11.2% Yield Is One Of The Best In The Sector

The REIT has room to ramp up leverage if the risk/reward profile becomes more attractive, whereas many mortgage REITs today are already running at high leverage.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Dynex Capital (DX) is a small mortgage REIT with the right idea. They've been repositioning their portfolio to move capital into the 30-year fixed-rate agency RMBS and away from other asset classes:

Source: DX

DX gave us a nice slide and explained their reasoning on the earnings call:

Our leverage temporary decreased at the end of the quarter as we sold assets to redeploy capital in better-return opportunities. It is important to note that we continue to reduce our ARM portfolio and to redeploy capital into 30-year agency residential securities. The capital from asset sales was redeployed in July and has resulted in our leverage increasing to slightly over 6.5. Now, please turn to Slide 4 and let me explain our thoughts. We have a very strong opinion that is reflected in this crux of our portfolio. Furthermore, you should note that the decision to pursue our current structure reflects the fact that our board and the management team at Dynex are in the same boat as our shareholders. We all have a meaningful worth exposure to the success of Dynex. Here are the core tenants of our investment strategy.

Source: DX

Dynex book value

DX currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of about .90. That is much lower than the sector average of .96. We published our updated price-to-book estimates as of 8/17/2018:

In our quick and dirty mREIT discounts, we mentioned that we had started a position in DX and would be providing further analysis.

The Dynex Strategy

DX provides another great slide that demonstrates why this change in their allocation makes so much sense:

Source: DX

This would be a good time to point out that most of the other categories are pretty close to the tightest levels seen in the last few years. Consequently, the spreads on the Fixed 30-yr FN 4% are more attractive than they appear at first glance. This could be considered "average" relative to the last few years, but being average is excellent when everything else looks rich.

Dynex handled two things better than many peers. The first is that they focused on exceptionally high quality. Their portfolio was primarily built on agency securities. The second is that they put an emphasis on high liquidity:

Source: DX

Currently, the emphasis on high quality is offering the best projected forward returns and offering the best liquidity. The emphasis on liquidity is particularly relevant here because DX has demonstrated that they are willing to reposition the portfolio based on changes in which asset classes are most attractive.

ARMs

If anyone noticed that the agency ARMs (top of the "other" category) are trading at wider spreads than normal, congratulations. It looks like the ARMs are offering a great risk/reward, but the market for ARMs isn't as liquid as it was before. The bid-ask spread on the ARMs can get surprisingly wide. The high score there depends on whether you are using the low bid or the high ask. Here's a quote from management on the earnings call:

So how have we put our thoughts in action? We have sold practically all of ARM portfolio over the past year. For years, this sector was a core part of our strategy. We changed our opinion of the sector when the liquidity and the expected returns declined materially. As of today, we have less than $40 million in ARMs on our balance sheet.

Consequently, investors shouldn't rely on the spread on ARMs being as attractive as it looks here. However, we have separately started a position in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO). We required a larger discount to book value there.

Floor

The price range on DX has been very tight and looks like it may represent a floor at $6.30. That is shown in this 5-day price chart:

Source: Streetsmart Edge

The price chart stops on 2018-08-08 because that's when this was first published for subscribers.

It seems unlikely that DX would remain around 90% of estimated book value. It makes more sense to think they would move up modestly. Consequently, the biggest concern would be if events shifted in a manner where book value dipped further. There is no reasonable argument for ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) to trade at .98 and DX to trade at .90.

The changes in the interest environment over the last two weeks have generally been positive for mortgage REITs focused on fixed-rate securities. For DX, this can be demonstrated by looking at the impact of a shift in rates:

Source: DX

Open Position

On 8/9/2018, we initiated a small position with a weighted average cost of $6.34. On 8/15/2018, we significantly increased the allocation with a weighted average cost of $6.30.

Conclusion

We are expecting DX to outperform their sector peers. The REIT is positioned more defensively, which gives them significantly more protection against credit spreads widening. This is shown through lower leverage and higher credit-quality on their securities. The REIT has room to ramp up leverage if the risk/reward profile becomes more attractive, whereas many mortgage REITs today are already running at high leverage.

The factor that brings it all together is the discount to book value. Based on the current portfolio and on management's expertise in allocating to different asset classes, DX should be trading at a higher-than-average price-to-book ratio. Instead, they are trading around .90 compared to a sector average around .96. Consequently, we believe it is highly probable that DX will outperform in the near future.

About The #1 Rated Service "The REIT Forum" Prices will be going up on September 1st The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, CMO, CMO-E.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.