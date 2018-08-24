Hungry For More Subscribers, Adobe Is Bringing Its Professional Software To iOS Devices

The ever-more powerful ARM processors from Apple are only going to make the iPad a better laptop replacement for designers and content creators.

The recurring revenue stream from Adobe’s (ADBE) Creative Cloud software-as-a-service has a future tailwind. Adobe is planning to release a full version of its $9.99/month Photoshop product for the iPad next year. It can boost Adobe’s $1.3 billion/quarter Creative Cloud subscription business. Apple (AAPL) sold 11.55 million iPads last Q1. The tens of millions of high-end iPad/iPad Pro users is a massive pool of potential new subscribers.

(Source: Adobe/Apple)

Creative Cloud is Adobe’s biggest segment (more than 50% of revenue). Any business move that can boost its revenue growth potential is a good reason to stay long ADBE.

It’s been more than five years since Adobe completely switched to the software-as-a-service model. New subscriptions growth from PC/Mac users is likely slowing down. Adobe has stopped disclosing its actual number of Creative Cloud subscriber numbers. However, Trefis estimated that Adobe likely ended 2017 with 12 million Creative Cloud subscribers. Prior to the shift, Adobe had an installed base of 12.8 million users.

Adobe shifted to subscription-only software distribution in May 2013. Its stock price went from less than $60 in September 2013 to $257 this month.

ADBE data by YCharts

This growth in valuation and revenue was largely due to the rapid growth in Creative Cloud's number of paid subscribers. Based on Trefis' estimate of a 12 million subscriber count, Adobe was able to recruit an average of 667K paying Creative Cloud software subscribers per quarter from June 2013 to December 2017. The growth from 476K subscribers in Q1 2013 to 12 million in Q4 2017 is largely responsible for ADBE's massive five-year growth in price.

The transformation to a software-as-a-service company helped Adobe grow its revenue from $4.06 billion (2013) to $7.27 billion (2017). The elimination of the need to pay $600 outright for Photoshop also diminished piracy and made it more affordable to more people. Renting Photoshop for $9.99/month obviously helped boost Adobe's 2013 net income of $0.29 billion to $1.69 billion from 2013 to 2017.

(Source: Morningstar)

Catering to non-PC/Mac users increases the total addressable market for Adobe’s software products. There's notable potential long-term economic benefit from 500K or 1 million iPad Pro/iPad users paying $9.99/month for a real iOS version of Photoshop. There are 25 million artists and designers who can improve their productivity using an iPad with Photoshop CC.

With Apple (AAPL) coming up with newer and more powerful iPads, creative professionals and content creators will find these tablets more useful. Next-gen iPads with Apple’s latest processors can make them real laptop replacements.

Further, my fearless forecast is that Photoshop won’t be the only legacy x86 Adobe software product that’s going to be expanded to the iOS platform. It's quite possible that two to three years from now, most of Adobe’s legacy x86 products could be truly cross platform/device agnostic. Instead of an iPad-using graphic artist paying only $9.99 for Photoshop, he/she could be paying $52.99/month for the entire Creative Cloud suite of software.

Just imagine the impact of 500K new subscribers paying $53/month to Adobe's coffers. It could add more than $300 million to the annual recurring revenue of Creative Cloud.

Apple Will Keep Coming Up With More Powerful iPads

The upcoming A12 Bionic ARM-based processor from Apple should be better than Qualcomm’s (QCOM) new Windows laptop-grade Snapdragon 850. Based on GeekBench tests, the current generation Apple 6-core A11 Bionic ARM-based processor is now already as good as a quad-core x86 Kaby Lake Intel (INTC) Core i5-7300HQ laptop processor. Design apps like Photoshop are multi-core compatible. Apple making better multi-core processors is a compelling reason for Adobe to grow out of its current x86-only approach for paid Creative Cloud programs.

(Source: Geekbench)

Making A New Photoshop That Runs Natively On ARM Processors

I had lingering doubts that legacy Windows/Mac OS software programs created based on Intel’s (INTC) x86 architecture can be ported perfectly to ARM-based computers. Further, reassembling the current version of Photoshop CC 2018 to work on iOS devices is likely costly and time consuming. Photoshop has a code base extending back to the late 1980s. I do not expect Adobe to be able to create a 1:1 port of an x86 macOS Photoshop to ARM-based iOS Photoshop.

The poor x86 emulation performance of the Photoshop image editing program on a Snapdragon 835-equipped Windows 10 laptop was a reminder that Adobe needs to make a native iOS-compliant version of Photoshop. I also do not think Apple has any intention of releasing or allowing x86 emulation on iOS.

I have no proof but Adobe is likely building a new Photoshop from scratch. The iOS version only needs the most used core features of a x86 Photoshop CC 2018. Adobe should replicate what Serif did. Serif made desktop-level (not watered-down) iPad versions of its Windows/Mac Affinity Photo and Designer software products.

Adobe is capable of making productivity/design software programs that do not run on a x86 or CISC (Complex Instruction Set Computing) processor. Before Apple switched to Intel processors in 2006, Adobe made and sold boxed versions of Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and PageMaker for PowerPC Mac. Like ARM processors, PowerPC processors also are RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computing).

My bet is that the upcoming iOS-native version of Photoshop will lose the many unnecessary bloat features (like video editing and animation) that Intel’s x86 CISC allowed it to have. A Photoshop for iPad that's a pure photo-editing/composition program like the old PowerPC Photoshop CS2 is already good enough for creative professionals like me.

Conclusion

Expanding its total addressable market to include iPad users only adds to Adobe’s attractiveness as a long-term investment. Adobe's valuation is influenced by how good it can grow Creative Cloud's recurring revenue. This growth rate depends on how many new subscribers sign up for Adobe's software products.

I remain long ADBE. I like it very much that Adobe still continues to enjoy its invidious status as a near monopoly of design software (90% of creative professionals use Adobe Photoshop) on design/creative software products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.