Toyota Invests In Getaround For Car Sharing Partnership Expansion

TM is actively investing in technologies and companies that can impact its core transportation focus.

Getaround has developed a platform that enables end users to easily share their automobiles for payment.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) has made an investment in Getaround's recent $300 million Series D funding round.

Getaround is developing a peer-to-peer car sharing platform.

TM is actively investing in car sharing and autonomous technologies as management seeks to respond to a rapidly changing industry environment.

San Francisco, California-based Getaround was founded in 2009 to provide instant and keyless car sharing without the need for manual key exchange between renters and owners.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Sam Zaid, who founded 360pi and Apption and was previously a Photonics Engineer at Nortel Networks.

Below is an overview video of how the firm's car sharing process works:

(Source: Getaround)

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global car sharing market was valued at over $1.7 billion with a fleet size of over 100,000 in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 20% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing air pollution and traffic congestions in densely populated and industrialized areas.

Major competitive vendors that provide car sharing services include:

Hertz (HTZ)

Autolib

Car2Go

DriveNow

Orix (IX)

Zipcar

Along with Toyota's investment, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) led the round which included other previous investors.

Including the current funding, Getaround is believed to have raised $403 million in investment since inception. (Crunchbase)

Toyota is investing in Getaround as an expansion of its existing partnership with Getaround.

As the deal announcement stated:

Getaround and Toyota expanded on their initial 2017 collaboration to create an innovative fully-connected sharing experience. Together the companies have created a seamless car-sharing for Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles through the integration of Getaround's platform with Toyota's Smart Key Box [SKB] technology, alongside financial innovations that enable owners to make their monthly car payment from their Getaround earnings.

Toyota has been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 16 company financings since the beginning of 2016.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Toyota has focused its investments most often in the industries of Transportation and Robotics. Given that those industries are the main focus of the firm's core competencies, its investment history indicates Toyota management is sticking close to its primary business purpose.

Its recent investments have been across all stages of startup technology development, so the firm is largely stage-agnostic in its approach.

By geographic location, Toyota has invested in startups located in California, Singapore through its Grab investments, and Israel.

I expect to see additional investments by Toyota as it seeks to maintain its leading position in automobile manufacturing.

Management appears to understand that the structural changes the industry is in the early stages of will require forceful responses if it wishes to retain market share and make the transition to a very different automotive future.

