth prospect.

An indication that FRAC's growth may be slowing down and it wants to repay shareholders through other means is its recent $100 million stock repurchase program. This became effective in Q2 2018. During Q2, FRAC completed ~$40 million of stock repurchases. Approximately $34 million of this was repurchased at $15.5 per share in April. Since the buyback, FRAC's stock price has declined 13%. This indicates the market is pricing in the lack of growth opportunities that the share repurchase program alluded to. In the Q2 earnings conference call, FRAC reiterated its promise to purchasing capacity back to a total of $100 million.

A change in the guard is coming: FRAC is due to run under a different leadership from September when Robert W. Drummond will be appointed as the new CEO. No doubt Mr. Drummond has been at the helm of an affair when he served as the CEO in Key Energy Services (KEG) and other various key positions in Schlumberger (SLB) before joining FRAC. However, a change in key leadership can sometimes bring new challenges and may not invoke positive investors' response.

Muted management estimates

In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, Keane Group's estimates show its management does not expect Q2's strong revenue and margin growth to continue in Q3. According to the guidance, its hydraulic fracturing fleet in deployment, revenues, and gross margin are expected to stay close to the Q2 2018 performance. This further supports our thesis that FRAC's growth potential in constrained in the near term.

Revenues and EBITDA estimates

For Q3 2018, I have maintained the management's guidance of unchanged revenues. For estimates, I have maintained the adjusted EBITDA margin for the next four quarters at the current level, based on FRAC's gross margin guidance for Q3. I expect revenues and EBITDA to start increasing from Q1 2019. Pricing increases from contract re-negotiation in some of its portfolio, rig equipment efficiency improvements and the benefits of greater scale in the cementing business following new units roll-out in the Permian and Bakken are expected to result in the EBITDA rise. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including stock compensation expense, loss on the sale of idle real estate and fees related to the company's new term loan facility.

Relative valuation multiples

Keane Group is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.2x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 3.8x. Between Q4 2017 and Q2 2018, FRAC's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 15.9x. So, FRAC is currently trading at a steep discount to its past three-quarter average.

Keane Group's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is higher than its industry peers' average, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect FRAC's EBITDA to rise higher than the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. However, FRAC's TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (SPN, RES, and PTEN) average of 13.1x. This makes FRAC's valuation attractive. For SPN, RES, and PTEN I have used sell-side analysts' estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

FRAC's liquidity and debt profile

As of June 30, 2018, Keane Group had a cash balance of approximately $109.5 million. Plus, it had $214.5 million available under a revolving credit facility. In May, FRAC refinanced an existing term loan with a $350 million new term loan, which extended the maturity profile until 2025.

FRAC is an interesting take

Keane Group's long-term story remains intact. Barring unforeseen disruptions in the economy or the geopolitical scenario, the U.S. shale production will remain strong in the long run. OFS companies serving in the key shales should see higher revenues and margin once the teething capacity issues get resolved. For FRAC, contract re-negotiation and new-build fleet expansion in the Permian and Bakken will act as long-term value drivers.

That makes Keane Group an interesting investment. While its stock price has rallied down in 2018 due to a variety of reasons as explained in our thesis, its valuation also presents a good buying opportunity. The drop in its valuation multiples resulted from some of the industry issues and operational deficiencies. FRAC's share price is still baking in the bad news, and it may not shift gear in the next two quarters until the long-term value drivers start yielding results. I would suggest watching out for the short-term indicators to show improvement signs before taking a plunge in FRAC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.